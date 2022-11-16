Read full article on original website
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Syracuse has one of the longest November losing streaks in college football (9 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has two more chances to break one of the longest active November losing streaks in college football. Under Dino Babers, SU is 5-19 in regular-season November games (plus another loss in December in 2020). His teams have lost eight straight dating back to 2019, when the Orange bested Wake Forest, 39-30 in overtime to close out a 5-7 season, and have been outscored 281-96 in the eight November games since then.
Syracuse basketball looks to bounce back vs. Northeastern (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Two teams looking for early season turnarounds will meet at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday. After dropping an 80-68 decision to Colgate last Tuesday, the Syracuse Orange will try to get back in the win column against a Northeastern team that is winless in three outings this season.
Syracuse’s big three offensive problems come down to one thing: depth
Syracuse, N.Y. — Early in the 2022 season, it looked like Dino Babers had finally perfected the recipe for a game-winning Syracuse football offense. His fourth offensive coordinator, Robert Anae, seemed to be the perfect partner in terms of coaching mentality. The program was returning conference-leading running back Sean Tucker, who set records in 2021. With Oronde Gadsden as his primary target, Garrett Shrader was able to change the narrative on his talent as a quarterback.
Syracuse football at Wake Forest: See our picks
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team will face Wake Forest at 8 p.m. Saturday at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina (TV: ACC Network). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, supervisor/reporter for sports.
Tipoff of Syracuse basketball game vs. Bryant changed to avoid conflict with SU-Boston College football
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse’s men’s basketball game against Bryant on Saturday, Nov. 26, has a new start time. The Orange’s game against the Bulldogs on the Saturday after Thanksgiving is now scheduled to tip-off at 4 p.m, according to the SU athletic communications department. The SU-Bryant game was originally set for 7 p.m.
Syracuse basketball game vs. Northeastern undergoes a second time change
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse’s men’s basketball game against Northeastern on Saturday has undergone a second time change. The two teams are now scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. at the JMA Wireless Dome. The reason for this change is to accommodate the ACC Network’s coverage of...
FanDuel promo code NY: Receive $125 in free bets on any sport this week
West Genesee football player ‘doing just fine’ after scary injury
Cicero, N.Y. — A West Genesee football player is OK after a scary injury during Friday night’s Class A regional playoff game against Union-Endicott at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. With just less than two minutes left in the third quarter, West Genesee running back Brady Barrett carried the...
How to watch Syracuse football vs. Wake Forest: Time, TV channel, free live stream
The first of Syracuse football’s final two away games of the season takes place on Saturday, November 19 (11/19/2022) when the Orange will travel to Truist Field to face Wake Forest in an ACC matchup. The game will air nationwide on ACC Network at 8 p.m. ET, and can...
Stifling defense fuels Cicero-North Syracuse to 5th straight state Final Four
Cicero, N.Y. — For the fifth straight time, the Cicero-North Syracuse football team is headed to the state Final Four. The Northstars defeated Corning-Painted Post 36-0 on Saturday at Michael J. Bragman Stadium at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Syracuse’s loss to Colgate elicits as many rants as it does questions from readers (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – I received a lot of emails at the Mailbox following Syracuse’s 80-68 loss to Colgate on Tuesday. However, most didn’t include questions. They were more along the lines of rants.
Costly turnovers end West Genesee’s season in regional round loss to Union-Endicott (58 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — The West Genesee football team’s magical run ends in the state regional round with a 42-7 loss to Section IV’s Union-Endicott on Friday night at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. The Wildcats upset second-seeded Whitesboro and top-seeded Fayetteville-Manlius in back-to-back weeks to win the Section...
Kaitlyn Carroll caps her dive career with 13th place finish at state meet
Cicero-North Syracuse diver Kaitlyn Carroll completed her high school career with a 13th place finish at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association girls diving championships on Friday at Webster Aquatic Center. Carroll finished with an 11-dive total of 467.35 points. Carroll had placed 19th with an 8-dive...
Bills game moved to Detroit as Western NY braces for major storm (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 18)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 26. Bundle up; cold weekend ahead. See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: LOG HOME IN MADISON COUNTY: In 2006, David Dorrance’s mother-in-law made him an offer he and his wife, Sheree, could not refuse -- 4.5 acres of land in Madison County. " ‘If you build on it, I’ll give it to you,’ she said,” he remembered. So with the help of other family members, they built a Lok-N-Logs home, which David said was “a blast” to put together. The two-bedroom house has a custom kitchen and a finished basement with a bar and game room. Take a look inside. (Photo courtesy of Juli Trush Photography)
Section III wrestling coaches poll: Who is the best wrestler/team your wrestlers will face this season?
Cicero, N.Y. — There are countless numbers of talented wrestlers in Section III, proven by the numerous amounts of state champions that came from CNY last winter. >> Section III wrestling coaches poll: Which wrestlers have biggest shoes to fill this season?
Group seeking redesign of Syracuse’s ‘objectively ugly’ flag asks for public submissions
Syracuse, N.Y -- A local group aiming to redesign the City of Syracuse’s official flag is taking another step forward in a movement that began making traction in 2019. Adapt CNY, a local non-profit group whose goal is to enhance life in the City of Syracuse, is asking for design submissions from the public. The group is hoping to create a flag that will be more attractive and generate more community pride than the current version.
Syracuse plow drivers providing aid in Buffalo area during fierce snowstorm
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The New York State Thruway Authority send a group of plow drivers and supervisors from Syracuse to aid with snow removal in Buffalo before the storm hit, a spokesperson said. On Wednesday, employees from the Thruway Authority Syracuse Maintenance Division were deployed to the Buffalo area in...
Trey Anastasio, Goose play War Memorial in Syracuse: See setlist, photos from the show
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Trey Anastasio Band and Goose came to Syracuse’s War Memorial arena Friday night, for two full sets of jam-rock that spanned more than four hours. Anastasio, best known as the front man for Phish, joined Goose onstage for the last two songs of the band’s opening set. He also opened the show with a nod to Phish drummer Jon Fishman, a Central New York native.
World Cup 2022: Where to watch the tournament in Central NY
The FIFA World Cup, considered the biggest sports tournament on Earth, starts this weekend in Qatar, and for the first time in eight years, the United States will compete. We’ll have 64 matches to watch between now and the championship on Dec. 18. That alone makes the pending holiday season even more festive. The U.S. opens its schedule at 2 p.m. Monday against Wales.
Section III girls basketball players poll: Which opposing player don’t you want to see taking the game-winning shot?
Cicero, N.Y. — When a star basketball player decides to take over a game, there is very little a defender can do to stop them from getting their shot. In fact, the only way to stop these players is to keep the ball out of their hands. >> Section...
