Police Investigating Shooting In SW OKC
Oklahoma City Police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, and sent a pregnant woman to the hospital. Officers said the woman was in a home near Southwest 55th Street and South Agnew Avenue. Authorities on scene said the victim was hit in the leg and...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police crack down on illegal street racing
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police said they busted more than 30 people during a recent illegal street race. The department has been cracking down on street racing after a city ordinance went into effect last month. The latest bust happened over Halloween weekend. Police impounded as many as...
Shootout leaves officer injured, felony suspect dead
One Oklahoma City Police officer is injured and a felony suspect is dead after a shootout between the suspect and three officers. The post Shootout leaves officer injured, felony suspect dead appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Pregnant woman expected to survive after being shot at Oklahoma City apartment complex
A pregnant woman is now hospitalized after Oklahoma City police say she was shot during an attempted home invasion.
OCPD Searching For Man Who Broke Bus Window
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police are searching for a man caught on security camera breaking a window on an EMBARK bus. Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at (405) 235-7300.
Dozens arrested in Oklahoma City ‘street takeover’ crackdown
Oklahoma City law enforcement officers are taking actions against dangerous street takeovers.
KTUL
Jail officials investigating inmate death at the Oklahoma County Detention Center
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - An inmate's death was reported Saturday morning at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. According to a jail spokesperson, Renee Houston was found unresponsive in her cell around 11:40 p.m. on Friday. Detention Officers and medical staff began life-saving efforts. Houston was taken to the hospital and...
‘A scene of torture’: Former Oklahoma Co. Detention Center inmate says she suffered severe facial burns while incarcerated
A former Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate was incarcerated for five days, and in that short amount of time, she said she suffered second and third degree facial burns.
okcfox.com
OKCPD searching for woman who stole hotel employee's purse
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman who stole an employee's purse from a hotel near E. Reno Ave. Last Saturday, police say this woman walked inside a hotel near E. Reno Ave. and S. Lincoln Blvd. where she struck up conversation with the front desk employee. At some point while the employee was occupied, the woman went behind the counter and stole her black purse.
Police: Pregnant woman shot during break-in in Oklahoma City
Authorities are investigating a violent break-in at an apartment in southwest Oklahoma City.
OCPD Officer Injured, Burglary Suspect Shot And Killed By Police Near McLoud
The Oklahoma City Police Department’s tactical team surrounded a residence on Tuesday in a rural area of the city following a deadly police shooting. Police officials said one officer was injured when a suspect opened fire on officers while he was served an arrest warrant. The officer was taken to OU Health with non-life threatening injuries from shrapnel. The suspect was located several hours later deceased.
KTUL
Oklahoma City police: Pregnant woman wounded in late night shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday night. The incident happened on S. Agnew Ave around 10:30 p.m. Police say a woman was shot in the leg and taken to OU Medical Center. The woman is 25 weeks pregnant. The victim...
KOCO
Police investigating after vehicle strikes woman in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a vehicle struck a woman early Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. A woman called 911 shortly before 6 a.m. after saying she had been hit by a vehicle near Southwest 29th Street and South May Avenue. She also said the vehicle kept going afterward.
Pregnant Woman Shot, Injured In SW OKC
Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in southwest Oklahoma City. Police said the incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home near Southwest 55th Street and South Agnew Avenue. Officers said when they arrived on scene they found a woman laying in the living...
Suspect who allegedly shot at Oklahoma City officers identified
Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly officer-involved shooting in a rural part of Oklahoma County.
Pedestrian hit by car in southwest Oklahoma City
One person was treated by paramedics after being hit by a car in southwest Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
Driver arrested after Pottawatomie County deputies find meth during traffic stop
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was arrested after deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office were performing a routine traffic stop and found methamphetamine inside the vehicle. On Nov. 11, deputies performed a traffic stop on Michael Medlock. Deputies learned Medlock did not have a valid license...
KOCO
One person killed in multi-vehicle crash in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash in Oklahoma City, police say. On Tuesday night just before 8 p.m., officials responded to a scene at Northwest 23rd Street and MacArthur Boulevard where multiple vehicles were involved in a crash. Officials said one man was transported...
Police: Body of man found in Norman ditch
The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office will determine what caused a man's death after his body was found in Norman.
OCPD: 1 Officer Injured In Shooting, Suspect Dead
The Oklahoma City Police Department said one of its officers was injured in a shooting near McLoud. The shooting happened at a travel trailer around 11 a.m. Tuesday between Southeast 134th Street and Southeast 149th Street, just west of Harrah Road. Authorities said an out-of-state warrant for burglary was being...
