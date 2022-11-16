ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

Enough fentanyl to kill 200,000 people, guns seized in Hamilton bust

By Molly Schramm
 6 days ago
Multiple guns and drugs were seized in a Hamilton drug bust Tuesday, Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said.

The Butler County Regional Narcotics Task Force (BURN) alongside Hamilton police arrested 44-year-old Josh Riley after a drug trafficking investigation, Jones said.

While police conducted a search warrant at Riley's home on Symmes Avenue, they found:

  • 15 firearms — 5 of which were stolen
  • 1,000 Fentanyl pills
  • 1 ounce of powder Fentanyl
  • 5 pounds of meth, 350 grams of cocaine
  • 40 pounds of marijuana
  • 284 vapes
  • $18,500

One of the stolen guns belonged to a Butler County deputy, as well.

"We took enough fentanyl off the street to kill 200,000 people," Jones said. "That's the City of Hamilton, City of Middletown. The City of Fairfield — killed everybody in it. That's how much this came of."

Jones said this is just the tip of the iceberg in a major drug ring they're dealing with in Butler County.

"Getting these guns, these drugs and these bad actors off the street that makes our community safer, and I know how important that is to our residents," Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit said.

Jones said that China is shipping ingredients to Mexico, and Mexican drug cartels are then shipping them to the U.S.

"This is one of the biggest drug rings we've had in quite some time... but the fentanyl is pouring in," Jones said.

Riley has been charged with trafficking and possession of drugs, Jones said. Both are felonies of the first degree.

Riley is currently being held at the Butler County Jail.

Jones said there it's likely there will be more arrests in the coming days.

"Drug dealers. If you're worried about your competition, turn 'em into us," Jones said. "We'll take care of your competition for you. That's awful nice of us, I believe."

Comments / 11

WonderWhy
6d ago

make him digest all of those drug's he was caught with. problem solved. Scum

5
 

