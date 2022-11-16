Jonathan Forgash, founder and Executive Director of the nonprofit group, Queens Together, was among voters gathering around Governor Kathy Hochul, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, NYS Senator Michael Gianaris, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Jr., Assemblywoman Jessica Gonzalez Rojas, and Councilwoman Julie Won at a poll site on Election Day as the governor fielded last-minute questions from voters. Forgash told the Governor that small businesses and restaurants in Queens still need her help. He said, “Just because COVID’s over doesn’t mean all the bills aren’t catching up with them. If they don’t get real help, they will all be gone by the summer. They need grants and small business loans with low interest rates,” Forgash said, according to a story in the Washington Examiner. “The little people really need help. Small businesses are not getting enough support from Albany.”

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO