Warwick, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WPRI 12 News

BOL temporary closes Cadillac Lounge after deadly stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cadillac Lounge in Providence has been ordered to shut down by the Providence Board of Licenses for 72 hours after police say a deadly stabbing happened outside the club early Saturday morning. According to Major David Lapatin, just before 1 a.m., police were called to 361 Charles Street, the Cadillac […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Warwick police: Antisemitic messages are likely not from Rhode Island resident

(WJAR) — Warwick police said they believe the person responsible for leaving antisemitic flyers in a neighborhood is not from Rhode Island. "At this time, it is believed that those responsible are not Warwick residents; not even from Rhode Island," Col. Connor stated in a Facebook post on the Warwick Police Department page.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Police search for missing 63-year-old man in North Smithfield

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are searching for a missing 63-year-old man in North Smithfield. Philip Emond was last seen just after 2 p.m. Wednesday by family members in their backyard. Emond, who recently moved to North Smithfield from North Providence, suffers from dementia and Parkinson’s disease.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
CBS Boston

After 2 years in Boston hospital, toddler heads home for first time

BRIGHTON - Friday was full of mixed emotions for the nurses at Franciscan Children's Hospital. One of their favorite patients was going home. "I am going to miss him," said nurse Barbara Alskninis. "He's been a fantastic asset to this hospital." She's talking about two-year-old Elijah Julien of Worcester. Born prematurely, Elijah faced issues with breathing within weeks of his life. He was brought to Franciscan's as a four-month-old and has been there ever since. "He was a premature infant and came here with a lot of medical issues and luckily, we have seen him get his...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

RISP reports 3 crashes involving troopers

SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island State Police said they were involved in three wrecks that resulted in cruisers getting struck. State police said the first crash happened Monday night on 95 North in Providence when a trooper responding to a previous crash was inside his cruiser blocking and lane and was struck by a vehicle while inside his cruiser.
PROVIDENCE, RI

