Memphis, TN

Woman shot on South Mendenhall, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman was shot Friday night in the Fox Meadows area. Officers responded at 6:16 p.m. to the 2700 block of Mendenhall, near Fox Plaza Drive. The woman was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. Police are looking for a man in connection with the shooting. Call […]
Three in custody after shots fired at Whitehaven police station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired at a Memphis Police officer outside the Raines Station in Whitehaven, and three people are in custody, police said Friday. No injuries were reported. We saw police focusing on a gray car stopped in the entryway to the police station on Raines between Auburn and Orleans. MPD says charges […]
Fatal hit-and-run suspect arrested in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Haywood County deputies arrested a man who was wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in August. Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Mark Anthony Snipes Jr. was arrested Friday morning. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder and aggravated assault.
Woman charged after shots fired at Whitehaven MPD station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing serious charges after police say she fired shots at personnel outside the Raines Station Precinct. Maleka Isom has been charged with aggravated assault on a first responder after MPD said she fired shots at the Raines Station. An officer advised that while on duty, he saw a suspicious […]
MPD searching for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run that critically injured a pedestrian. MPD officers were called to the scene about 12:40 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in the area of Ridgemont Ave. and New Allen Rd. They said a pedestrian was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Suspects crash stolen vehicle in Peppertree Apartments, 1 in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are searching for one of two suspects involved in a crash Thursday morning inside the Peppertree Apartments. Officers were in the area of Goodhaven Drive and Millbranch Road around 10:34 a.m. when they noticed a vehicle that was reported stolen during a carjacking, according to Memphis Police Department.
Teen steals $84K Charger, trades it on Facebook: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen is facing serious charges after police say he stole an $84,000 Dodge Charger and then scammed another person out of their vehicle. Antonio Johnson, 19, was booked in the Shelby County Jail Friday on two counts of theft of property, altering a motor vehicle serial number, and altering, falsifying, […]
One shot dead in Binghampton neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after a shooting in Binghampton Thursday night. Police responded to the shooting on the 3100 Block of Faxon Avenue at 9:50 p.m. and located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regional One where he died from his injuries. Police say the male suspect […]
Man intentionally fires shots toward pregnant girlfriend’s stomach: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after he allegedly shot at his pregnant girlfriend on Wednesday in Southeast Memphis. According to police, the incident began after Alvin Butler and his pregnant girlfriend were involved in an argument inside a vehicle near Mendenhall and Winchester. During the argument, the woman told police that Butler […]
2 suspects wanted after man shot, killed at Whitehaven apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are wanted by the Memphis Police Department after a man was shot and killed at the Bantam Springbrook Apartments in Whitehaven. At 8:22 p.m. Tuesday night, officers responded to the complex where the victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced...
Bartlett store clerk injured by angry customer

BARTLETT, Tenn. — A convenience store worker is nursing wounds after a late-night attack by an irate customer. Bartlett Police says several officers responded Thursday to the assault at the Flash Market gas station on Memphis-Arlington Road for an incident involving a store clerk and customer Investigators tells us a woman was asked to show ID in order to purchase tobacco products. She allegedly got […]
