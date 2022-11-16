ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee AG files petition to withdraw federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti files a petition, joining 21 states, to withdraw the federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. Attorney General Skrmetti joined in filing a Petition for Rulemaking, requesting that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) repeal the mandate he says is unlawful.
TDOT: Road projects take 15 years to complete on average

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reveals it takes an average of 15 years to finish a road project. Both state leaders and TDOT said that the wait time is unacceptable. This comes to the surface as Governor Bill Lee holds budget hearings lasting over a week.
Tennessee's 'Bonnaroo' presale announced for Black Friday

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) — The popular annual four-day music festival 'Bonnaroo' recently announced that its presale for tickets will take place on Friday, Nov. 25. The show itself take place in Manchester, TN from June 15-18, 2023. Bonnaroo will be hosting more than 150 musicians with more than 10...
MANCHESTER, TN
New Tennessee tags honoring those killed in the line of duty

With 55 chapters nationwide, concerns of police survivors or C.O.P.S., has served the mission of rebuilding the shattered lives of family members and co-workers impacted by line of duty deaths. After working with the state of Tennessee, C.O.P.S. has been able to get approval for a new specialty tag honoring...
TENNESSEE STATE
5.3 magnitude earthquake felt in southwest Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 was felt in southwest Texas on Wednesday. The earthquake happened in Toyah, Texas about 200 miles east of El Paso, according to the United States Geological Survey. "If you felt the ground shaking recently, that was...
TOYAH, TX
David Ralston, Speaker of Georgia House of Representatives, dies at 68

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — David Ralston, the 73rd Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, passed away on Wednesday at 68 following an extended illness, according to the Georgia House. At the time of his passing, Ralston was the longest currently-serving state house speaker in the country. He had...
GEORGIA STATE

