CBS Sports
LOOK: Bills' stadium is unrecognizable after getting hit by massive snowstorm that blanketed all of Buffalo
It's probably for the best that the NFL decided to move the Bills game out of Buffalo on Sunday and that's because the entire city currently looks like it's been swallowed by Antarctica. Buffalo got hit by a massive snowstorm overnight that brought more than three feet of snow to...
CBS Sports
Bears could become the NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction for the 2022 season
The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but they could be the first team knocked out of division title contention this year. As things currently stand, every single team in the NFL is mathematically alive when it comes to winning their division, and yup, that even includes the Texans, who are currently sitting at 1-7-1. Despite that record, the Texans could still win their division. Sure, it would take a monumental collapse by the Titans, but the point is that Houston is still mathematically alive.
Pats place punter Jake Bailey on IR, promote Michael Palardy
The New England Patriots placed Jake Bailey on injured reserve Saturday and promoted fellow punter Michael Palardy from the practice
College football teammates get in fight on sideline during game (Video)
Things got pretty testy on the Arizona football sideline during Saturday's game against Washington State. Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura and wide receiver Dorian Singer were noticeably upset with each other and involved in a brief scuffle during the third quarter. The quarterback actually ...
CBS Sports
Former NFL RB LeSean McCoy says Patriots' Bill Belichick is 'like all the other coaches' without Tom Brady
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy isn't the biggest fan of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, to say the least. During an episode of the "Up & Adams Show" on Monday, host Kay Adams referred to Belichick as "legendary," prompting a scorching hot take from McCoy. "I think he...
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Back on skates
Wilson (knee) has resumed skating, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson hasn't skated at practice yet, but he has been skating with the also injured Nicklas Backstrom (hip). Wilson had offseason ACL surgery in late May and the timetable for his recovery was estimated at 6-8 months. He had 24 goals and 52 points with 240 hits and 151 shots on goal in 2021-22. The 28-year-old is not close to returning at this time.
CBS Sports
Bills' A.J. Klein: Claimed by Bills
The Bills claimed Klein off waivers from the Bears on Thursday. The 31-year-old was initially acquired by Chicago as part of a trade that sent middle linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens in early October. However, Klein suited up for only nine special-teams snaps over two contests with the Bears, and he was waived by the team Tuesday. The 10th-year linebacker spent the last two seasons with Buffalo, recording 110 tackles, five sacks, nine passes defended and an interception over 31 regular-season games, and his experience with the team should help him to carve out a reserve role behind middle linebackers Tremaine Edmunds (groin) and Tyrel Dodson.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Jonas Griffith: Out indefinitely with foot injury
Griffith suffered a foot injury during Thursday's practice, and he's in line to miss an indefinite amount of time, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports. The Broncos can't seem to catch a break when it comes to player injuries, as Griffith is now slated to join Baron Browning (hip), Randy Gregory (knee), Christopher Allen (foot) and Aaron Patrick (knee) among the team's injured linebackers. Heading into Sunday's contest versus the Raiders, Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell are in line to serve as the Broncos' top inside linebackers. While the severity of Griffith's injury have yet to be determined, his next chance to suit up will come in Week 12 against the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Healthy scratch once again
Bailey was a healthy scratch for the second straight game Thursday versus the Predators, Cory Wright of the Islanders' official site reports. This was the second straight game that Bailey was benched despite being healthy and the third time this season. Coach Lane Lambert stated again that this wasn't performance-related but wanted to add the more physical player in Ross Johnston to the lineup. Bailey only has three goals and two assists in 15 games this season. His next chance to play will be Saturday versus the Stars.
CBS Sports
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Limited in practice Thursday
Lawrence (back) was listed as a limited participant during practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Lawrence popped up with a back injury on the Giants' first injury report Week 11 and was sidelined during practice Wednesday. While the defensive appeared to trend in the right direction during Thursday's session, he'll still likely need to log a full practice Friday to remove any questions regarding his availability heading into Sunday's game against the Lions. Lawrence has recorded 33 tackles, five sacks and two passes defended over nine games this season, and if healthy, should play a primary role in slowing down Detroit's effective rushing attack Week 11.
