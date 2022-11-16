ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, WA

Big Country News

Local First Responders Participate in Annual 'Guns-N-Hoses' Shopping Event at Grocery Outlet

LEWISTON - On Tuesday, local first responders with the Lewiston Police, Lewiston Fire, Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, Asotin County Sheriff's Office, Clarkston Police and Clarkston Fire Department all participated in the annual 'Guns-N-Hoses' shopping event at Grocery Outlet. This annual event is a friendly competition among the agencies, allowing...
LEWISTON, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Community mourns U of I students

COEUR d’ALENE — By candlelight, in bitter cold, the friends and neighbors of four slain University of Idaho students wept and held one another. They also smiled through their tears as they reminisced about their lost loved ones. More than 200 people gathered Wednesday night at Independence Point...
MOSCOW, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Hundreds gather to grieve the "unmeasurable loss" of killed U of I students

Hundreds of students gathered on Boise State University campus to honor the four University of Idaho students killed in Moscow last weekend. Student Body President Adam Jones, BSU president Marlene Tromp and students who knew the victims spoke to the crowd at the candlelight vigil. “I look around here tonight...
BOISE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Something’s a little off:’ Downtown Moscow restaurant reopens as Idaho State Police continue investigation

MOSCOW, Idaho — On Thursday, Mad Greek, a downtown Moscow restaurant, reopened its doors for the first time this week. The restaurant had been closed since Monday due to the University of Idaho murder. Two of the victims, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, were servers at the restaurant. “Although this is an emotional time right now, some employees need to...
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Moscow: Police release map of victims' path the night four university students were murdered, police identify man in food truck video

MOSCOW, Idaho — Police now have a clearer idea of the path that was taken of the four University of Idaho students killed in a homicidal stabbing on Nov. 13. The victims -- 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, from Post Falls and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, from Rathdrum -- were all pronounced dead at noon on Sunday, Nov. 13, the Latah County Coroner released Thursday.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

U of I Memo Offers Help To Students

This is a memo sent to students at the University of Idaho:. As you head into fall recess, it may be hard to turn your focus away from the events of this week. We are all keeping Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and their families in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Armed Robbery Suspects Force Lockdown at Lewis-Clark State College

Three of armed robbery suspects in the Normal Hill area of Lewiston forced Lewis-Clark State College, Jenifer Middle School, the old Lewiston High campus and elementary schools Webster, Whitman and McSorley were locked down for nearly an hour this morning. An alert from the college advised people to remain indoors...
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

LPD Seeks Public Help in Locating Second Normal Hill Burglary Suspect

The Lewiston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Forrest Kodi Riley of Lewiston, in connection with an armed robbery that took place on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Riley is a white male, 5’ 07” tall with a slender build, brown eyes, and brown hair....
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Moscow Homicide Update

Learned Kaylee and Madison used a private party for a ride home from Grub Truck at approximately 1:40 a.m. On the evening of November 12th, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were at a local bar called The Corner Club at 202 N. Main Street, in downtown Moscow, between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. on November 13th. At approximately 1:40 a.m., Kaylee and Madison were seen on video at a local food vendor called the “Grub Truck” at 318 S. Main Street and used Uber from downtown to arrive at their 1122 King Road residence at 1:45 a.m.
MOSCOW, ID

