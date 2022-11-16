Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Iowa Utilities Board denies Winnebago Tribe's request for environmental study of CO2 pipelines
DES MOINES — The Iowa Utilities Board on Friday denied the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska's request for an environmental impact study along the proposed route of a liquid carbon dioxide pipeline that would run near the tribe's lands. The IUB in its ruling said an independent environmental study is...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pew: Of $800 billion in pandemic aid to states, Illinois got $14 billion
(The Center Square) – A new analysis shows the federal tax dollars sent to Illinois and other states since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds were used to support public health, education and to temporarily aid Illinois’ financial condition. According to Pew Charitable Trusts, of the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
'Only in Nebraska': NU announces $3 billion fundraising campaign
The University of Nebraska on Friday announced a campaign to raise $3 billion to support students and faculty, as well as academic and research programs. Launched in an online event for NU employees, "Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University's Future" also aims to engage more than 150,000 donors.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Republican concedes to Democrat Rob Sand in state auditor’s race
DES MOINES — Iowa still will have one statewide Democrat in office after Republican state auditor candidate Todd Halbur conceded the race Friday to Democratic incumbent Auditor Rob Sand. Halbur said he was dropping his request for a recount because he did not have sufficient resources to file the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Many Wisconsin school referendums passed, but small, rural communities left behind
Wisconsin voters overwhelmingly approved school referendums timed to coincide with last week’s midterm elections, authorizing the highest number of spending and borrowing questions since at least 2000. But most of those that failed were in rural and smaller communities, leading some to worry that the gap between richer and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
California election results: The most interesting numbers
After a flurry of called races, victories proclaimed and concessions offered across 52 congressional districts, 100 state Assembly and Senate contests, nine statewide races for constitutional offices and seven propositions on the California ballot, it can be hard to wrap your head around what exactly happened. Fortunately, we’ve boiled it...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Humbug! High gas taxes to persist in Indiana through December
Hoosiers hoping for a holiday miracle to reduce the taxes they pay when they pull their internal combustion sleigh up to the gas pump in December clearly didn't get their message through to Santa Claus. The Indiana Department of Revenue announced Friday the applied 7% sales tax on gasoline purchases...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Locally and statewide, DFL makes gains on Election Day
With inflation and rising fuel prices hammering pocketbooks, violent crime on the rise and President Joe Biden’s approval ratings at low levels, polls and pundits predicted a “red wave” election that would shift power decisively toward the Republican Party. Yet, when the dust settled on early Wednesday...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Three legislative session days remain before Illinois' no-cash bail enacts Jan. 1
(The Center Square) – With Illinois state lawmakers set to return to Springfield after Thanksgiving for one more week of session before the new year, questions remain on what will change with the Pretrial Fairness Act set to eliminate cash bail statewide on Jan. 1. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Deadline Saturday to register for December election in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana residents who are not already registered to vote can do so Saturday and still qualify to participate in the next election. The state deadline for registration is Nov. 19. Those already registered do not need to take any additional action. Louisiana voters return to the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Sheriff views Measure 114 as unconstitutional
Law enforcement agencies have been left with many unanswered questions in the wake of Oregon’s gun-control Measure 114 narrowly passing. Polk County Sheriff Mark Garton posted on Facebook today that he has received many inquiries about the measure and its impact. He said he simply doesn’t have answers yet, which adds to uncertainty and angst in the community. However, he unequivocally feels the measure is unconstitutional based on other court rulings within the 9th Circuit Court of appeals.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Mind heath ahead of Thanksgiving; grants for groups at risk of terror attacks
The University of Illinois Police Department is reporting that two students were recently scammed out of a collective $25,000 by unknown people who called them. Officials said one student received a call from someone claiming to represent the Chinese embassy and was threatened with arrest if she didn't pay a fine. The student provided her passport information and wired $23,000 to the scammer. Another scam was reported the following day.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Melanie Biersmith selected as Georgia’s ninth state 4-H leader
EATONTON — Georgia 4-H has selected Melanie Biersmith as the new state 4-H leader. Since Nov. 1, Biersmith has been working as the ninth state leader in the organization’s 118-year history. The state 4-H leader provides strategic vision in response to the changing needs of Georgia’s youths and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Most commonly seen birds in Nevada
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Nevada from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Miller County offices impacted by cyber attack
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A cyber-attack is causing county offices across the state of Arkansas to go offline or temporarily close. The breach happened about two weeks ago. There's 55 counties in Arkansas that were impacted by this ransomware attack. Each affected county is using the company Apprentice Information Systems for...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Head of Louisiana's Office of Juvenile Justice resigns amid crisis in state's youth jails
BATON ROUGE, La. - The head of Louisiana's Office of Juvenile Justice resigned amid a deepening crisis inside the state's youth lockups that has included escapes, riots and a capacity shortfall that the agency recently said had forced it to stop accepting youth into its custody. OJJ Deputy Secretary William...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Most commonly seen birds in South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in South Dakota from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
How gas prices have changed in Georgia in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Georgia using data from AAA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Chilly weekend across the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - A wintry feeling weekend is forecast with only a minimal chance of precipitation for Friday night and Saturday morning. Late Friday evening, a disturbance out in west Texas shown in the water vapor imagery. was producing some light rain along the gulf coast and a few snow...
Comments / 0