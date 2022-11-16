Kylie Jenner Channeled Her Inner Gothic Princess in Dramatic Corset Gown & Diamond Crown For Mugler Couturissime Exhibition

Kylie Jenner/MBS/MEGA MBS/MEGA

Kylie Jenner has proved time and time again that when she goes to a red carpet, she goes all out. From her always flawless glam to her figure-hugging high fashion outfits, the mom of two knows how to rock a carpet. At the opening of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum on Nov 15, Jenner turned heads yet again.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore a black Mugler dress with a cinched corset-style top and mermaid-style bottom decked out with feathers. The reality star also matched the powerful dress with long black gloves trimmed with fur. Most impressive, however, Jenner also accessorized the look with a jaw-dropping diamond crown. What a stunner!

Kylie Jenner at the opening of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

On Instagram, Jenner named herself “Mugler King,” posting more photos of her in her head-turning look.

In another post, she showed off an outfit change – this time she’s wearing a billowing white cape from the brand – and shared a glimpse of the exhibition on the iconic designer. “Wowow what a beautiful night celebrating the opening of the Thierry Mugler Archive Exhibition at the Brooklyn museum,” Jenner wrote in the caption. “Such an honor to wear a piece of fashion history. thank you to the mugler team 🖤 and make sure to stop by to see the exhibition while it’s there, celebrating the life and art of the forever iconic Thierry Mugler.”

In one of the photos in this second gallery, Jenner’s seen posing next to the Mugler dress she recently wore to the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards. Giving a similar gothic princess vibe, Jenner wore a curve-hugging and alluring vintage Mugler gown to the event.

The Mugler exhibition, based on the late designer who passed away earlier this year in January, will be open to visitors at the Brooklyn Museum from Nov 18 to May 7, 2023. We can’t wait to check out the mesmerizing looks and count the celebs we’ve seen in them!