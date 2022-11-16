DURHAM – The seventh-seeded Duke men's soccer team begins play in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, hosting Denver in a second-round match at Koskinen Stadium at 1 p.m., with streaming available on ESPN+. It's the first meeting in the NCAA Tournament between the Blue Devils (11-1-4) and Pioneers (14-2-5), with Duke holding a 2-0 advantage in the overall series.

DURHAM, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO