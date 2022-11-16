ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
click orlando

2 teens arrested in connection with recent shootings in DeLand, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two 18-year-olds were booked Friday in Volusia County as investigators look into a recent surge of shootings in DeLand, according to the teens’ charging affidavits. With work by the sheriff’s office and the DeLand Police Department still underway regarding two shootings reported since Oct....
DELAND, FL
Orlando Weekly

12-year-old girl arrested in Central Florida for threatening school shooting on Snapchat

A 12-year-old was arrested in Flagler County after allegedly making threats to conduct a school shooting over Snapchat. The Indian Trails Middle School sixth grader is accused of sending messages about a potential shooting on November 15. She told members of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office that she had purchased gloves and was in the process of finding a gun. "Upon questioning, the student referenced plans to conduct a mass shooting at ITMS but they needed to gather supplies to use first.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

No, There Is No Security Issue at Indian Trails Middle School

Flagler County school officials and the Sheriff’s Office this morning have been scrambling to dispel false alarms of an impending shooting that started within Indian Trails Middle School and quickly spread among parents on social media. There is a stepped up police presence at Indian Trails resulting from an earlier, settled incident. But there are no security problems.
click orlando

Moped chase in Mims ends with shooting, arrest, deputies say

MIMS, Fla. – A man is locked up after shooting another man in the back twice while chasing the victim through Mims, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas Blair, Jr., 23, was booked into the Brevard County jail on Tuesday. Deputies said they were called to...
MIMS, FL
cw34.com

Student arrested for threatening mass shooting on Snapchat

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A 12-year-old student has been arrested after sending messages referencing a school shooting through Snapchat. The student, who attends Indian Trails Middle School in Winter Springs, sent messages on the app to fellow students on November 15. A parent of one of the students...
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
10NEWS

Sanford police: 18-year-old mother found shot, dead in parked car

SANFORD, Fla. — A murder investigation is underway after an 18-year-old mother was found dead with a gunshot wound on Friday night in Sanford. At around 11:20 p.m., a police officer was patrolling the area of Coastline Park near West 9th Street when he found a car still running backed into a parking spot, the Sanford Police Department said in a news release.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Resource center for troubled children opens in Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The new Volusia Family Resource Center is officially open in Daytona Beach. The facility is set to help troubled young children and their families. They can go to the facility and use resources in juvenile justice, mental health, substance abuse prevention and behavioral services. “We...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy