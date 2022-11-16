ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singles can snuggle this giant emotional support bear – and it doesn’t snore

By Brooke Steinberg
 3 days ago

Can’t bear to be alone this holiday season?

A human-sized emotional support bear might be the perfect gift for you or a single friend.

The Loving Bear Puffy is the shape and size of a male human body — but has the head of a teddy bear.

Puffy is “a very personal product invented by an ordinary woman who is afraid of being alone,” the company said.

The 5-foot, 7-inch oversized plush bear — weighing just 7 lbs — is $160 and “replaces the need for the physical presence of a person in various moments and situations of everyday life, especially during long lonely nights.”

The milky-brown bear is produced by a Bulgarian company founded by model and creative designer Ina Marholeva and product and creative manager Tonia Berdankova.

Co-founder, Product and Creative Manager Tonia Berdankova with Loving Bear Puffy.
Courtesy Loving Bear Puffy/SWNS
Company co-founder, model and Creative Designer Ina Marholeva.
Courtesy Loving Bear Puffy/SWNS
The company that due to the bear’s human-like figure and size, it takes time to get used to having him around.
Courtesy Loving Bear Puffy/SWNS

“We women are often left alone for various reasons,” the company explained. “Sometimes it’s a personal choice, bad luck or fate, but we all need someone’s presence or a hug, especially at night before falling asleep or on the couch in front of the TV.”

“That’s why Puffy is made with a human shape and size to replace as much as possible the lack of physical presence when we need to hug or lean.”

The company even pointed out that the human-sized bear has its benefits over the company of a man.

“He doesn’t snore, he doesn’t grumble or get angry” — all things actual humans do.
Courtesy Loving Bear Puffy/SWNS
Non-singles can enjoy this gift, too.
Courtesy Loving Bear Puffy/SWNS
The Loving Bear Puffy is the shape and size of a male human body — but has the head of a teddy bear.
Courtesy Loving Bear Puffy/SWNS

Puffy provides emotional support, comfort and peace, a healthy hug, and individual image and design. He can also conform to every person’s individual body shape.

“He doesn’t snore, he doesn’t grumble or get angry” — all things actual humans do.

The company also notes that the toy comes bear -naked, allowing you to choose how he dresses.

The company pointed out that the human-sized bear has its benefits over the company of a man.
Courtesy Loving Bear Puffy/SWNS
The bear is produced by a Bulgarian company founded by model and creative designer Ina Marholeva and product and creative manager Tonia Berdankova.
Courtesy Loving Bear Puffy/SWNS
The 5-foot, 7-inch oversized plush bear weighs just over 7 lbs.
Courtesy Loving Bear Puffy/SWNS

Non-singles can enjoy this gift, too. It’s even great for families.

“Kids love cuddling him, even pets seek him out to snuggle up to him while you’re at work and no one’s home,” the company shared.

The company said the Loving Bear Puffy is the perfect gift for anyone “going through lonely moments, emotional trials and feelings of emptiness.”

Puffy “replaces the need for physical presence.”
Courtesy Loving Bear Puffy/SWNS
Puffy is “a very personal product invented by an ordinary woman who is afraid of being alone.”
Courtesy Loving Bear Puffy/SWNS

A lady named Liya left a user review saying the first few days felt “strange” because the bear “seems like a real person,” but since she got used to having him around, she “can’t imagine walking in and him not being home.”

“Since Puffy has been with me, I fall asleep much easier and faster. I love its softness and the sense of security it gives me,” another customer named Karry said.

