Read full article on original website
Related
wogx.com
Florida teens suspected in several shootings arrested
Bodycamera video shows deputies arresting two teenagers who are suspected in several shootings in DeLand. A gun was found on the floor of their car, video shows.
click orlando
2 teens arrested in connection with recent shootings in DeLand, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two 18-year-olds were booked Friday in Volusia County as investigators look into a recent surge of shootings in DeLand, according to the teens’ charging affidavits. With work by the sheriff’s office and the DeLand Police Department still underway regarding two shootings reported since Oct....
Volusia deputies arrest two teens involved in recent DeLand shooting
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County deputies have arrested two suspects involved in recent shootings in DeLand. On Friday, deputies arrested Damarion “Taz” Mims and Elijah “Lala” Bruten in connection with shooting at an occupied vehicle on Oct. 29 in DeLand. According to deputies, a...
WCJB
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion County Sheriff’s deputies reported that the students involved in violating another boy, attend Williston Middle-High school but the incident actually happened in Marion county. According to several parents, two eighth graders sodomized a sixth-grade boy with a pipe, recorded it, and posted the video on...
12-year-old girl arrested in Central Florida for threatening school shooting on Snapchat
A 12-year-old was arrested in Flagler County after allegedly making threats to conduct a school shooting over Snapchat. The Indian Trails Middle School sixth grader is accused of sending messages about a potential shooting on November 15. She told members of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office that she had purchased gloves and was in the process of finding a gun. "Upon questioning, the student referenced plans to conduct a mass shooting at ITMS but they needed to gather supplies to use first.
6th grader arrested after threatening to shoot up Florida school on Snapchat, deputies say
A sixth grader was arrested after making threats to shoot up their school on Snapchat, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.
click orlando
Altamonte Springs officers trade gunfire with man after home invasion, police say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A home invasion early Friday morning in Altamonte Springs ended with an officer opening fire and a man in custody, according to police. Officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Northbridge Drive just before 6 a.m., according to investigators. [TRENDING: Become a...
flaglerlive.com
No, There Is No Security Issue at Indian Trails Middle School
Flagler County school officials and the Sheriff’s Office this morning have been scrambling to dispel false alarms of an impending shooting that started within Indian Trails Middle School and quickly spread among parents on social media. There is a stepped up police presence at Indian Trails resulting from an earlier, settled incident. But there are no security problems.
‘I’m the bad person’: Port Orange woman admits to killing partner
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Port Orange police said a woman admitted to killing her partner, saying “It’s me. I’m the bad person.”. The suspect, 55-year-old Brenda Thomas, has no prior record, but the judge decided to keep her locked up behind bars without bond. Police said...
Florida deputies say woman attacked father, locked niece in bedroom
A woman was arrested on several charges after she attacked her father and locked herself in a bedroom with her niece while armed with a B.B. gun.
click orlando
Moped chase in Mims ends with shooting, arrest, deputies say
MIMS, Fla. – A man is locked up after shooting another man in the back twice while chasing the victim through Mims, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas Blair, Jr., 23, was booked into the Brevard County jail on Tuesday. Deputies said they were called to...
cw34.com
Student arrested for threatening mass shooting on Snapchat
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A 12-year-old student has been arrested after sending messages referencing a school shooting through Snapchat. The student, who attends Indian Trails Middle School in Winter Springs, sent messages on the app to fellow students on November 15. A parent of one of the students...
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies investigate after teen shot in Silver Springs Shores
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager was rushed to the hospital in Marion County after a shooting on Wednesday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing much information on the shooting. Deputies did confirm the shooting happened on Pine Pass Lane around 10 p.m. The teenager was taken...
10NEWS
Sanford police: 18-year-old mother found shot, dead in parked car
SANFORD, Fla. — A murder investigation is underway after an 18-year-old mother was found dead with a gunshot wound on Friday night in Sanford. At around 11:20 p.m., a police officer was patrolling the area of Coastline Park near West 9th Street when he found a car still running backed into a parking spot, the Sanford Police Department said in a news release.
click orlando
Police increase patrols, traffic stops in DeLand’s south side after shootings surge
DELAND, Fla. – After what police are calling a surge in shootings in a DeLand neighborhood, police and other agencies have created a task force to crack down on criminals. DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger announced Wednesday the task force had already started work in the Spring Hill area of the city.
DeLand law enforcement is teaming up to crack down on crimes through increased police presence
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The DeLand Police Department have teamed up with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office to increase police presence throughout the city of DeLand. This comes just weeks after four shootings were reported within four days of each other in the Spring Hills area. DeLand Police...
leesburg-news.com
Jealous girlfriend allegedly starts fight with another woman in Leesburg
A Leesburg woman was arrested after she allegedly started a fight with another woman she accused of talking to a man. Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Mike Street shortly after midnight Nov. 8, when they received a call that 32-year-old Renisha Annette Wallace had attacked two women.
click orlando
Resource center for troubled children opens in Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The new Volusia Family Resource Center is officially open in Daytona Beach. The facility is set to help troubled young children and their families. They can go to the facility and use resources in juvenile justice, mental health, substance abuse prevention and behavioral services. “We...
WESH
Officials: 14-year-old boy waiting for school bus dies in Lake County hit-and-run
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a teenager was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday. According to the highway patrol, on Thursday morning, a 14-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle. "I'm calling today with a message no principal ever wants to deliver," Linda Shepherd-Miller said. That's...
palmcoastobserver.com
CRIME REPORT: Palm Coast man arrested after attacking, threatening officers
Palm Coast man arrested after attacking, threatening officers. A Palm Coast man was arrested after a verbal disturbance ended with him threatening and hitting deputies on Nov. 11 in Flagler Beach. The Flagler Beach Police Department responded to a disturbance call just before 9 a.m. in the 300 block of...
Comments / 1