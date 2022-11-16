ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Syracuse has one of the longest November losing streaks in college football (9 things to know)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has two more chances to break one of the longest active November losing streaks in college football. Under Dino Babers, SU is 5-19 in regular-season November games (plus another loss in December in 2020). His teams have lost eight straight dating back to 2019, when the Orange bested Wake Forest, 39-30 in overtime to close out a 5-7 season, and have been outscored 281-96 in the eight November games since then.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse’s big three offensive problems come down to one thing: depth

Syracuse, N.Y. — Early in the 2022 season, it looked like Dino Babers had finally perfected the recipe for a game-winning Syracuse football offense. His fourth offensive coordinator, Robert Anae, seemed to be the perfect partner in terms of coaching mentality. The program was returning conference-leading running back Sean Tucker, who set records in 2021. With Oronde Gadsden as his primary target, Garrett Shrader was able to change the narrative on his talent as a quarterback.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football at Wake Forest: See our picks

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team will face Wake Forest at 8 p.m. Saturday at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina (TV: ACC Network). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, supervisor/reporter for sports.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

FanDuel promo code NY: Receive $125 in free bets on any sport this week

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If you’re still looking for somewhere to bet on all the sports going on this month, you can register at FanDuel Sportsbook for their exclusive sign-up bonus today. All new customers can claim $125 in free bets guaranteed and no FanDuel promo code NY is required.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Bills game moved to Detroit as Western NY braces for major storm (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 18)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 26. Bundle up; cold weekend ahead. See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: LOG HOME IN MADISON COUNTY: In 2006, David Dorrance’s mother-in-law made him an offer he and his wife, Sheree, could not refuse -- 4.5 acres of land in Madison County. " ‘If you build on it, I’ll give it to you,’ she said,” he remembered. So with the help of other family members, they built a Lok-N-Logs home, which David said was “a blast” to put together. The two-bedroom house has a custom kitchen and a finished basement with a bar and game room. Take a look inside. (Photo courtesy of Juli Trush Photography)
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Group seeking redesign of Syracuse’s ‘objectively ugly’ flag asks for public submissions

Syracuse, N.Y -- A local group aiming to redesign the City of Syracuse’s official flag is taking another step forward in a movement that began making traction in 2019. Adapt CNY, a local non-profit group whose goal is to enhance life in the City of Syracuse, is asking for design submissions from the public. The group is hoping to create a flag that will be more attractive and generate more community pride than the current version.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Trey Anastasio, Goose play War Memorial in Syracuse: See setlist, photos from the show

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Trey Anastasio Band and Goose came to Syracuse’s War Memorial arena Friday night, for two full sets of jam-rock that spanned more than four hours. Anastasio, best known as the front man for Phish, joined Goose onstage for the last two songs of the band’s opening set. He also opened the show with a nod to Phish drummer Jon Fishman, a Central New York native.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

World Cup 2022: Where to watch the tournament in Central NY

The FIFA World Cup, considered the biggest sports tournament on Earth, starts this weekend in Qatar, and for the first time in eight years, the United States will compete. We’ll have 64 matches to watch between now and the championship on Dec. 18. That alone makes the pending holiday season even more festive. The U.S. opens its schedule at 2 p.m. Monday against Wales.
SYRACUSE, NY