CBS Sports
Packers' Rasul Douglas: Snags interception Thursday
Douglas recorded five tackles and one interception during Thursday's 27-17 loss to the Titans. Douglas collected his second interception of the 2022-23 campaign in Thursday's loss to Tennessee, while he also logged five stops in the contest. With fellow cornerback Eric Stokes likely done for the year with an ankle injury, the 27-year-old should continue handling heavy snap counts and operating opposite Jaire Alexander for the remainder of the season. The Packers are next scheduled for a Week 12 matchup in Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
Titans' Denico Autry: Expected to miss time
Head coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that he anticipates Autry will miss time with a knee injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Autry departed Thursday's contest in Green Bay with an apparent knee injury, and he was ultimately unable to re-enter the game. While the exact severity of the 32-year-old's injury along with his recovery timeline remains uncertain, David Long, Dylan Cole and Rashad Weaver appear like Tennessee's top healthy linebackers at the moment with Harold Landry (knee), Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (neck), Chance Campbell (knee), Zach Cunningham (elbow) and Bud Dupree (hip) each dealing with injuries of their own. The Titans have an extended rest period before they kick things off against the Bengals in Week 12.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Paces scoring attack
Kuzma logged 21 points (9-24 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 107-106 overtime win over the Heat. Kuzma struggled to find his shooting touch in this one and needed 24 attempts to hit 21 points, but he led the Wizards in scoring and stuffed the stat sheet. Turnovers continue to be a problem for the forward, as he's coughed the ball up four or more times in each of his last five matchups.
CBS Sports
Olivier Sarr: Waived by Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers waived Sarr (wrist) on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Sarr has been dealing with a high-grade partial tear in his right wrist since late October, and it's not yet clear when he'll be deemed ready to return to game action. However, he'll be forced to seek out other opportunities after the Trail Blazers signed Ibou Badji to a two-way contract Friday. Sarr could wind up in the G League if no other NBA team has a two-way opening to use on him.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Not spotted at practice Friday
Jackson (undisclosed) wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. The QB practiced fully both Wednesday and Thursday, but his status now is worth tracking ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers. Friday's final injury report is slated to add further context with regard to Jackson's Week 11 availability.
CBS Sports
Titans' Josh Lambo: Shaky as injury fill-in
Lambo made three of his four extra-point attempts and did not attempt a field goal in Thursday's 27-17 win over the Packers. Lambo filled in for Randy Bullock (calf) and played a limited role. He attempted only extra points and missed his third try by hitting the right upright. Bullock will have 10 days to recover from his calf injury, and if he does, Lambo will likely return to Tennessee's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Returns to practice
Williams (illness) was a full participant at Thursday's practice. Williams sat out the Lions' first practice of the week Wednesday after falling ill, but his ability to take every rep a day later clears the way for him to suit up this Sunday against the Giants. Though D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) has been practicing fully this week and is on pace to be available for the fourth consecutive game, he could still be relegated to a complementary role while playing at less than 100 percent. Swift's snap shares have ranged between 16 and 52 percent over the past three contests, while Williams' share has dipped no lower than 39 percent over that stretch. Williams has out-carried Swift by a 50-13 margin in those games, but Swift has quadrupled Williams' target count (12 to three).
CBS Sports
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Questionable vs. Magic
Williams is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to a sprained right ankle. Williams remains in a low-usage role for Chicago, so even if he sits out, there won't be too many extra shots available. An absence could mean more minutes for Derrick Jones and Javonte Green.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Feeling better Friday
Barkov (illness) is feeling better Friday and could return to the lineup Saturday against Calgary. Barkov was forced to miss Thursday's tilt against Dallas with the non-COVID illness. The Panthers are optimistic that Barkov will return Saturday. He has four goals and 14 points in 16 games this season.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Three straight multi-point games
Stamkos had a goal and assist in a 4-1 win over the Flames on Thursday. He opened the scoring at 8:03 of the first period with a shot from the high slot. Stamkos scored the first goal of game for the 79th time, one shy of the Lightning record held by Vincent Lecavalier. He also set up a Nikita Kucherov for a one-timer on the power play late in the second period to put the Bolts up 2-0. Stammer has three straight two-point games (two goals, four assists).
