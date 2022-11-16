Read full article on original website
Voter turnout in NYC plummeted from 2018 — even with early voting
Gov. Kathy Hochul stands alongside Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado at their election night party. Hochul was declared the winner over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, becoming the first woman to be elected governor of New York. Nearly two-thirds of active voters in New York City declined to cast ballots in this month’s gubernatorial election. [ more › ]
Top aide to Eric Adams set to resign
Lorraine Grillo’s planned last day is Jan. 6, following the expected exit next month of the mayor’s longtime confidant and current chief of staff, Frank Carone.
queenseagle.com
South Queens Assembly race likely headed toward recount
That’s all that separates incumbent Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato and Republican challenger Thomas Sullivan in the race for Assembly District 23 after the most recent count of absentee and affidavit votes, a source familiar with the race told the Eagle. With a handful of ballots still left to count,...
qchron.com
Hochul hammered in competitive Queens races
“There’s something happening in Queens County.”. That’s how Brian Browne, a political analyst and professor of government at St. John’s University, described the borough’s tendencies in last week’s midterm elections. Despite her win over Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Suffolk), Gov. Hochul did not fare well in...
cityandstateny.com
Republican Brooklyn Assembly member-elect voted in Manhattan last year
Assembly Member-elect Lester Chang’s voting record is raising questions about his eligibility to hold office in Brooklyn. The Republican, who won election to Brooklyn’s Assembly District 49 last week, beating 36-year incumbent Peter Abbate Jr., voted in Manhattan in last year’s general election, records show. That gives...
Western Queens Gazette
Small Businesses Still Need Help Post-Covid
Jonathan Forgash, founder and Executive Director of the nonprofit group, Queens Together, was among voters gathering around Governor Kathy Hochul, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, NYS Senator Michael Gianaris, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Jr., Assemblywoman Jessica Gonzalez Rojas, and Councilwoman Julie Won at a poll site on Election Day as the governor fielded last-minute questions from voters. Forgash told the Governor that small businesses and restaurants in Queens still need her help. He said, “Just because COVID’s over doesn’t mean all the bills aren’t catching up with them. If they don’t get real help, they will all be gone by the summer. They need grants and small business loans with low interest rates,” Forgash said, according to a story in the Washington Examiner. “The little people really need help. Small businesses are not getting enough support from Albany.”
News 12 breaks down the 2022 election with Kings County Democratic chair
Some local elected officials point to a lack of help from the county’s party machine for losses that impacted both the local and federal government balance of power.
NY1
Struggling New Yorkers weigh in on city's changes to housing
Kadisha Davis has a steady income, is a single mother and has a bachelor’s degree. But up until a few years ago, she was in the city’s shelter system with her daughter. At one point, Davis was living in a shelter in Queens, but worked at a community college in Manhattan while having to take her daughter to daycare in Brooklyn.
Western Queens Gazette
Meng’s Election Day Statement
Congresswoman Grace Meng (D-Queens) issued the following statement on Nov. 9 regarding the Midterm Election on Nov. 8: “Once again, I am deeply grateful to the voters of the 6th District for choosing me to represent them in our nation’s capital. I am honored to be their voice in Washington, and I will continue working nonstop on their behalf each and every day.
qchron.com
Pheffer Amato sues for recount in AD 23 race
Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) is calling for a recount in the general election for Assembly District 23 against Tom Sullivan. The race, which has remained officially undecided with 246 votes separating the candidates and Sullivan holding the lead with 94 percent of the vote counted, has yet to be called.
Flood nears victory in Assembly District 4, outcome still not confirmed
A week has passed since Election Day, and the race for New York State Assembly District 4 has yet to be called. However, the Republican Party challenger Edward Flood, of Port Jefferson, appears to be on the brink of an upset. As of press time, Flood maintains a 51-49% margin...
tbrnewsmedia.com
BREAKING NEWS: Ed Flood wins Assembly District 4 election, unseats Steve Englebright
In a major upset, Republican Party challenger Edward Flood, of Port Jefferson, has defeated incumbent state Assemblyman Steve Englebright (D-Setauket). Englebright, who chairs the state Assembly’s Standing Committee on Environmental Conservation, has held the seat since 1992. Flood maintains a 700-vote lead over Englebright, with a current vote count...
Herald Community Newspapers
A race too close to call
Election night has come and gone, but the race for the 21st Assembly District seat still remains undecided. Assemblywoman Judy Griffin, the incumbent Democrat, and Brian Curran, her Republican challenger, and predecessor, remained neck-and-neck as Nassau County election officials continued counting ballots this week, trying to determine who will represent the district in Albany next year.
Brooklyn Borough President Reynoso announces new campaign for healthier pregnancies
Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso along with his maternal health taskforce announced a new campaign to connect Brooklyn residents with resources for healthier pregnancies.
The Jewish Press
Meeting Hijacked – Protestors Halt State Bar Association Session On Litigation
If you ever thought going to a meeting about commercial litigation practice with the acting chief judge of the state’s highest court at a white-shoe law firm hosted by the New York State Bar Association could be boring, here’s a story that will make you think twice about such gatherings.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
US resident missing in Jamaica
Michelle Simpson, a 47-year-old Jamaica-born US resident living in New Yorker took a trip to her birth country on November 6 and reportedly went missing within four days of arriving in the island. A missing person report has been filed with the Greater Portmore Police. The woman gave her address...
Connecticut Democratic official sentenced for ballot fraud
The former chairperson of a local Democratic Party in Connecticut must serve two years' probation and pay a $35,000 fine for fraudulently submitting absentee applications and ballots for dozens of people without their knowledge during a local election.
PLANetizen
New York’s Small Landlords Protest for the Right to Exclude
An increasingly vocal new political identity is emerging among New York City property owners, writes Molly Osberg in Curbed: the “underdog landlord,” the small-scale property owners who feel cheated by renter protections and ignored by the city. “In the nearly three years since the start of the COVID-19...
New York's controversial conceal carry law upheld by appellate court
The conceal carry law banned guns in certain "sensitive areas" like Times Square.
Gotham Gazette
Facing Depleted Agencies, New York City Government Plans to Add 25,000 More Employees by June 2023
New York City’s municipal workforce dropped by more than 19,000 full-time employees over the last two years, according to a report released this week by State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s office, and there are currently more than 21,000 vacancies as city agencies struggle to retain workers and maintain city services.
