Cattaraugus County woman facing rape charge

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office announced a Little Valley woman was arrested and faces multiple charges including rape in the first degree.

The sheriff's office said 40-year-old Deborah Timblin was arrested following an investigation and charged with:

First-degree rape

First-degree course sexual conduct against a child

Third-degree obscenity

Timblin was arraigned in Town of Litle Valley Court and remanded to the county jail and will appear in court at a later date.