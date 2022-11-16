ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three more measles cases reported in central Ohio, including at a school

By Sarah Szilagy, Orri Benatar
 3 days ago

A previous report on Tuesday’s increase in measles cases can be seen in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Officials with Columbus Public Health have confirmed another three measles cases in central Ohio, increasing the total to 18.

Officials confirmed an extra two daycare centers and one school in the area have had measles cases reported. CPH did not specify which daycares or school it learned had cases, or how many at each.

On Tuesday , health authorities reported that 15 children were infected with measles from five daycare centers in and around Columbus. Last week , the first four measles cases were confirmed from an unspecified childcare center in the city.

Ohio State medical student delivers own child

A high majority of the 18 confirmed cases are in young children, per CPH. Every single one of the 18 confirmed cases are in people who are unvaccinated. At least seven of those children have been hospitalized.

Measles is a highly contagious virus transmitted through coughing and sneezing. According to the CDC, infected individuals can spread the virus up to four days before becoming symptomatic.

It typically takes 8 to 12 days after exposure for symptoms to develop, according to both public health agencies.

The CDC recommends all children receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, with the first between 12 and 15 months old and the second at 4 through 6 years of age or at least 28 days after the first dose.

Ohio has over 100 new COVID-19 deaths suddenly. Here’s why

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported more than 100 new COVID-19 deaths, but there is a specific reason for the uptick. The previous data reported by ODH for the week of Nov. 10 had just eight deaths from the virus. It drew attention as a low statistic that was previously unseen […]
OHIO STATE
Do adults need measles vaccine boosters?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The two dozen confirmed cases of measles in Franklin County have medical experts providing some insight into vaccine boosters for the virus. “An MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) booster in adults is generally not needed if they have already received the two-dose schedule as a child and if they are not at high […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Ars Technica

Measles outbreak jumps to 7 Ohio daycares, 1 school—all with unvaccinated kids

A measles outbreak in Ohio has swiftly expanded, spreading to seven childcare facilities and one school, all with unvaccinated children, according to local health officials. The outbreak highlights the risk of the highly contagious but vaccine-preventable disease mushrooming amid slipping vaccination rates. Further Reading. On November 9, the health departments...
COLUMBUS, OH
Breweries with the most highly ranked beers in Ohio

In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying. The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. […]
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Emergency rooms across Ohio packed as three viruses act together in surge

Emergency rooms across Ohio are packed, urgent cares are jammed, and three viruses causing the problems have not backed down. During the Ohio Department of Health briefing Tuesday, hospital representatives in three separate regions reported issues because of the respiratory syncytial virus, the flu and COVID-19. “We are seeing record...
OHIO STATE
Ohio sees a major change in COVID-19 deaths, but will it stay?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A recent update on Ohio’s new COVID-19 cases also came with a noticeable drop in a related statistic: the number of Ohioans dying weekly from the virus. For around a month, Ohio’s coronavirus rate has wobbled above and under 10,000 new cases per week, according to reports from the Ohio Department […]
OHIO STATE
fox2detroit.com

2 men headed to trial in Michigan fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men will stand trial in Michigan in connection with a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States. Authorities said Barry Cadden owned New England Compounding Center (NECC) in Framingham, Mass., while Glenn Chin was a supervising pharmacist when tainted steroid injections from the center caused the fatal outbreak.
MICHIGAN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

New Ohio bill looks to make swatting a felony

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week, more Ohio schools experienced swatting incidents. Police say swatting is when someone makes a false call to law enforcement prompting a large response. The latest incidents, which happened at three Cincinnati Public Schools, not only ties up public safety resources, but also puts families,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Secretary of State Frank LaRose boasts constitutional amendment to make citizen-initiated amendments more difficult to pass

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Next May, Ohio voters could be asked to make it more difficult for citizen-initiated constitutional amendments to become law. A state constitutional amendment announced by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and State Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) on Thursday would raise the bar for citizen-initiated constitutional amendments to pass from a […]
OHIO STATE
