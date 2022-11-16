MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The annual Sharing Tree event kicked off Wednesday at the Hy-Vee on Riverfront drive in Mankato. It all began with a symbolic gift giving from the association to Hy-vee. representing all the giving to come. Since 1985, the Holiday Sharing Tree has helped distribute over 72,000 presents to those in need in Nicollet and Blue Earth counties.

MANKATO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO