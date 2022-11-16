Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Related
Woman shot on South Mendenhall, suspect on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman was shot Friday night in the Fox Meadows area. Officers responded at 6:16 p.m. to the 2700 block of Mendenhall, near Fox Plaza Drive. The woman was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. Police are looking for a man in connection with the shooting. Call […]
actionnews5.com
Barricade situation in Southwest Memphis neighborhood ends with suspect, father dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a barricade situation in a Southwest Memphis neighborhood where the suspect and his father were found dead, police say. A crime scene was set up at a home on Heartland Lane with multiple police officers at the scene. Police blocked off a...
Three in custody after shots fired at Whitehaven police station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired at a Memphis Police officer outside the Raines Station in Whitehaven, and three people are in custody, police said Friday. No injuries were reported. We saw police focusing on a gray car stopped in the entryway to the police station on Raines between Auburn and Orleans. MPD says charges […]
TN man accused of running down date in car, leaving her in a ditch
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says an online date went from bad to worse when a man intentionally ran down his date with his car and left her in a ditch along a rural road. The Memphis woman was seriously injured in the hit-and-run accident back in August on Batchelor Levee Road. […]
actionnews5.com
Fatal hit-and-run suspect arrested in Haywood County
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Haywood County deputies arrested a man who was wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in August. Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Mark Anthony Snipes Jr. was arrested Friday morning. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder and aggravated assault.
Shots fired at MPD officer near Raines police station in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are in custody Friday after they opened fire at a Memphis Police officer near a police station on Raines Road in Whitehaven. Memphis Police said no one was struck by gunfire as the suspects fired at an officer near the station on Raines. The...
Woman charged after shots fired at Whitehaven MPD station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing serious charges after police say she fired shots at personnel outside the Raines Station Precinct. Maleka Isom has been charged with aggravated assault on a first responder after MPD said she fired shots at the Raines Station. An officer advised that while on duty, he saw a suspicious […]
MPD searching for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run that critically injured a pedestrian. MPD officers were called to the scene about 12:40 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in the area of Ridgemont Ave. and New Allen Rd. They said a pedestrian was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Woman charged after 17-year-old boy carjacked at work following robbery attempt
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after a teenager was carjacked at his job following an attempted robbery the day before. The incident happened Nov. 8 in front of a home in the 300 block of Sullivan. A 17-year-old boy reported he was sitting in his car, a...
City Watch Alert issued for Memphis woman missing since Tuesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a woman who has been missing since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. MPD said the family of 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail has not heard from her, and they are concerned for her safety. Vail is 5’7” tall and about...
actionnews5.com
Suspects crash stolen vehicle in Peppertree Apartments, 1 in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are searching for one of two suspects involved in a crash Thursday morning inside the Peppertree Apartments. Officers were in the area of Goodhaven Drive and Millbranch Road around 10:34 a.m. when they noticed a vehicle that was reported stolen during a carjacking, according to Memphis Police Department.
Teen steals $84K Charger, trades it on Facebook: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen is facing serious charges after police say he stole an $84,000 Dodge Charger and then scammed another person out of their vehicle. Antonio Johnson, 19, was booked in the Shelby County Jail Friday on two counts of theft of property, altering a motor vehicle serial number, and altering, falsifying, […]
Man charged in armed carjacking, robbery, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint. On Nov. 12, a woman told police she met a man in the 4400 block of Knight Arnold to sell him a pair of shoes she had advertised on Facebook, according to an affidavit.
Man accused of threatening to 'line up and shoot' kids at Memphis daycares taken into custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of making several threats to Memphis daycares was in court Friday on two unrelated charges, being taken into custody after his bond was revoked. 39-year-old Charles Beasley was in court on charges of credit card theft between $1,000 and $2,500, and misdemeanor assault.
1 Person Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash on Monday evening. At the intersection of Winchester Road and Clarke Road, Julia Maxwell and her son were making their way to the bus stop to board the bus.
One shot dead in Binghampton neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after a shooting in Binghampton Thursday night. Police responded to the shooting on the 3100 Block of Faxon Avenue at 9:50 p.m. and located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regional One where he died from his injuries. Police say the male suspect […]
Man intentionally fires shots toward pregnant girlfriend’s stomach: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after he allegedly shot at his pregnant girlfriend on Wednesday in Southeast Memphis. According to police, the incident began after Alvin Butler and his pregnant girlfriend were involved in an argument inside a vehicle near Mendenhall and Winchester. During the argument, the woman told police that Butler […]
actionnews5.com
2 suspects wanted after man shot, killed at Whitehaven apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are wanted by the Memphis Police Department after a man was shot and killed at the Bantam Springbrook Apartments in Whitehaven. At 8:22 p.m. Tuesday night, officers responded to the complex where the victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced...
Bartlett store clerk injured by angry customer
BARTLETT, Tenn. — A convenience store worker is nursing wounds after a late-night attack by an irate customer. Bartlett Police says several officers responded Thursday to the assault at the Flash Market gas station on Memphis-Arlington Road for an incident involving a store clerk and customer Investigators tells us a woman was asked to show ID in order to purchase tobacco products. She allegedly got […]
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In East Memphis (East Memphis, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in East Memphis on Tuesday morning. According to Memphis Police Department, the accident occurred at the Southern Avenue and Goodlet St intersection at around 5:46 a.m.
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0