Anime NYC will be returning to the Javits Center in Manhattan November 18-20. Over 50,000 fans are expected to gather at Anime NYC to share exclusive screenings, talks with iconic creators and industry leaders, Japanese games, and incredible live concerts. With over 200 hours of programming planned, fans are sure to fill the three days with unforgettable experiences. There will be many panels that fans won’t want to miss, including BLEACH and a Sword Art Online 10 Year Anniversary Celebration. Of course, many fans will dress in cosplay, always a highlight that the Queens Gazette loves to capture photos of. Anime NYC is powered by Crunchyroll, and is New York City’s own anime convention. A showcase of the best of Japanese pop culture, Anime NYC brings anime fans and publishers together for three days of unique exhibits, exclusive screenings, extensive panels, and appearances by some of the biggest creators in Japan. Join in on the fun to celebrate Japanese animation, manga, cosplay, movies, food, fashion, travel, technology, toys, and games. For more, visit animenyc.com.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO