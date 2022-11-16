Read full article on original website
‘A big loss:’ Beloved Mountain Brook business destroyed after fire
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — A beloved business in Mountain Brook Village is in ruins after a large fire broke out overnight. “It’s an iconic building. You drive into the city, you see Ray & Poynor. It’s a big loss,” said Mountain Brook mayor Stewart Welch. The Ray & Poynor real estate agency building across […]
Hoover Police prepare for heavy traffic on Friday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City of Hoover residents are in for a busy night with three big events taking place on Friday. That, of course, means a lot of traffic. The Hoover Bucs will host Thompson in a second-round playoff game, Market Noel and a tree lighting at the Galleria are all taking place on Friday night.
Early morning house fire claims life in Jones Chapel
CULLMAN, Ala. – An overnight house fire has claimed the life of a Cullman County man. Rodney Ray Persall, 68, died in the fire on Co. Rd. 940 according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. Volunteer fire departments from Jones Chapel, Crane Hill, Logan and Sardis responded to the fire.
UNVEILING: Miss Fancy statue to be revealed at Avondale Park—join the party Dec. 10
It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for… the unveiling of the new 15-foot bronze Miss Fancy statue. See the big reveal on Saturday, December 10 at 11AM and find details below. The story behind Miss Fancy. From the first whispers of a new Miss Fancy statue...
Birmingham Attorney Eric Guster Purchases More Downtown Property
Birmingham attorney and real estate developer Eric Guster has purchased two downtown properties to create a mixed-use development named Third Avenue Food Court. The recently purchased parcels include two commercial buildings, one whose long-term tenant is ABC Select Spirits (commonly called ABC Store or state store) and the other which housed Credit Finance Corp. ABC Select Spirits, will remain as a long-term tenant and is now officially part of Third Ave. Food Court, Guster said.
Off-duty Jefferson County sheriff deputy finds body near road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — An off-duty Jefferson County sheriff's deputy found a body near a roadway in Fairfield. This happened early Saturday morning around 1:45 on the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive. The sheriff's office says an officer encountered debris on the road, and while investigating it, the deputy...
Jimmie Hale Mission in need of donations as warming shelter fills up during cold snap
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jimmie Hale Mission is opening its warming shelter’s doors on November 18th. Mission leaders said when it’s cold night after night, that’s when they see the most guests in the warming shelter. Executive Director Perryn Carroll said they started the season seeing about 60 guests in the warming shelters, but now it’s more than 100 and climbing.
Triple header brings triple the traffic to Hoover Friday
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are driving in or through Hoover Friday night, you can expect your trip to be much longer than usual. Market Noel, the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria and Hoover Bucs versus Thompson Warriors playoff football game all fall on the same night this year. Mayor Frank Brocato […]
Two area Christmas light displays light up the season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two drive through Christmas light display shows open in Birmingham and Oxford. The Lights of Noel at the Birmingham Race Course and the Festival of Lights at Choccolocco Park will open for the public starting today.
3 men arrested, charged with burglarizing Rainbow City business
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Three men were arrested Friday after eluding police for four days in a burglary case. On Monday, RCPD was notified of a possible burglary that was underway at a business located on Whorton Bend Road near Hwy. 77 at around 7 a.m. A witness had observed two men enter a […]
Renovations almost complete at Western Hills Mall
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Fairfield’s Western Hills Mall was purchased back in January by The Peleg Group, a real estate investment and managing company. The company has already made some huge renovations to the mall. Owner Ami Peleg said the renovations cost nearly $4 million, however, he said it’s...
Vestavia Hills police searching for missing 17-year-old
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Vestavia Hills Police Department is searching for a teenager who went missing earlier this week. Anthony Xavier Costa, 17, was last seen Monday, Nov. 14. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 230 pounds. According to police, he may be in the Alabaster area. Anyone with information on Costa’s […]
Alabama road closed due to crash
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — From Springville Fire Department:. Marietta Road at the railroad tracks is closed until further notice due to an 18-wheeler accident. Please avoid this area. Will post when the road has been reopened.
Southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Cullman County reopened after vehicle fire
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: 2:48 p.m.: The Alabama State Troopers reported all southbound lanes have reopened. A vehicle fire has forced the closure of southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Cullman County. The Alabama State Troopers say the vehicle fire happened just after 12:00 p.m. on Thursday near...
Birmingham 7th grader shot to death in SUV identified; suspect in custody
A Birmingham seventh grader has been identified as the young girl gunned down Wednesday morning in a shooting that also left her mother critically injured. Birmingham police late Wednesday identified the slain girl as Moriah Quib-Marquez. She was 14 and attended Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School. Moriah is one of...
Where to get a FREE Thanksgiving meal + how to serve
Thanksgiving is a day to celebrate family, friends and give thanks. These five Birmingham organizations are saying thank you by serving free Thanksgiving meals to the community. Continue reading to find out where to get a free Thanksgiving meal this year or where you can serve others. 1. The Salvation...
A creek runs through it
ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jahn Coppey grew up working in his grandfather’s vineyards. His wife Janie was from the Duck Springs community in rural Etowah county. They met in Huntsville where Jahn had come to work for NASA. Twenty years ago, their combined backgrounds brought them back to Janie’s home where they started Wills Creek Vineyards and Winery.
Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter slammed with injured animals
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter officials say they’re getting slammed with an overwhelming number of injured animals being brought in. The animals are strays, often hit by cars and picked up by strangers who bring them for vet care. Just in the last two weeks, people have brought in ten injured dogs, according to the shelter.
Two bars and a bakery: Add these new Birmingham openings to your list
With less than two full months left in the year, Birmingham is still racking up the bar and restaurant openings. Four Birmingham industry veterans have opened the doors to their long-awaited projects, right in time for holiday season-- one of the dining industry’s busiest times of the year. Here...
Renovations underway at Western Hills Mall in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Fairfield’s Western Hills Mall is undergoing a massive facelift thanks to new ownership. According to Fairfield Mayor Eddie Penny, the mall was once thriving and a hub for residents living in western Jefferson County. JC Penny and Parisian were once anchor stores at Western Hills Mall, but left over 15 years […]
