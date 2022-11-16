ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Mankato, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Small businesses continue to grow in Greater Mankato Area

In January 2021, Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler, now 28, confessed to stabbing his father, 64-year-old Bruce Alan Traxler, and burning their family home. Next Friday, Nov. 25, the tenth annual Parade and Lighting Ceremony kicks off at 6 p.m. at Sibley Park. Top Guns: taking flight with MSU aviation. Updated: 10...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Kiwanis Holiday Lights marks 10 years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another year of Kiwanis Holiday Lights is on its way. Next Friday, Nov. 25, the tenth annual Parade and Lighting Ceremony kicks off at 6 p.m. at Sibley Park. The event is free and open to the public with cash donations accepted to support the event...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Holiday Sharing Tree kicks off to spread holiday cheer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The annual Sharing Tree event kicked off Wednesday at the Hy-Vee on Riverfront drive in Mankato. It all began with a symbolic gift giving from the association to Hy-vee. representing all the giving to come. Since 1985, the Holiday Sharing Tree has helped distribute over 72,000 presents to those in need in Nicollet and Blue Earth counties.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Van crashes into tree in Nicollet County

Highway 22 South of St. Peter has reopened following the installation of approach panels to the overflow bridge. Hardy Willis-Traxler, a Le Center man, who pleaded guilty to killing his father before setting their home on fire, will be sentenced today. MVAC receives 500 books and $500 from dental offices.
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Hwy 22 reopens

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Highway 22 South of St. Peter has reopened following the installation of approach panels to the overflow bridge. The portion of the highway used by drivers between Mankato and St. Peter had been closed since Nov. 7. Throughout the project, commuters were detoured to Hwy 169.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Pick of the Litter: Mr. Stank

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Mr. Stank!. BENCHS staff say he got his name after coming to the shelter as a stray. Mr. Stank is a mixed-bred puppy, who will be 4 months old on Saturday, Nov. 19. BENCHS staff say he will...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Denzer captures 2nd-place medal in Class A state meet

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Three area schools made their mark in this year’s Class A girls’ swimming and diving championship finals inside Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota on Friday. Mankato West’s 200 Yard Medley Relay team of Olivia Leonard, Catherine Bittner, Ella Lee,...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Beyond Brink receives home supply kits from community donors

Hallie Uhrich, a librarian with the North Mankato Taylor Library, joined Kelsey and Lisa in-studio to chat about books readers just can’t put down, this season. Sam Olsen, an occupational therapist. has released a new children’s book. She visited Kelsey and Lisa in the studio to talk more about her passion project.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

United Way to host reading festival with free books, kids’ activities

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Area United Way is gearing up to host its annual Reading Festival Saturday. The free event aims to promote literacy and celebrate reading. It’s open to all children and families-- who can shop free books from Capstone. Pre-K through third-graders can also take...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Today marks Give to the Max Day

Hallie Uhrich, a librarian with the North Mankato Taylor Library, joined Kelsey and Lisa in-studio to chat about books readers just can’t put down, this season. Sam Olsen, an occupational therapist. has released a new children’s book. She visited Kelsey and Lisa in the studio to talk more about her passion project.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MVAC receives 500 books and $500 from dental offices

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota Orthodontics took a fun pumpkin contest and turned it into an opportunity to give back to the community they serve. “Last year we decided to do something a little bit different. We wanted to include the South Central Dental community so that they could get involved as well,” said Liz Swanson, marketing coordinator of Southern Minnesota Orthodontics.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Hardy Willis-Traxler to be sentenced today

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Center man who pleaded guilty to killing his father before setting their home on fire will be sentenced today. Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler, 28, was charged with second-degree murder and arson in January 2021, after he confessed to stabbing his father, 64-year-old Bruce Alan Traxler.
LE CENTER, MN
KEYC

Books: So many to choose from...so little time!

Sam Olsen, an occupational therapist. has released a new children’s book. She visited Kelsey and Lisa in the studio to talk more about her passion project. Kelsey and Lisa caught up with the leader of the band, Michael Thursby, about the sound of music -- Maverick style!. Holiday Sharing...
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Maverick Insider: MSU nears NCAA tournament opener against Wayne State

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On this newest edition of Maverick Insider, Sports Director Rob Clark and Mary Rominger sit down with the Head Coach of the Minnesota State football program Todd Hoffner and Mike Hastings of the MSU men’s hockey team. In Part I, Hoffner previews the Mavericks’ game...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

By the book: a local author releases new children’s book

Hallie Uhrich, a librarian with the North Mankato Taylor Library, joined Kelsey and Lisa in-studio to chat about books readers just can’t put down, this season. Kelsey and Lisa caught up with the leader of the band, Michael Thursby, about the sound of music -- Maverick style!. Holiday Sharing...
NORTH MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy