A Closer Look at the Concepts x Nike SB Dunk ‘Orange Lobster’

By Victor Deng
 3 days ago
Concepts’ much anticipated Nike SB Dunk Low “Orange Lobster” could finally be hitting retail soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared retail images on Instagram yesterday of the Boston-bred boutique and the sportswear giant’s new “Orange Lobster” SB Dunk Low collab.

The Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low “Orange Lobster” dons a two-tone orange color scheme on the upper, with a darker shade of orange and a special speckled effect covering the overlay panels. The sneaker also features contrasting white accents on the tongue, shoelaces, and on the underlay of the signature Swoosh branding on the sides. The lobster theme continues with a bib-inspired print on the sock liner while black rubber bands are attached to the toe box resembling lobster claws. Breaking up the mostly orange look is a black midsole and an orange outsole.

The first Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low “Lobster” colorway dropped in 2008 with a red-based pair that resembles the crustacean. Since the initial drop, the duo have launched a handful of collaborations and numerous “Lobster” makeups, most recently with the “Green Lobster” release in 2018. A “White Lobster” colorway of the project has also surfaced on social media last month, but the release details of the shoe weren’t revealed.

Despite an early look from @zSneakerheadz, launch details of the Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low “Orange Lobster” have not yet been announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

In related Nike news, the brand has announced the launch of .Swoosh, which is its newest metaverse marketplace platform.

Footwear News

Footwear News

