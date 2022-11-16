Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SignalsAZ
Prescott Kicks Off 2022 Holiday Season
The Holiday Light Parade & Bonfire Festival returns for its 25th year in Prescott on November 26, 2022, in downtown Prescott. Starting at 6 pm on Cortez Street, a parade led by Santa will feature more than 40 colorfully lit floats and music from school marching bands. The parade ends on the field at Mile High Middle School, where the Bonfire Festival will take place from 7:00 – 8:30 pm.
theprescotttimes.com
City of Prescott Closed for Thanksgiving Holiday
City of Prescott Thanksgiving Holiday November 24-25, 2022. City Offices, Library and Solid Waste Collection Schedule. The City of Prescott will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 24th – 25th, in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. City offices will reopen on Monday, November 28th at 8 a.m. The...
SignalsAZ
Public Ice Skating Now Open at Findlay Toyota Center
The Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley is now open for Public Ice Skating, Open Hockey, and Adult Hockey League games!. Community Ice Skating is for all ages and skill levels. Skate rentals are available on a first-come, first-served basis in sizes Toddler size 9 to Men’s 15. Walkers are available upon request for children ages 8 and under. Helmets, knee, and elbow pads are recommended but not required. Helmets are available upon request. no hockey sticks or pucks are allowed.
SignalsAZ
| Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region on Cast11:
SignalsAZ
Findlay Toyota Center Hosts Tracy and Clay – One Night with Two Icons
Prescott Valley’s Findlay Toyota Center plays host to country music legends Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker – One Night, Two Icons: Sharing One Stage, Performing Together with a Full Band, live in Prescott Valley, Arizona on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 7:30 pm. Tracy Lawrence—one of country’s truest...
SignalsAZ
Lisa’s Evergreen Trees of Winter: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott discuss the evergreen trees of winter. Learn about great winter evergreens like Austrian Pine, Bosnian Pine, Colorado Blue Spruce, Cypress, and so much more!. Check out more of The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe to the Watters Youtube...
Prescott Valley, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Northwest Christian High School football team will have a game with Bradshaw Mountain High School on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Closed for Thanksgiving
In honor of the Thanksgiving Holiday, Yavapai County buildings, including the Arizona Superior Courts, and the Sheriff’s Office, will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 24th – 25th. County offices will once again be open on Monday, November 28th at 8 a.m. The Development Services Department online...
SignalsAZ
MATFORCE Teaches How to Create Life-Saving Connections
Learn how to create a life-saving connection to keep someone safe this holiday season with MATFORCE. Sadly, suicide rates go up around the holiday season. Suicide is preventable and anyone can make a difference. MATFORCE has partnered with Yavapai College to bring safeTALK to the community. Studies show that participants...
theprescotttimes.com
NEW YEAR’S EVE BOOT DROP CREATING A PRESCOTT, ARIZONA TRADITION
NEW YEAR’S EVE BOOT DROP CREATING A PRESCOTT, ARIZONA TRADITION. A candid Interview with Boot Drop Co-Founder, Donna Werking of Northern AZ Social, LLC. In late 2009, Donna Werking was aiding the City of Prescott’s Tourism team partnered with a local advertising agency as an independent marketer. “A desired goal was to increase bed tax dollars for the city. At the time, there was a lack of events held in Prescott after Acker Night. The tourism gap ran from mid-December through March.” After many conversations over the course of the year between Werking and a local Prescott Ad Agency, two more partners were brought on to expedite this new venture: Great Circle Radio and the Prescott Chamber. “Together, we launched this signature New Year’s Eve Event for Prescott, Arizona” stated Donna Werking, owner of Northern AZ Social, LLC and Boot Drop Co-Founder.
prescottenews.com
Hit the Gas on Your Holiday Cheer: YCPAC’s Let the Season Begin! gets you in the spirit Dec. 2 & 3
There are two ways to greet the holidays: 1) Sourly, backing into a festive season that’s coming whether you like it or not; or: 2) Enthusiastically, embracing the moment for all its joy and good cheer. With special guest artists and a heavenly choir of voices, Yavapai College Performing Art Center’s Let the Season Begin! starts your holidays off the right way, Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m.
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Planning & Zoning Commission Special Meeting
Consideration of an application to change the General Plan Land Use Designation from GC (General Commercial) to PLD (Planned Development) for approximately 11.6 acres located on the west side of Silverado Drive, south of Rodeo Drive, at 1432 S. Silverado Drive. Consideration of an application for a Zone Change from...
prescottenews.com
Toni Tennille’s Hello, Dolly: Live at the Yavapai Performing Arts Center
Hello, Dolly, presented this weekend in all its glory at Yavapai College’s Performing Arts Center, puts a big piece of musical history on local display. Since the original 1964 opening at Broadway’s St. James Theater, ‘Dolly’ has become one of America’s best loved musicals. The original production which ran for six years and 2800 performances set records with ten Tony Awards and a New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. ‘Dolly’ captured the public imagination and has become a musical icon.
AZFamily
Arizona Snowbowl 2022 is here
Some vendor tents were knocked over while others were completely shredded Thursday afternoon. Temperatures are dropping and the wind chill is making it pretty cold in northern Arizona after the region was hit by snow. Drivers should be cautious when driving in heavy snow around Flagstaff. Updated: Nov. 3, 2022...
SignalsAZ
Hometown Healthcare Brings Quality Care
Located in the Prescott Valley Town Center, Hometown Healthcare is dedicated to serving your family’s primary medical needs. Joseph and Cassie Gingo along with the staff of Hometown Healthcare are working hard to provide a unique care experience where patients feel more like they are visiting a friend with a medical background rather than the typical experience an individual might have when visiting their regular healthcare provider.
New Pizza Restaurant Now Open
Grab yourself a slice of pizza at a new restaurant.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. There are plenty of pizza options out there in metro Phoenix, which is great if you’re a pizza lover and want variety. However, most of these pizza joints come from out of state, or they are chains. The majority of pizza chain restaurants come from Texas or, surprisingly, Michigan, while even the independently-owned pizza restaurants hail from California, Illinois, and even Utah. So if you’re someone who wants to find a true local pizza, that is made by locals who have called Arizona home for years, you’re in luck, as a new pizza shop has just opened up and is ready to hand prepare you your next pizza pie.
SignalsAZ
Bears, Badgers Football Win Recaps, Interviews with Coaches Bob Young, Cody Collett
In this episode of “Talkin’ Central Arizona Sports” with Torrence “TD” Dunham, TD recaps wins for the Bradshaw Mountain Bears and Prescott High School Badgers football teams and previews next week’s playoff games with Bradshaw Mountain head coach Bob Young and Prescott High School head coach Cody Collett.
prescottenews.com
Beware of Fake Jewelry in Exchange for Gas Money – Prescott Valley Police Department
Recently, the Prescott Valley Police Department have received multiple reports of citizens being given fake jewelry in exchange for gas money at local gas stations. At least eight victims have come forward in the past two weeks and have reported:. • They had given gas money to people hanging out...
ABC 15 News
Two people dead after train hits car on tracks west of Flagstaff
BELLEMONT, AZ — Two people are dead after a train hit a vehicle that was on the railroad tracks west of Flagstaff. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says they got a call around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from BNSF Railroad personnel who said one of their eastbound trains had hit a vehicle on the tracks near mile marker 188 on Interstate 40.
Motorcyclist hit by car in Prescott Valley offering reward for driver's arrest
Steven Hoover is recovering more than two weeks after he says he was hit by a car. He's offering a $10,000 reward of his own money, in an effort to help police track down the driver he says took off.
Comments / 1