2010 hero Clint Dempsey warns England the USA's 'Golden Generation' are its best yet, claims Gregg Berhalter's are stronger 'man for man' than Wales... and why Jude Bellingham is the danger man in Group B
Clint Dempsey scored against England at the 2010 World Cup and will be on broadcasting duty in Qatar for the rematch on Friday. Ahead of the big game, he chatted to his former Fulham team-mate Danny Murphy about American soccer, the danger men for Gareth Southgate and his own emotional reunion with former England goalkeeper Robert Green.
Canada enters 1st World Cup in 36 years plagued by injuries
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Canada coach John Herdman spoke of the thrill that striker Alphonso Davies felt arriving this week in Doha — Canada's first appearance in the World Cup in 36 years. “He's really excited," Herdman said Saturday with Canada opening next week against Belgium. "Who wouldn’t...
Germany goalkeeper Neuer to defy FIFA on captains' armbands
MADINAT ASH SHAMAL, Qatar (AP) — Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is set to defy FIFA’s campaign for captains to wear only official armbands with selected slogans at World Cup games. “Yes,” the veteran goalkeeper said when asked at the Germany training camp about overriding a new FIFA project...
Saka ready to thrive at World Cup after racist attacks
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Bukayo Saka has put the racist abuse he experienced at last year's European Championship behind him, England teammate Aaron Ramsdale said Friday. The Arsenal forward was targeted on social media after missing a penalty in the shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were also subjected to attacks.
Qatar coach: Team must shut out 'noise' in World Cup opener
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar coach Felix Sanchez says criticism of the World Cup host will not be allowed to destabilize his team. Qatar kicks off the tournament against Ecuador on Sunday with the eyes of the world on the emirate, which has faced criticism for its human rights record, including its treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQ community.
Djokovic beats Fritz to reach final of ATP Finals
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Novak Djokovic kept his bid for a record-equaling sixth ATP Finals title alive by beating Taylor Fritz of the United States on Saturday to reach the final of the prestigious season-ending tournament. Djokovic, who went unbeaten through the group stage, won 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6)...
