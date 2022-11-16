Read full article on original website
Western Queens Gazette
November 17, 2022
Thalia Spanish Theatre Presents the musical Christmas in Colombia with Mestizo Art Center and Special Guest Singer ANISSA GATHERS Popular Christmas traditions in DANCE and MUSIC of Colombian Folklore. Produced by ANGEL GIL ORRIOS. “CHRISTMAS in COLOMBIA” is a musical DANCE show for the WHOLE FAMILY in which the different styles of Colombian Folklore are presented with all their richness […]
Western Queens Gazette
Anime NYC This Weekend at Javits Center
Anime NYC will be returning to the Javits Center in Manhattan November 18-20. Over 50,000 fans are expected to gather at Anime NYC to share exclusive screenings, talks with iconic creators and industry leaders, Japanese games, and incredible live concerts. With over 200 hours of programming planned, fans are sure to fill the three days with unforgettable experiences. There will be many panels that fans won’t want to miss, including BLEACH and a Sword Art Online 10 Year Anniversary Celebration. Of course, many fans will dress in cosplay, always a highlight that the Queens Gazette loves to capture photos of. Anime NYC is powered by Crunchyroll, and is New York City’s own anime convention. A showcase of the best of Japanese pop culture, Anime NYC brings anime fans and publishers together for three days of unique exhibits, exclusive screenings, extensive panels, and appearances by some of the biggest creators in Japan. Join in on the fun to celebrate Japanese animation, manga, cosplay, movies, food, fashion, travel, technology, toys, and games. For more, visit animenyc.com.
Western Queens Gazette
Kiwanis Thanksgiving Food Collection At Key Food
On Sunday, November 6th a huge food collection took place outside the Key Food located at 33rd Street and 30th Avenue in Astoria. “Key Food was very gracious with permitting the food collection to take place in front of their main entrance,” said organizers. The Kiwanis Clubs of...
Western Queens Gazette
Dan Perri Celebrated At MoMI
The Museum of the Moving Image proudly welcomed renowned title sequence designer Dan Perri on Sunday, November 13. Astoria’s fan-favorite museum is currently showcasing a brand new exhibit, entitled “Dan Perri and the Art of the Title Sequence.” The exhibition celebrates Perri’s historic film work, including the opening sequences to Star Wars, The Warriors, Taxi Driver, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and more. Perri’s acclaimed collaborations with Martin Scorsese, alternate logo designs for Star Wars, and a video interview are also available for viewing.
Western Queens Gazette
Small Businesses Still Need Help Post-Covid
Jonathan Forgash, founder and Executive Director of the nonprofit group, Queens Together, was among voters gathering around Governor Kathy Hochul, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, NYS Senator Michael Gianaris, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Jr., Assemblywoman Jessica Gonzalez Rojas, and Councilwoman Julie Won at a poll site on Election Day as the governor fielded last-minute questions from voters. Forgash told the Governor that small businesses and restaurants in Queens still need her help. He said, “Just because COVID’s over doesn’t mean all the bills aren’t catching up with them. If they don’t get real help, they will all be gone by the summer. They need grants and small business loans with low interest rates,” Forgash said, according to a story in the Washington Examiner. “The little people really need help. Small businesses are not getting enough support from Albany.”
Western Queens Gazette
Carshare Discussed By DOT And Community Board 1
Carshare was the topic of a presentation by the Department of Transportation (DOT) to Community Board 1 at its November 15 meeting at Astoria World Manor. Members of the Transportation Committee had previously met with DOT on November 9 for a question and answer session on Carshare. Formerly a pilot...
