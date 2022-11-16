ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ralphie Is All Grown Up With A Wife & Kids In Nostalgic ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Trailer

Ralphie’s back!

Ralphie is all grown up with a wife and kids in ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’–the long-awaited follow-up to holiday classic ‘A Christmas Story’–where the beloved character is determined to create an unforgettable Christmas for his family.

Of course, as is tradition in the Parker household, despite “dad’s” best efforts to make those spirits bright things go comically awry in this hilariously relatable slice of family life.

Peep the trailer below:

Starring alongside Peter Billingsley as Ralphie Parker are Erinn Hayes as Ralphie’s wife, Sandy, Julianna Layne as their daughter, Julie, River Drosche as son, Mark, Scott Schwartz returning as Flick, RD Robb returning as Schwartz, Ian Petrella reprising his role as Ralphie’s brother, Randy, Davis Murphy as Delbert Bumpus, Zack Ward returning as Scut Farkus, and Julie Hagerty as Ralphie’s mom, Mrs. Parker.

“There was a lot of conversation about doing a sequel much closer to when the original film came out in 1983,” recalls Billingsley. “And then, of course, in the early ‘90s… Eventually it seemed like a distant memory, like we’d never be able to do it.

But here we are, Ralphie is all grown up, he has his own family, and it’s an opportunity to really take what was so great from the first one and bring so much of that magic back but with a whole new perspective. You see what his dreams are, where his life is now, who his family is.

In some ways, waiting this long makes it all the more special because there were so many new characters that we could bring in, and so many of the old fan favorites that we got to explore as well. Always in the back of my mind I’d hoped that this day would come.”

A Christmas Story Christmas streams exclusively on HBO Max on November 17.

