That Dam Shopping Trip 2022
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The annual small business road trip will get underway next week--over Black Friday and Small Business Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event features ten downtown Rock Island and Davenport businesses (both sides of the dam) offering chances to win big while shoppers knock off names on their gift list.
Free Thanksgiving meals available at the MLK Center this weekend
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is holding its 33rd annual Thanksgiving dinner this weekend. The curbside pickup began Friday, Nov. 18 and will continue through Sunday, Nov. 20. The free boxed Thanksgiving meals include turkey, masked potatoes, gravy, dressing, green beans, corn, cranberry...
Get your ugly sweater running at Christmas in LeClaire
From strolling holiday characters and the Man in Red himself to ugly Christmas sweaters and a nighttime parade, LeClaire will truly be ‘lit’ to celebrate the season! Lori McFate spoke with Local 4 about the 7th Annual Ugly Sweater 5K and Kids’ Fun Run at Christmas in LeClaire.
Davenport hosting a holiday pickle hunt
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Downtown Davenport is hosting a 'Hunt for the Pickle' event this year. There are 40+ pickle ornaments hidden across downtown Davenport inside of businesses. Organizers say you must find 10 pickles to win a pickle ornament for your own tree and be entered into a drawing for a chance to win downtown gift cards and a grand prize basket.
Wallace’s Garden Center offers Quad Cities-themed merchandise and more
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Kate Terrell from Wallace’s Garden Center shares tips and ideas about gift giving and all the types of products and plants that the Bettendorf retailer offers. There is truly something for anyone on your gift list at Wallace’s. It is a store for all seasons--plants, unique...
Holiday parade kicks off Quad City Arts’ Festival of Trees
Spectators braved the cold and were fully into the spirit of the season as the Quad City Arts Festival of Trees Holiday Parade helped kick off the holidays in Davenport November 19. The event is the largest helium balloon parade in the Midwest and a tradition thousands in the area...
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's a list of events in the Quad Cities for you to check out
MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for Nov. 18-20. Good Morning Quad Cities' Ann Sterling and Josh Lamberty were joined by WLLR's Dani Howes Thursday morning to go over the must-see events. Our GMQC team also...
A portrait of a QC artist as a young man
In the old days, kids used to make some money by a paper route. Today, at age 10, Levi Folker sells his paintings. The precocious Davenport boy has painted watercolors for as long as he can recall, and already has produced over 400 paintings and original works of art. Levi...
Rare Locomotives Coming to QC
Spokesman Erik Hoofnagle says the organization bought the former Rock Island Lines yard earlier this year. "We're kind of like a museum campus that's going to be a working campus where we'll be constantly working on renovating old railroad equipment for re-use." On Saturday, Railroading Heritage will hold an invitation-only...
Happy Joe’s Signs New Franchisees in Illinois
Iconic Midwestern pizza brand adds tenured Happy Joe’s management as new franchisees at Galesburg and Kewanee locations. November 17, 2022 // Franchising.com // DAVENPORT, Iowa. - Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is a great place to work and now, CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco is proud to announce two long-term managers will be their newest franchisees.
97X Broadcasts from West Locust HyVee on Saturday
Saturday, November 19th from 11a-1pm Bill Stage will be broadcasting from the West Locust Hyvee Davenport location to talk about their pharmacy!. They've got convenient free prescription delivery right to your door. With automatic prescription refills, you can sign up and never run out again with repeat refills automatically. Get your prescriptions via mail in 3-5 business days.
Where you can get a Thanksgiving meal in the QC on the big day
Several nonprofits and businesses around the Quad Cities are filling in the gaps where Thanksgiving meals are needed. Here is a running list of locations handing out free Thanksgiving dinners:. Don't see an opening on this list? Let us know by sending us a message on Facebook or through our...
Winter Doesn’t Stand A Chance Against Moline’s Hilariously Named Snow Plow Fleet
Winter is coming but snow plows in Moline are more than ready for it with some hilarious names. Earlier this year, there was a contest to name some of Moline's snow plow fleet. Because why shouldn't snow plows have a fun name? Cleaning snow off the road isn't super glam but you can at least have some fun with it. The city has released the top 10 names that will plow the snow off of Moline roads this season and get ready...winter doesn't stand a chance against these guys.
G.I.T. Improv has permanent home in Moline
G.I.T. Improv and The Black Box Theatre of the Quad Cities on Thursday announced a partnership providing the improv comedy troupe with a regular home and The Black Box (1623 5th Ave., Moline) Theatre a varied schedule of entertainment. “We have maintained great communication with the Black Box and knowing...
Muscatine Dancer Stella DeLong dances in Macy’s Parade
MUSCATINE, Iowa–Since she could walk, Stella DeLong has danced. The daughter of River City All-Stars’ founder, Stella has danced for most of her life and joined the competition team at age four. Now a junior in high school, Stella dances both with the All-Stars and on the Muscatine High School poms team. She has always enjoyed dance and the opportunities it has given her to meet others with similar interests. “Since I grew up in our studio, I’ve gotten to know a lot of the people there and at other studios and I really like it,” she reflected. A talented performer, Stella shared her passion and artistry with her largest audience yet, as she danced in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
King Center’s Thanksgiving has goal to give 5,000 meals
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (630 9th St., Rock Island), on Friday kicked off their 33rd annual free Thanksgiving meals for the community. Free meals will be distributed through Sunday via curbside pickup at two locations:. MLK Center, 630 9th Street in Rock Island — Friday, Nov. 18...
Islamic Center of Quad Cities to host Thanksgiving drive-thru event
The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities (ICQC), in partnership with the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) Relief, will be hosting a Thanksgiving turkey drive. The event is planned to distribute 100 turkeys on a first come, first served basis. The 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Drive-Thru event is Sunday, November...
New 18,000-square-foot food pantry opens in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. — Fish of Galesburg is teaming up with River Bend Food Bank to open their newest food pantry, located on the corner of Main and Henderson streets in the same building where Rheinschmidt's Carpet Center once stood. "Our current location would probably fit in just the shopping...
Parts of 53rd, other streets, set to re-open
Restrictions on two major multi-year and multi-phase road projects will be lifted soon. The City of Davenport has announced re-openings on two significant roads beginning at the end of the day on Friday, Nov. 18:: East 53rd Street at Jersey Ridge Road, and between Lorton Avenue and Elmore Circle, and Division Street between 12th and Locust Streets, just in time to kick off the holiday season, according to a news release from the City of Davenport.
Do you remember? Earth, Wind & Fire coming to Davenport's Adler Theatre on Feb. 16
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Do you remember the...16th night of...February?. Earth, Wind & Fire, the iconic masters of 70's groove, are paying a visit to the Quad Cities at Davenport's Adler Theatre on Feb 16. 2023 at 7:30 p.m. The 20-time Grammy Award nominees, six-time Grammy winners, Hall of Fame...
