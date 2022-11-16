ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Cattaraugus County woman facing rape charge

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ad0Ma_0jD5HDd900

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office announced a Little Valley woman was arrested and faces multiple charges including rape in the first degree.

The sheriff's office said 40-year-old Deborah Timblin was arrested following an investigation and charged with:

  • First-degree rape
  • First-degree course sexual conduct against a child
  • Third-degree obscenity

Timblin was arraigned in Town of Litle Valley Court and remanded to the county jail and will appear in court at a later date.

Comments / 19

nobody special
2d ago

BACK THE BLUE!!!!! THEY DON'T ARREST PEOPLE FOR NOTHING! Sounds like a bunch of criminals leaving these comments!

Reply
5
Douglas Brooks
2d ago

I got a lot to comment on the cattaraugus county sheriff's department you can believe that the poor girls probably sitting in jail for no reason all hearsay that's the problem they throw people away before they investigate don't believe it never will

Reply(5)
3
Related
erienewsnow.com

Man Arrested Following Police Standoff In Chautauqua County

RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 33-year-old Ripley man was arrested following a standoff with law enforcement in northern Chautauqua County on Friday. The Sheriff’s Office arrested Dennis Cash Jr. after he allegedly held a person against their will with a shotgun at a residence on Mechanic Street in Ripley.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Brocton Man Charged in Town of Portland Burglary

A Brocton man is facing charges of 3rd-degree burglary and 5th-degree criminal possession of stolen property after an investigation into an incident early Friday afternoon in the Town of Portland. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies received a phone call from a citizen just after 12:15 PM, stating that they saw a male in a red pickup truck enter a vacant home at 6843 Webster Road. On arrival, deputies and investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division saw tracks leading up to the driveway and then saw a sled with tools lying on top just outside the garage. Deputies say 36-year-old Timothy Schrader was located hiding inside the garage. The homeowner stated that Schrader had no permission to be inside the home, and also identified the tools on the sled as his. Schrader was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
PORTLAND, NY
chautauquatoday.com

SWAT Team Arrests Ripley Man Armed with Shotgun in Altercation

A Ripley man was arrested on multiple charges stemming from a physical altercation with another person late Friday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on Mechanic Street shortly after 5:30 PM and determined that 33-year-old Dennis Cash, Jr. was involved in the altercation and was allegedly armed with a shotgun. Deputies were able to remove the victim from the residence, but Cash allegedly failed to comply with their request for him to exit the house. Further investigation found that he had an active order from Chautauqua County Supreme Court that prohibited him from possessing firearms. The Sheriff's Office SWAT Team responded to the scene and took Cash into custody without further incident. A search warrant of the residence was completed, and the investigation is ongoing. Cash was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail on charges of 2nd-degree criminal contempt, 2nd-degree unlawful imprisonment, and 2nd-degree harassment.
RIPLEY, NY
wesb.com

Kane Man Pleads Not Guilty to Rape Charges

A Kane man pled not guilty to multiple rape charges Thursday. 42-year-old Brian Gausman pled not guilty to four counts of felony rape, 10 counts of felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, felony incest of a minor, 14 counts of felony sexual assault and two counts of indecent assault by forcible compulsion in McKean County Court.
KANE, PA
wesb.com

Carpenter Rejects Plea Deal

The case of Bradford man accused of a series of sexual assaults of juveniles going back 22 years is headed for a trial. 51-year-old Darvin Carpenter II rejected a plea deal in McKean County Court Thursday afternoon. Carpenter is facing over 300 charges in the case. At least seven victims came forward in July saying that Carpenter had sexually assaulted them going back to 2000.
BRADFORD, PA
wesb.com

Charges Filed in Death of Kane Man

Charges have been filed in the drug-related death of a Kane man. According to District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer, a 35-year-old man was found dead on May 6th. An investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police found that the man had died from fentanyl toxicity, and had communicated multiple times with 28-year-old Paul McMahon in the days leading to his death, reportedly to procure drugs.
KANE, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Altercation Between Teacher, Juvenile at Abraxas

Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Altercation Between Teacher, Juvenile at Abraxas. Marienville-based State Police received a report in which an alleged incident occurred at Abraxas 1 in Marienville, Howe Township, Forest County. According to police, a 16-year-old juvenile client at the facility became agitated and...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
rolling out

Buffalo supermarket shooter expected to accept plea deal

The avowed racist who killed 10 people during a supermarket rampage in Buffalo, New York, in May 2022, is expected to enter a plea when he appears in court on Monday. The news that Payton S. Gendron will reportedly plead guilty comes from the lawyers representing the deceased victims’ families, according to News4Jax.
BUFFALO, NY
explore venango

Local Man Accused of Breaking Window, Gaining Entrance to Ex-Girlfriend’s Residence

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly breaking a door window and gaining entrance into his ex-girlfriend’s residence in Tionesta Township. Court documents indicate that Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 40-year-old David T. Sacunas, of Venus, on Monday, November 14, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Sees Prison Time In Violent Felony Case Conviction

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 29-year-old Jamestown man is headed to prison after he was sentenced in connection with two violent felonies. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction and subsequent sentencing of Bless Grant, also known as “Bam Bam,” on Monday.
JAMESTOWN, NY
nyspnews.com

Orchard Park man arrested for Aggravated DWI

On November 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Brett M. Duchmann., 38, of Orchard Park, NY, for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Herman Hill Road in the town of Boston. During the interview, Duchmann was exhibiting signs of impairment. Duchmann had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Boston, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.23% BAC. Duchmann was released with appearance tickets for the town of Boston court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
nyspnews.com

Tonawanda man arrested for DWI

On November 12, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Richard W. Novak., 68, of Tonawanda, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on State Route 219 in the town of Boston, Novak was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Novak had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested, transported and processed at SP Boston, where he refused to submit a chemical test. Novak was released with appearance tickets for the town of Boston court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
TONAWANDA, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy