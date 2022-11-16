ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5

Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Clippers

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (6-10) will look to snap their two-game losing skid tonight as they visit the Los Angele Clippers (9-7). The Spurs and Clippers will meet for the first time this season. GAME REWIND. The Spurs are coming off a 130-112 road loss versus...
KENS 5

Kings 130, Spurs 112: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up another loss on the season after losing to the Sacramento Kings, 130-112, on the road. Devin Vassell had 29 points and three rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 15 points. Jeremy Sochan finished with 11 points and four rebounds while Keita Bates-Diop recorded 16 points.
KENS 5

Social media survey has LeBron James the most disliked player in Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Apparently, Lakers' LeBron James is not well-liked in Texas, including San Antonio. A social media study from BetOnline collected more than 100,000 tweets from October 18 (the start of the season) through November 9 with a geo-tracking program, which analyzed negative sentiment tweets, hashtags, and direct keyword phrases to see which NBA player was the most disliked or "hated" in every state in the country.
