newschannel20.com
Luminary Lights tours back at Dana Thomas House
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Dana Thomas House will have its Luminary Lights on full display. Visitors can expect more than 60 interior holiday designs and six trees in the mansion. Luminary light tours will start at 5 p.m. on Lawarance avenue on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The tours are...
newschannel20.com
City council raises more safety concerns about MacArthur Boulevard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield’s City Council discussed dangerous areas on MacArthur Boulevard at Tuesday night’s meeting. This comes after a pedestrian was hit crossing MacArthur Boulevard near Washington Park. Macarthur Boulevard has been a hotspot for collisions and accidents. The city has made some changes to...
newschannel20.com
Thanksgiving dinner for those in need
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Local businesses will be feeding people in need of a Thanksgiving meal on Sunday. Lincoln Land ABATE will serve as many needy individuals as they can between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Cathedral. The table will be set for anyone in need...
newschannel20.com
Family suing District 186 after deadly Lanphier High stabbing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The families of the victims of a stabbing at Lanphier High School one year ago are now suing District 186. Pierre Scott Junior, 18, was fatally stabbed in November 2021 in front of the high school. The person accused of his murder is 16-year-old Kamyjiah...
newschannel20.com
After over 110 years of service AB Lauer Jewelers is going out of business
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — After more than 110 years of service, AB Lauer Jewelers is going out of business later this year. The owner Brian Lauer has decided to retire and close up shop. Lauer ran the company from 2009 from his predecessors the stouts who originally opened the...
newschannel20.com
SFD now accepting applications for entry level firefighters
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department is accepting applications from those interested in becoming a firefighter. The deadline to apply is 11 a.m. on January 1. Applicants can apply through the city's website here. There will be a round of testing that will begin with the written...
newschannel20.com
Boys and Girls Club of Springfield has new lounge for teens
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Local teens now have a new space to call their home away from home, thanks to the Boys and Girls Club's new teen lounge. Boys and Girls of central Illinois have unveiled a new space for the roughly 200 teenagers the organization serves. Officials say...
newschannel20.com
Holiday events at the Lincoln Home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Home National Historic Site will host three-holiday programs throughout December. The three programs are "What's on the Lincolns' Christmas List? A Walking Tour of the Old State Capitol Plaza”, “Snug Stoneys, Cozy Cards: Games in Wintertime Springfield” and “Deriving Good: A Christmas Carol and its Influence on Holiday Tradition."
newschannel20.com
Man in his 60s battered at Springfield Circle K
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information on an aggravated battery that occurred at Circle K located at 2461 W Monroe St. in Springfield, IL. We're told the victim was over 60 years old and walked with a cane because of an injury, was...
newschannel20.com
Benedictine University campus purchase finalized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Benedictine University officially has a new owner. Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday it finalized the purchase of the Springfield campus. The non-profit, run by Tony and Ann Libri, bought the property last year. Their goal is to completely redevelop the campus into a new business...
newschannel20.com
Transgender Day of Remembrance Memorial Service
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be a remembrance for those who lost their life due to transphobia and hate in Springfield. The Transgender Day of Remembrance Memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday. It will be held in front of Out on Adams 413 E....
newschannel20.com
Springfield business owner facing drug charges
A Springfield business owner is facing drug charges. A grand jury indicted Josh Lindvall on October 19, on drug and firearm charges. Lindvall is facing charges of conspiracy to distribute meth, maintaining drug-involved premises, and unlawful possession of a firearm by drug use. According to court records, Lindvall owns Nelson's...
newschannel20.com
newschannel20.com
McFarland employees protest over lack of staff
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Employees from the McFarland Mental Health Center held a protest on Wednesday over the lack of staff. Members of the Illinois Nurses Association and the American Federation of State County and Municipal employees were picketing outside the center. Officials say the lack of staff is...
newschannel20.com
UIS offers free professional clothes to students
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Students are receiving a helping hand when it comes to their careers. The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) Professional Clothing Closet is providing free professional clothes to students. The Professional Clothing Closet offers a wide variety of business clothes for students to wear to career...
newschannel20.com
Bond denied for man charged with murder in I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The auburn man who has been charged with murder has been denied bond. Shane Woods is charged with six separate counts, including first degree murder. Woods is accused of driving the wrong way on i-55 which resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman. Woods...
newschannel20.com
CWLP recognized as a Smart Energy Provider
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) has been recognized as a Smart Energy Provider (SEP) by the American Public Power Association. The award is given to companies that show environmental initiatives that support the goal of providing reliable and low-cost sustainable efforts. CWLP was recognized...
newschannel20.com
Police seeking information on 2019 cold case death
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Jacksonville Police Department continues to investigate a death from 2019. We're told that 19-year-old Maurice Cunningham, of Streator, was a student at MacMurray College. Around 11:38 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2019, he was found wounded inside his residence at 618 Jordan in Jacksonville. Cunningham...
newschannel20.com
ISP: Workers caught selling alcohol to minors
PONTIAC, ILL. (WICS) — Multiple stores sold alcohol to minors in Macon County during November, according to the Illinois State Police (ISP). ISP says they ran an Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) surveillance. The goals of ACE are to enforce underage drinking laws and save lives by preventing impaired driving...
newschannel20.com
Four men arrested after shot fired on Ash Street
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Four men were arrested on Tuesday after the Springfield Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert. Police say that one round was fired in the 2100 block of East Ash Street. We're told when the police officers arrived they saw several subjects walking away from...
