Cedar Falls, IA

Breaking: In-state edge David Caulker flips to Iowa State

Iowa State offered Des Moines North high three-star edge David Caulker back in May, and there was some positive buzz and confidence that he would eventually be a Cyclone, including a Crystal Ball pick. Now things have come full circle, and after Caulker was an Iowa commit for nearly half of the calendar year, Caulker has flipped to Iowa State in the class of 2023.
Volleyball: No. 6 Nebraska at Iowa Tonight

The final road match of the season is a border battle for No. 6 Nebraska volleyball. The Huskers are at Iowa tonight. This is a rematch for the two teams from exactly a week ago when Big Red earned the dominant sweep in Lincoln. Nebraska is 22-3 on the season...
Live Updates: First Quarter; Iowa 3, Minnesota 0

The Hawkeyes have won three straight games and are hoping to keep that winning streak alive against Minnesota. Throughout Saturday's game, HawkeyeInsider will be providing live commentary, updates, analysis and more. Stay tuned to this article for the latest. 1st Quarter:. 15:00- Iowa wins the opening coin toss and defers...
Antetokounmpo argues with arena worker, flings away ladder

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo argued with an arena worker and flung a ladder away from a basket, sending it toppling over as he tried to shoot practice free throws after the Bucks’ 110-102 loss to Philadelphia on Friday night. After going 4 for 15 from the line, Antetokounmpo returned to the Wells Fargo Center floor several minutes after the game to shoot free throws with a small number of fans still in the building. Antetokounmpo proceeded to miss his first five foul shots in the postgame practice. During a break in the two-time NBA MVP’s shooting, arena workers moved onto the court for their usual postgame activities. One of the workers set up a 12-foot ladder next to the basket where Antetokounmpo was shooting. Antetokounmpo walked up to the ladder and moved it out of the way.
ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa

