BOL temporary closes Cadillac Lounge after deadly stabbing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cadillac Lounge in Providence has been ordered to shut down by the Providence Board of Licenses for 72 hours after police say a deadly stabbing happened outside the club early Saturday morning. According to Major David Lapatin, just before 1 a.m., police were called to 361 Charles Street, the Cadillac […]
GoLocalProv
Deadly Stabbing Outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence — City Holding Emergency Hearing
Providence Police are investigating a deadly stabling outside of a Providence strip club overnight. Shortly before 1 AM Saturday morning, Providence police responded to Cadillac Lounge at 361 Charles Street for a report of a disturbance. Police were informed that a stabbing victim was being taken in a car to...
Search continues for missing Warwick woman
Charlotte Lester was last seen on May 16 in Apponaug, specifically near Arnold's Neck Drive and Staples Avenue.
Missing North Smithfield man found
A North Smithfield man reported missing Wednesday has been found, according to authorities.
Police: 3 RI troopers, cruisers hit by cars over past week
The Rhode Island State Police is reminding drivers to slow down and move over after three separate incidents involving troopers over the past week.
Police: Man conned Bristol woman out of $3K+
Richard McDermott is wanted for obtaining money under false pretenses and exploitation of an elder.
Suspicious antisemitic packages found in North Providence
Detectives are making headway in their search for who scattered dozens of packages containing racially charged messages throughout a Warwick neighborhood.
ABC6.com
Emergency crews looking for missing senior citizen in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Emergency crews are actively looking for a missing 63-year-old man in North Smithfield. Philip Emond was last seen by family members just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the backyard of their property. Emond, who recently moved to North Smithfield from North Providence, suffers...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police: Antisemitic messages are likely not from Rhode Island resident
(WJAR) — Warwick police said they believe the person responsible for leaving antisemitic flyers in a neighborhood is not from Rhode Island. "At this time, it is believed that those responsible are not Warwick residents; not even from Rhode Island," Col. Connor stated in a Facebook post on the Warwick Police Department page.
Baby found in Boston apartment freezer
Police are investigating the discovery of a baby in a freezer at an apartment building in South Boston.
ABC6.com
Police search for missing 63-year-old man in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are searching for a missing 63-year-old man in North Smithfield. Philip Emond was last seen just after 2 p.m. Wednesday by family members in their backyard. Emond, who recently moved to North Smithfield from North Providence, suffers from dementia and Parkinson’s disease.
2 seriously injured in Cranston crash
Two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Cranston Tuesday night.
fallriverreporter.com
Rehoboth Fire Department warns as driver injured after deer ends up in back seat
A driver was sent to the hospital after a deer crashed through the windshield of a vehicle. Friday night, the Rehoboth Fire Department responded to a serious accident with a SUV and a deer which went through the windshield and landed in the back seat. The driver which was the...
Former VA employee accused of threatening supervisor
A Massachusetts man who used to work at the Veteran Benefits Administration Regional Office in Providence has been charged with threatening a federal official.
Providence student brings BB gun to middle school, causing lockdown
A spokesperson for the district said parents were told just after noon Friday that all students were safe and police were on the scene.
Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Man on Fugitive of Justice Warrant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on a fugitive from justice warrant and warrants for motor vehicle charges on Wednesday, November 16. Police arrested on Wednesday at 5:32 p.m. Todd Major, 37, of 38 Charles Street in Framingham. No other information was available at this time. Framingham...
ABC6.com
To stop porch pirates, North Kingstown police to start ‘Christmas Package Program’
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — With the holidays just around the corner, North Kingstown police want to stop porch pirates from stealing your gifts. Starting next week, Capt. John Urban said his department will begin their “Christmas Package Program.”. Anyone interested in participating can have their packages mailed...
After 2 years in Boston hospital, toddler heads home for first time
BRIGHTON - Friday was full of mixed emotions for the nurses at Franciscan Children's Hospital. One of their favorite patients was going home. "I am going to miss him," said nurse Barbara Alskninis. "He's been a fantastic asset to this hospital." She's talking about two-year-old Elijah Julien of Worcester. Born prematurely, Elijah faced issues with breathing within weeks of his life. He was brought to Franciscan's as a four-month-old and has been there ever since. "He was a premature infant and came here with a lot of medical issues and luckily, we have seen him get his...
Car slams into Pawtucket building after crash
The incident occurred around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Central Avenue.
ABC6.com
RISP reports 3 crashes involving troopers
SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island State Police said they were involved in three wrecks that resulted in cruisers getting struck. State police said the first crash happened Monday night on 95 North in Providence when a trooper responding to a previous crash was inside his cruiser blocking and lane and was struck by a vehicle while inside his cruiser.
