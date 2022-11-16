ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Oklahoma City police crack down on illegal street racing

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police said they busted more than 30 people during a recent illegal street race. The department has been cracking down on street racing after a city ordinance went into effect last month. The latest bust happened over Halloween weekend. Police impounded as many as...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD searching for woman who stole hotel employee's purse

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman who stole an employee's purse from a hotel near E. Reno Ave. Last Saturday, police say this woman walked inside a hotel near E. Reno Ave. and S. Lincoln Blvd. where she struck up conversation with the front desk employee. At some point while the employee was occupied, the woman went behind the counter and stole her black purse.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD Officer Injured, Burglary Suspect Shot And Killed By Police Near McLoud

The Oklahoma City Police Department’s tactical team surrounded a residence on Tuesday in a rural area of the city following a deadly police shooting. Police officials said one officer was injured when a suspect opened fire on officers while he was served an arrest warrant. The officer was taken to OU Health with non-life threatening injuries from shrapnel. The suspect was located several hours later deceased.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police investigating after vehicle strikes woman in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a vehicle struck a woman early Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. A woman called 911 shortly before 6 a.m. after saying she had been hit by a vehicle near Southwest 29th Street and South May Avenue. She also said the vehicle kept going afterward.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Pregnant Woman Shot, Injured In SW OKC

Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in southwest Oklahoma City. Police said the incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home near Southwest 55th Street and South Agnew Avenue. Officers said when they arrived on scene they found a woman laying in the living...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

