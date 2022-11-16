ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gothamist

Voter turnout in NYC plummeted from 2018 — even with early voting

Gov. Kathy Hochul stands alongside Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado at their election night party. Hochul was declared the winner over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, becoming the first woman to be elected governor of New York. Nearly two-thirds of active voters in New York City declined to cast ballots in this month’s gubernatorial election. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenseagle.com

South Queens Assembly race likely headed toward recount

That’s all that separates incumbent Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato and Republican challenger Thomas Sullivan in the race for Assembly District 23 after the most recent count of absentee and affidavit votes, a source familiar with the race told the Eagle. With a handful of ballots still left to count,...
QUEENS, NY
qchron.com

Hochul hammered in competitive Queens races

“There’s something happening in Queens County.”. That’s how Brian Browne, a political analyst and professor of government at St. John’s University, described the borough’s tendencies in last week’s midterm elections. Despite her win over Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Suffolk), Gov. Hochul did not fare well in...
QUEENS, NY
cityandstateny.com

Republican Brooklyn Assembly member-elect voted in Manhattan last year

Assembly Member-elect Lester Chang’s voting record is raising questions about his eligibility to hold office in Brooklyn. The Republican, who won election to Brooklyn’s Assembly District 49 last week, beating 36-year incumbent Peter Abbate Jr., voted in Manhattan in last year’s general election, records show. That gives...
BROOKLYN, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Small Businesses Still Need Help Post-Covid

Jonathan Forgash, founder and Executive Director of the nonprofit group, Queens Together, was among voters gathering around Governor Kathy Hochul, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, NYS Senator Michael Gianaris, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Jr., Assemblywoman Jessica Gonzalez Rojas, and Councilwoman Julie Won at a poll site on Election Day as the governor fielded last-minute questions from voters. Forgash told the Governor that small businesses and restaurants in Queens still need her help. He said, “Just because COVID’s over doesn’t mean all the bills aren’t catching up with them. If they don’t get real help, they will all be gone by the summer. They need grants and small business loans with low interest rates,” Forgash said, according to a story in the Washington Examiner. “The little people really need help. Small businesses are not getting enough support from Albany.”
ALBANY, NY
NY1

Struggling New Yorkers weigh in on city's changes to housing

Kadisha Davis has a steady income, is a single mother and has a bachelor’s degree. But up until a few years ago, she was in the city’s shelter system with her daughter. At one point, Davis was living in a shelter in Queens, but worked at a community college in Manhattan while having to take her daughter to daycare in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Meng’s Election Day Statement

Congresswoman Grace Meng (D-Queens) issued the following statement on Nov. 9 regarding the Midterm Election on Nov. 8: “Once again, I am deeply grateful to the voters of the 6th District for choosing me to represent them in our nation’s capital. I am honored to be their voice in Washington, and I will continue working nonstop on their behalf each and every day.
QUEENS, NY
qchron.com

Pheffer Amato sues for recount in AD 23 race

Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) is calling for a recount in the general election for Assembly District 23 against Tom Sullivan. The race, which has remained officially undecided with 246 votes separating the candidates and Sullivan holding the lead with 94 percent of the vote counted, has yet to be called.
BELLE HARBOR, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

A race too close to call

Election night has come and gone, but the race for the 21st Assembly District seat still remains undecided. Assemblywoman Judy Griffin, the incumbent Democrat, and Brian Curran, her Republican challenger, and predecessor, remained neck-and-neck as Nassau County election officials continued counting ballots this week, trying to determine who will represent the district in Albany next year.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

US resident missing in Jamaica

Michelle Simpson, a 47-year-old Jamaica-born US resident living in New Yorker took a trip to her birth country on November 6 and reportedly went missing within four days of arriving in the island. A missing person report has been filed with the Greater Portmore Police. The woman gave her address...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PLANetizen

New York’s Small Landlords Protest for the Right to Exclude

An increasingly vocal new political identity is emerging among New York City property owners, writes Molly Osberg in Curbed: the “underdog landlord,” the small-scale property owners who feel cheated by renter protections and ignored by the city. “In the nearly three years since the start of the COVID-19...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

