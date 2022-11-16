ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Kylie Jenner, fashion lovers laud Mugler at Brooklyn Museum

By BEATRICE DUPUY Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IRHFm_0jD5I19t00

Draped in an archival cocoon cape and dragonfly printed bodysuit, Kylie Jenner paid homage to the late French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler and his revolutionary artistry, now on display at the Brooklyn Museum.

The traveling exhibit “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” marked its fifth stop with a Tuesday night opening celebration in New York, where Mugler lived for 15 years. The famed French designer, notable for his structured corsets and jackets with dramatic shoulders, died in January at the age of 73.

In an ushering of the new guard, Mugler’s newest creative director Casey Cadwallader guided the youngest adult member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan as the pair gazed upon the complexities of Mugler’s futuristic superwoman designs. For Cadwallader, seeing the culmination of Mugler’s designs felt daunting.

“It makes me realize what I have to do,” he said. “I have big boots to fill.”

The museum crowd gathered around Jenner and Cadwallader as the two appreciated Mugler’s 1999 sheer gown that Jenner had only worn a week before at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards.

The Metamorphosis room was filled with Mugler pieces mimicking the natural world of bugs and undersea creatures. A pale green cape was curiously missing from the designs collected in the room — until Jenner, clad in the creation, took her place onstage alongside the other insect-inspired couture. She would later undergo a metamorphosis of her own, donning a corseted gown and bejeweled headpiece for photographers on the carpet.

Guests moved from each room of the exhibit in awe of the way the exhibit married the museum’s interactive and immersive installations with Mugler’s boundary pushing ready-to-wear and couture collections. Guests posed for photos and admired mannequins dressed in Mugler classics from his “derrière décolleté” dress and eyebrow-raising “piercing dress” to his nod to dominatrix style.

In the Mugler Lab room, guests could take in the scents of Mugler’s perfume collection, founded in 1992, before being greeted by Mugler’s intricately made “La Chimère” sheath gown in the next room. The gown — lined with scales and feathers is and straight out of a sci-fi fantasy world — is one of the exhibit’s showstoppers, with embroidery that reportedly took more than a thousand hours.

The fashion house has always embraced the power of celebrity: Mugler’s innovative creations have been worn by the likes of superstars David Bowie, Grace Jones and Madonna, and at the height of the '90s supermodel moment, Mugler dubbed his models “glamazons” who embodied their prowess as they strutted down his theatrical runways.

Tuesday’s event was a continuation of that ethos. The brand's evolution can be illustrated by tracing the starpower of the celebrities who wore Mugler's designs in the ’80s and ’90s to the influencer elite in attendance at the Brooklyn Museum. The night was a spectacle of social media stars posing for pictures while sporting the brand’s statement spiral leggings.

Actor and it girl of the moment Julia Fox arrived at the event wearing a bolero suit jacket with the classic Mugler shoulders and a hip-hugging skirt.

“Mugler has been such an inspiration to me since forever,” she said. “It is a huge honor to be here and to be wearing his clothes.”

The exhibit opens to the public Friday and runs through May 7, 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

Unpacking EmRata’s Date-Night Style

Whatever Emily Ratajkowski does, she has the world’s undivided attention. Whether shutting down London Fashion Week at the JW Anderson show, or simply running errands in New York City, the model and My Body author is forever turning heads. But when it comes to her style, Ratajkowski’s range of sultry looks is worth referencing for a sizzling date night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé and Wearing Makeup in New Pics

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
msn.com

Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance At 67th Birthday Dinner For Mom Kris: Photo

KAlthough Rob Kardashian usually keeps a low profile, he was present to help celebrate his mom Kris’ 67th birthday alongside his sisters!. Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance at his mom Kris Jenner‘s 67th birthday! The Arthur George founder, 35, was seen smiling in a selfie posted by his older sister Kim posted via Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 5 from a birthday dinner that also included Kourtney and Khloe as well as grandmother MJ. It’s unclear which day the black-and-white image was snapped as the family was notably wearing different ensemble from the part held on Nov. 4 where Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and even North all dressed up as Kris in various looks (other friends also participated in the theme).
shefinds

Fans Are Calling Kim Kardashian’s Face ‘Unrecognizable’ In New Photo: ‘Did She Get Another Nose Job?’

Kim Kardashian was recently photographed in a skintight, all-black outfit while cheering on her daughter, North West, 9, at her basketball game. The reality star, 42, was snapped at a recreation center in Los Angeles, California last week, and while her outfit did show off her noticeable weight loss, some fans had more to say about her suspected plastic surgery, instead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hypebae

SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop

SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
shefinds

Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'

This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
KENTUCKY STATE
HollywoodLife

Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
HollywoodLife

Tiffany Trump ‘Upgraded’ Engagement Ring With Larger Diamonds Worth $1.5M For Wedding

Tiffany Trump, 29, upgraded her gorgeous diamond engagement ring for an even bigger one just in time for her wedding last weekend, according to Daily Mail. The daughter of Donald Trump, who exchanged vows with Michael Boulos at Donald’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL on Saturday, flashed the incredible piece of jewelry in addition to her sparkly white Elie Saab wedding dress during the festivities. It has an estimated worth of a whopping $1.3 million, the outlet reported, and she also wore drop earrings that apparently had a weight of 20 carats of diamonds.
PALM BEACH, FL
Vice

Katie Burnett's surreal imagery combines nudity with sock puppets

This month, Katie Burnett releases her second book of photographs. A stylist by trade — with clients like Gucci, Burberry and Calvin Klein — Katie only began taking pictures herself two years ago, shooting self-portraits with a catalogue of props (elastic bands, packet noodles and fridge magnets) in her Brooklyn apartment. Encouraged by her friend, the photographer Paul Kooiker, this humorous black-and-white series became Cabin Fever, a book released last year. I Wash You Dry, the new follow-up published by Dashwood Books, covers similar territory as the previous book, with the introduction of the Jamaican sea.
MISSOURI STATE
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
ABC News

ABC News

911K+
Followers
192K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy