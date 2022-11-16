BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jimmie Hale Mission is opening its warming shelter’s doors on November 18th. Mission leaders said when it’s cold night after night, that’s when they see the most guests in the warming shelter. Executive Director Perryn Carroll said they started the season seeing about 60 guests in the warming shelters, but now it’s more than 100 and climbing.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO