Black Tie Skis offers wide selection for seasonal teen rentals
JACKSON, Wyo. — In need of winter equipment for your teen but not ready to commit to buying? Do you have kids that are growing like weeds? Based on numerous requests over the past few years, Black Tie Ski Rentals of Jackson Hole is excited to now offer high quality, all-mountain seasonal ski rental options for local teens and adults.
Reminder: Final Passport Sunday event before spring break
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County Clerk of District Court Anne Sutton and her staff, with support by Teton County Sheriff’s Office court security, are hosting a second and final Passport Sunday in advance of the 2023 spring break to assist individuals and families. This additional Passport Sunday event...
Community meeting on sustainable tourism tonight
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Board (JHTTB) is sharing the latest draft of the Sustainable Destination Management Plan (SDMP) with the community in an open meeting tonight. Individuals can attend the meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the Lupine Room at the Cloudveil Hotel, or they...
Jackson Game and Fish office welcomes new wildlife coordinator
JACKSON, Wyo. — Cheyenne Stewart has been chosen as the new Wildlife Management Coordinator for the Jackson Region of Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Stewart had been serving in the same position in the Sheridan Region and is replacing Doug McWhirter who recently retired from the Department. Cheyenne will oversee all Game and Fish Department wildlife biologist activities for the Jackson Region.
SNAPPED: Opening Day at Targhee
ALTA, Wyo. — It’s opening day at Grand Targhee Resort! Lifts are spinning and skiers and riders are out relishing in a glorious bluebird day to kick off the 2022/23 winter season. Two of the mountain’s five lifts were running today; Dreamcatcher and Shoshone. Blackfoot and Sacajawea open...
START Bus announces proposed winter schedule
JACKSON, Wyo. — Beginning Saturday, Nov. 26, the Southeast Teton Area Rapid Transit (START) winter bus schedule will be in effect. This schedule will remain in place until Sunday, April 9, 2023. START conducted a survey for feedback on proposed revisions to the Teton Village Local bus schedule as well as the Star Valley and Teton Valley commuter bus schedules.
Youth only hunt begins next week on Elk Refuge
JACKSON, Wyo. — The National Elk Refuge elk hunt is underway until Dec. 12 with the Youth Only hunt period beginning next week from Nov. 24. through Nov. 26. Young hunters aged 12-17 who have an unfilled Wyoming 2022 full-price youth elk license are eligible to participate. Hunters must also possess an access permit for the National Elk Refuge in addition to their unfilled 2022 youth elk license.
More snow needed before Parks & Rec starts winter operations
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department has been transitioning into winter operations the last few weeks, but more snow is needed before grooming operations will be in full swing. Despite early-season snowfall and cold temperatures, there is still not enough snow in most areas to...
Inside The Blue Bubble: What Teton County Residents Think Of The Rest Of Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s no question in the minds of many Jackson locals about how they are viewed around the rest of Wyoming. “It’s not that we don’t love the state, I know the state doesn’t love us,” said Mike Woods, a local bartender.
Wilson local to wed at White House this weekend
JACKSON, Wyo. — President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden, is set to marry Wilson, WY local, Peter Neal on the White House’s South Lawn this Saturday. According to Associated Press, a mutual friend set up Naomi Biden, 28, and Neal, 25, about four years ago in New York City and the White House said they have been together ever since. Naomi Biden is a lawyer; her father is Hunter Biden. Neal recently graduated from the University of Pennsylvania law school and was born and raised in Wilson. Neal attended the Jackson Hole Community School and before heading to the Burke Mountain Academy in Vermont for ski racing. The groom’s parents, Drs. Mary Neal and William C. Neal, are Jackson-based orthopedic surgeons.
In the Rockies, goats beat bighorn sheep
JACKSON —It doesn’t take much to get a mountain goat’s goat. They go from “passive to aggressive really fast,” said Joel Berger, the Barbara Cox Anthony University Chair of Wildlife Conservation at Colorado State University. One of Berger’s recent studies found that in high alpine...
Two government-owned pickups stolen in Idaho Falls and used in Jackson to commit crimes
IDAHO FALLS — Two white pickup trucks were stolen in Idaho Falls during different months and used in crimes committed in Jackson, Wyoming. Both were recovered in Swan Valley. Both were owned by local government entities. “It’s not just coincidental,” Lt. Russ Ruschill with the Jackson Police Department told...
Memorial service planned for BYU-Idaho grad as medical examiner releases cause of death
CUMMING, Georgia — Loved ones will gather this weekend to remember a Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate who was allegedly killed by his friend. A memorial service is planned for 21-year-old Aaron William Davis at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Cumming, Georgia, at 5 p.m. Sunday. An online fundraiser was set up earlier this week to help Davis’ family cover expenses so he can be buried in a family cemetery plot in Massachusetts.
One person dead, another in hospital following Rexburg crash
REXBURG — One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a head-on collision Tuesday evening at North 2nd East by Moran View Road in Rexburg. Two vehicles were involved in the crash around 7:10 p.m. One person was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, according to Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen. An occupant in the second vehicle was transported to Madison Memorial Hospital.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office issues phone scam alert
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has been taking multiple reports lately regarding a phone scam targeting our area where suspects are soliciting money from victims to avoid arrest. The post Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office issues phone scam alert appeared first on Local News 8.
