MUSCATINE, Iowa–Since she could walk, Stella DeLong has danced. The daughter of River City All-Stars’ founder, Stella has danced for most of her life and joined the competition team at age four. Now a junior in high school, Stella dances both with the All-Stars and on the Muscatine High School poms team. She has always enjoyed dance and the opportunities it has given her to meet others with similar interests. “Since I grew up in our studio, I’ve gotten to know a lot of the people there and at other studios and I really like it,” she reflected. A talented performer, Stella shared her passion and artistry with her largest audience yet, as she danced in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

MUSCATINE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO