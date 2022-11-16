ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

ESPN College Gameday 2022: TV Schedule, Predictions and Location for Week 12

ESPN's College GameDay will make its first-ever trip to the state of Montana this Saturday to showcase the 121st annual Brawl of the Wild rivalry game between the University of Montana and Montana State University. Although currently unranked, the Bobcats have an impressive 9-1 record on the year and have...
BOZEMAN, MT
Bleacher Report

Commanders' Chase Young Not Activated, Won't Return from Knee Injury vs. Texans

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young will not be activated from injured reserve prior to Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there had been "optimism" that Young would play Sunday, but instead the team has until Wednesday to activate Young or else he will not be eligible to play this season.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's 2022 NFL Midseason Awards

Though the NFL season lacks a midseason mark for every team—idle weekends and a 17-game season will do that—each one has crossed the halfway point. Naturally, then, it's time to distribute fake hardware. In addition to Fantasy Football Player of the Year, we are handing out versions of...
Bleacher Report

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Says Conference Is Considering Moving to 1 Division

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday that the conference is "leaning heavily" toward switching to a one-division alignment for football. Sankey told Marc Ryan of CBS Sports Radio discussions about a single division have taken precedence over the current two-division setup or a possible four-pod structure. The SEC, which is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers

Injured center virtually greets his teammates in the tunnel after TNF win. Think this team loves Ben Jones? https://t.co/0I1sJtlzCD. Christian Watson: Weeks 1-9: 0 receiving TDs Last two weeks: 5 receiving TDs He now leads rookies in receiving scores 📈 https://t.co/pP07pLoD2J. Titans Beat Packers at Lambeau. Green Bay’s struggles...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

NBA Head Coach: Timberwolves' Issues Appear to Be 'Interpersonal' amid Slow Start

Many are wondering what has caused the Minnesota Timberwolves to get off to such a slow start this season. ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Saturday that an opposing head coach thinks Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch is capable of fixing on-court issues, but he also noted that he "believes the Wolves' biggest problems are 'interpersonal.'"
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Saints' Cameron Jordan Out for Week 11, Will Miss 1st Game of Career Due to Injury

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan will miss the first game of his 12-year NFL career because of injury Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Jordan played every game (starting all but one) over his first 10 NFL seasons (2011-2020). He sat out a game for the first time last December versus the New York Jets after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy