Tennessee AG files petition to withdraw federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti files a petition, joining 21 states, to withdraw the federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. Attorney General Skrmetti joined in filing a Petition for Rulemaking, requesting that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) repeal the mandate he says is unlawful.
TDOT: Road projects take 15 years to complete on average
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reveals it takes an average of 15 years to finish a road project. Both state leaders and TDOT said that the wait time is unacceptable. This comes to the surface as Governor Bill Lee holds budget hearings lasting over a week.
Tennessee's 'Bonnaroo' presale announced for Black Friday
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) — The popular annual four-day music festival 'Bonnaroo' recently announced that its presale for tickets will take place on Friday, Nov. 25. The show itself take place in Manchester, TN from June 15-18, 2023. Bonnaroo will be hosting more than 150 musicians with more than 10...
Alabama cancels inmate's execution after trouble inserting IV, time concerns
ATMORE, Ala. (WBMA) — The scheduled state execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was canceled late Thursday night, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), due to a midnight deadline and being unable to find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs. The Supreme Court of the United...
New Tennessee tags honoring those killed in the line of duty
With 55 chapters nationwide, concerns of police survivors or C.O.P.S., has served the mission of rebuilding the shattered lives of family members and co-workers impacted by line of duty deaths. After working with the state of Tennessee, C.O.P.S. has been able to get approval for a new specialty tag honoring...
Free flu shots available in Hamilton County starting Monday, says health department
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — With flu cases already quite high in Tennessee, the Hamilton County Health Department says people can get free flu vaccines, starting net Monday. The shots are available for anyone 6 months and older, and you don't need an appointment to get one. Earlier this month,...
5.3 magnitude earthquake felt in southwest Texas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 was felt in southwest Texas on Wednesday. The earthquake happened in Toyah, Texas about 200 miles east of El Paso, according to the United States Geological Survey. "If you felt the ground shaking recently, that was...
David Ralston, Speaker of Georgia House of Representatives, dies at 68
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — David Ralston, the 73rd Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, passed away on Wednesday at 68 following an extended illness, according to the Georgia House. At the time of his passing, Ralston was the longest currently-serving state house speaker in the country. He had...
2 dead after suffering cardiac events trying to clear snow in heavy NY snowstorm
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTV) — Two people have died in New York in connection to the snowstorm that has dumped snow across western and northern parts of the state at a rapid pace, officials said Friday. Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz said two males died after suffering a cardiac...
