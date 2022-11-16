Read full article on original website
KREM
Texas Roadhouse in Coeur d'Alene plans fundraiser for University of Idaho students
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Texas Roadhouse in Coeur d’Alene will host a fundraiser on money to support the families of four University of Idaho students murdered inside a house near campus. One of the students, Xana Kernodle, was a server at the restaurant before she left for college.
Local First Responders Participate in Annual 'Guns-N-Hoses' Shopping Event at Grocery Outlet
LEWISTON - On Tuesday, local first responders with the Lewiston Police, Lewiston Fire, Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, Asotin County Sheriff's Office, Clarkston Police and Clarkston Fire Department all participated in the annual 'Guns-N-Hoses' shopping event at Grocery Outlet. This annual event is a friendly competition among the agencies, allowing...
Idaho Animal Rescue Network Announces They Have Received Full Custody of Great Danes, Allowing Them to be Officially Adopted
LEWISTON - On Friday, the Idaho Animal Rescue Network announced on social media that they have received a court order giving them full custody of the 25 Great Danes involved in a hoarding case that was discovered in Lewiston earlier this year. Each of the Great Danes can now be officially adopted.
Portion of 13th Street in Clarkston to be Closed Saturday as Avista Crews Replace Power Poles
CLARKSTON - On Saturday, November 19, Avista crews will replace multiple power poles in Clarkston. This work will require the closure of 13th Street between 16th Avenue and Belmont Way between the hours of 5:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Additionally, all the ramps will be closed in the area of...
bonnersferryherald.com
Community mourns U of I students
COEUR d’ALENE — By candlelight, in bitter cold, the friends and neighbors of four slain University of Idaho students wept and held one another. They also smiled through their tears as they reminisced about their lost loved ones. More than 200 people gathered Wednesday night at Independence Point...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Hundreds gather to grieve the "unmeasurable loss" of killed U of I students
Hundreds of students gathered on Boise State University campus to honor the four University of Idaho students killed in Moscow last weekend. Student Body President Adam Jones, BSU president Marlene Tromp and students who knew the victims spoke to the crowd at the candlelight vigil. “I look around here tonight...
Fish and Game Seeking Information on Three White-Tailed Deer Shot and Left to Waste South of Potlatch
POTLATCH, ID - The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding three white-tailed deer that were shot and left to waste near Rock Creek Road south of Potlatch, ID. According to the IDFG, the first deer was found on September 18, 2022, and the second and third...
‘Something’s a little off:’ Downtown Moscow restaurant reopens as Idaho State Police continue investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — On Thursday, Mad Greek, a downtown Moscow restaurant, reopened its doors for the first time this week. The restaurant had been closed since Monday due to the University of Idaho murder. Two of the victims, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, were servers at the restaurant. “Although this is an emotional time right now, some employees need to...
Local nurse practitioner’s heroic actions save two strangers at WSU
SPOKANE, Wash. — A local nurse practitioner’s quick thinking saved two fellow Cougar fans this year. “It was heartbreaking,” said Andrea Perry, who saved two strangers. It was like another game day. Long-time Cougar fan Andrea Perry and her family left for the football game last Saturday without knowing something unexpected on the way. She went to the game earlier...
q13fox.com
'He lit up many of my dark days:' Loved ones remember WA student killed in U. of Idaho quadruple homicide
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. - Friends, family and loved ones gathered to light candles, lay flowers, fly balloons to share memories of Ethan Chapin, the 20-year-old who was among four University of Idaho students found murdered in a home over the weekend. The students were found dead in an off-campus rental...
Moscow: Police release map of victims' path the night four university students were murdered, police identify man in food truck video
MOSCOW, Idaho — Police now have a clearer idea of the path that was taken of the four University of Idaho students killed in a homicidal stabbing on Nov. 13. The victims -- 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, from Post Falls and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, from Rathdrum -- were all pronounced dead at noon on Sunday, Nov. 13, the Latah County Coroner released Thursday.
koze.com
U of I Memo Offers Help To Students
This is a memo sent to students at the University of Idaho:. As you head into fall recess, it may be hard to turn your focus away from the events of this week. We are all keeping Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and their families in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.
KXLY
‘This is truly a horrific situation’: Idaho announces plethora of counseling services amidst homicide investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho canceled classes on Monday to honor the students who died over the weekend. Many students packed up and returned home, unwilling to wait until Thanksgiving Break. Events like this are not common in Moscow, and the community is heartbroken after losing four...
koze.com
Armed Robbery Suspects Force Lockdown at Lewis-Clark State College
Three of armed robbery suspects in the Normal Hill area of Lewiston forced Lewis-Clark State College, Jenifer Middle School, the old Lewiston High campus and elementary schools Webster, Whitman and McSorley were locked down for nearly an hour this morning. An alert from the college advised people to remain indoors...
Coroner: Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds
Four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a rental house last Sunday were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep when the attacks occurred, the Latah County coroner told a cable news channel on Friday.
Close friends of UI murder victims holding memorial in Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — Close friends of the four students who were killed at the University of Idaho over the weekend will hold a memorial in Coeur d’Alene on Wednesday. There will be a candlelight ceremony for the four victims to honor and cherish their lives at Independence Point at 5 p.m. Close friends of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan...
koze.com
LPD Seeks Public Help in Locating Second Normal Hill Burglary Suspect
The Lewiston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Forrest Kodi Riley of Lewiston, in connection with an armed robbery that took place on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Riley is a white male, 5’ 07” tall with a slender build, brown eyes, and brown hair....
koze.com
Moscow Homicide Update
Learned Kaylee and Madison used a private party for a ride home from Grub Truck at approximately 1:40 a.m. On the evening of November 12th, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were at a local bar called The Corner Club at 202 N. Main Street, in downtown Moscow, between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. on November 13th. At approximately 1:40 a.m., Kaylee and Madison were seen on video at a local food vendor called the “Grub Truck” at 318 S. Main Street and used Uber from downtown to arrive at their 1122 King Road residence at 1:45 a.m.
koze.com
Vandals Meet Idaho State in Battle of the Domes, Cougars in Tucson for Match Up with Arizona
The University of Idaho football team closes out the regular season Saturday afternoon with the annual “Battle of the Domes” game at Idaho State. The 21st ranked Vandals are 6-4 overall, and 5-2 in Big Sky play. The Bengals have struggled all season, and have an overall record of 1-9, and are 1-6 in league.
KTVB
Former Pullman police chief explains process for investigating University of Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — People across the country want to know what happened inside the home where four University of Idaho students were found murdered and why. For those living in Moscow, there's still a lot of fear and uncertainty, and how could there not be? Four young college students were stabbed to death and their killer still hasn't been caught.
