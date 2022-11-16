Mid-Coast Elk Hunters: CWD check station in Blodgett Nov. 19

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) will host a check station to sample elk for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) during Western Coast elk second season from 8 a.m. to dusk Saturday, Nov. 19 in Blodgett, in Benton County.

The location is a large gravel parking lot at the junction of State Highway 20 and County Road 180 (44.59741, -123.51990), on the north side of the highway.

Big game hunters who tag an elk and are in the area should stop by to have their animal sampled. New this year, hunters transporting deer, elk or other wildlife parts who encounter a signed CWD check station are required to stop to have their animal inspected (per HB 3152 passed by Oregon's legislature last year).

Successful hunters who don’t make it to the Blodgett check station can also contact their local ODFW office to arrange for district staff to get a sample or ask their meat processor or taxidermist. Find a list of participating ODFW offices and businesses at https://myodfw.com/articles/other-ways-get-your-animal-tested-cwd.

Remember to call ahead and make an appointment at an ODFW office in advance as biologists are often in the field. Some offices will have barrels outside so hunters can submit a head after hours; use bags and ID card to provide ODFW ID number, contact information, and harvest location. See list of offices taking samples online.

The sample will be collected from the animal's spinal column near the brain, and the lymph nodes from near the pharynx or upper throat region. The animal’s head should be kept cool prior to sampling if possible.

Test results are expected to take up to a month. If an animal ever tests positive for CWD, a biologist or veterinarian will phone the hunter directly. Negative test results will be posted by ODFW ID number for hunters to individually check online at https://www.dfw.state.or.us/wildlife/health_program/CWD-testing/

ODFW has sampled more than 24,000 deer and elk for CWD over the past 20 years as the disease began to spread from Colorado and Wyoming to other states due to animal migrations and movements of live animals and carcasses by people.

Oregon's surveillance effort has not detected CWD in free-ranging deer, elk or moose within our borders. Unfortunately, it was found in mule deer, Rocky Mountain elk and white-tailed deer in NW Idaho, just 30 miles from the Oregon border, late last year.

The more animals the state tests, the more certain ODFW can be that the disease is not in the state. If it is detected, ODFW can implement its response plan to contain the spread of the disease.

Once an animal is infected, it can take several years for symptoms to appear, so in most cases deer and elk that test positive for the disease will appear normal and healthy. That's why ODFW tests as many animals as it can, including both hunter-harvested and roadkilled deer and elk.

The following is provided by the ODFW

What are the symptoms of Chronic Wasting Disease?

Animals infected with CWD gradually lose body condition (fat and muscle mass), becoming emaciated. They may behave abnormally, displaying a wide stance, staggering gait, or inability to keep their head up with excessive salivation and thirst. The disease is ultimately fatal to all infected animals.

How do animals get Chronic Wasting Disease?

The disease can be spread through direct contact with infected individuals or an environment contaminated with infectious material (drinking water, food, soil). Infectious prions may be shed by infected animals in urine, feces, and saliva.

Can Chronic Wasting Disease be Spread to Humans?

There are no documented cases of CWD in people. However, ODFW and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that hunters do not consume animals that test positive for CWD or that otherwise appear sick.

How is Chronic Wasting Disease diagnosed?

Approved tests in free-ranging deer and elk involve testing lymph nodes and brainstem in deceased animals. For this reason, sampling hunter-harvested animals remains the most reliable and efficient method for testing and surveillance.

Where is Chronic Wasting Disease?

CWD has been detected in free-ranging and captive deer, elk, and moose in 30 states and four Canadian provinces. While the disease has not yet been detected in Oregon, it was recently confirmed in deer and elk in western Idaho within 30 miles of Oregon’s border.

Why do we care about Chronic Wasting Disease?

CWD is a fatal disease which threatens the health of our wild deer and elk herds. Prevalence of the disease is increasing across the country and studies have shown declines in deer abundance associated with CWD epidemics. While the disease has not been detected in Oregon, the potential exists for CWD to spread to Oregon deer and elk populations.

Prompt detection of CWD, should it spread to Oregon, is paramount to rapid response and disease management.

What is Oregon doing to manage and monitor for CWD?

While CWD has not been found in Oregon, it is essential to conduct surveillance for the disease and to take preemptive action to minimize the risk to Oregon’s deer and elk populations. Oregon’s legislative and regulatory actions have helped reduce the risk of importing CWD to our state. These include:

Banning the importation of captive deer and elk (and other cervids)

Limiting what hunters can bring in from out-of-state hunts; “no deer, elk, or moose parts containing central nervous system tissue from any outside state or province”. This includes the brain and spinal cord of harvested animals.

Banning deer/elk urine scent lures

For more information about CWD visit https://myodfw.com/CWD.