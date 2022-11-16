ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestavia Hills, AL

wbrc.com

Hoover Police prepare for heavy traffic on Friday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City of Hoover residents are in for a busy night with three big events taking place on Friday. That, of course, means a lot of traffic. The Hoover Bucs will host Thompson in a second-round playoff game, Market Noel and a tree lighting at the Galleria are all taking place on Friday night.
HOOVER, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham Attorney Eric Guster Purchases More Downtown Property

Birmingham attorney and real estate developer Eric Guster has purchased two downtown properties to create a mixed-use development named Third Avenue Food Court. The recently purchased parcels include two commercial buildings, one whose long-term tenant is ABC Select Spirits (commonly called ABC Store or state store) and the other which housed Credit Finance Corp. ABC Select Spirits, will remain as a long-term tenant and is now officially part of Third Ave. Food Court, Guster said.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Jimmie Hale Mission in need of donations as warming shelter fills up during cold snap

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jimmie Hale Mission is opening its warming shelter’s doors on November 18th. Mission leaders said when it’s cold night after night, that’s when they see the most guests in the warming shelter. Executive Director Perryn Carroll said they started the season seeing about 60 guests in the warming shelters, but now it’s more than 100 and climbing.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Triple header brings triple the traffic to Hoover Friday

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are driving in or through Hoover Friday night, you can expect your trip to be much longer than usual. Market Noel, the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria and Hoover Bucs versus Thompson Warriors playoff football game all fall on the same night this year. Mayor Frank Brocato […]
HOOVER, AL
wvtm13.com

Two area Christmas light displays light up the season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two drive through Christmas light display shows open in Birmingham and Oxford. The Lights of Noel at the Birmingham Race Course and the Festival of Lights at Choccolocco Park will open for the public starting today.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Renovations almost complete at Western Hills Mall

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Fairfield’s Western Hills Mall was purchased back in January by The Peleg Group, a real estate investment and managing company. The company has already made some huge renovations to the mall. Owner Ami Peleg said the renovations cost nearly $4 million, however, he said it’s...
FAIRFIELD, AL
CBS 42

Vestavia Hills police searching for missing 17-year-old

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Vestavia Hills Police Department is searching for a teenager who went missing earlier this week. Anthony Xavier Costa, 17, was last seen Monday, Nov. 14. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 230 pounds. According to police, he may be in the Alabaster area. Anyone with information on Costa’s […]
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama road closed due to crash

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — From Springville Fire Department:. Marietta Road at the railroad tracks is closed until further notice due to an 18-wheeler accident. Please avoid this area. Will post when the road has been reopened.
SPRINGVILLE, AL
Bham Now

Where to get a FREE Thanksgiving meal + how to serve

Thanksgiving is a day to celebrate family, friends and give thanks. These five Birmingham organizations are saying thank you by serving free Thanksgiving meals to the community. Continue reading to find out where to get a free Thanksgiving meal this year or where you can serve others. 1. The Salvation...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

A creek runs through it

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jahn Coppey grew up working in his grandfather’s vineyards. His wife Janie was from the Duck Springs community in rural Etowah county. They met in Huntsville where Jahn had come to work for NASA. Twenty years ago, their combined backgrounds brought them back to Janie’s home where they started Wills Creek Vineyards and Winery.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter slammed with injured animals

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter officials say they’re getting slammed with an overwhelming number of injured animals being brought in. The animals are strays, often hit by cars and picked up by strangers who bring them for vet care. Just in the last two weeks, people have brought in ten injured dogs, according to the shelter.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Renovations underway at Western Hills Mall in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Fairfield’s Western Hills Mall is undergoing a massive facelift thanks to new ownership. According to Fairfield Mayor Eddie Penny, the mall was once thriving and a hub for residents living in western Jefferson County. JC Penny and Parisian were once anchor stores at Western Hills Mall, but left over 15 years […]
FAIRFIELD, AL

