Texas State

‘Kids Baking Championship’ Renewed for Season 11 at Food Network With New Entrepreneurship Twist (EXCLUSIVE)

By Selome Hailu
 3 days ago

Kids Baking Championship ” will return to Food Network for its 11th season. Premiering on Dec. 26 at 8 p.m., the season features a new twist, testing the children’s business savvy as well as their baking skills.

Throughout a ten-week competition hosted and judged by Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman, 12 young contestants will create the latest dessert trends and most popular sweets in business-oriented challenges from as logo cakes to market trend cupcakes, viral mashup desserts and power lunch dessert imposters. For example, in the premiere episode, the contestants learn about the importance of first impressions and use the psychology of color to reflect the most important aspects of their businesses within their desserts. In the finale, the three bakers remaining must make a commercial pitching why they should be hired to make someone’s birthday cake, with the winning commercial earning an advantage in the last competition. One winner will earn a grand prize including a spot in Food Network Magazine and the title of Kids Baking Champion.

“The entrepreneurial kid bakers on the new season of ‘Kids Baking Championship’ are the most impressive batch of contestants yet! They might be young, but their abilities and business minds far surpass their age,” said Jane Latman, president of home and food content and streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery. “Viewers will be amazed at their creativity and aptitude as they tackle each challenge.”

Season 11 competitors include Logan Brod (age 12; New York, N.Y.), Jason Chan (age 12; Boston, Mass.), Naiel Chaudry (age 12; Los Altos, Calif.), Toby Hyun (age 11; Dallas, Texas), Sohan Jhaveri (age 13; Denver, Colo.), Genevieve Kashat (age 11; Detroit, Mich.), Ozan Kopelman (age 13; New York, N.Y.), Nash Roe (age 13; Clive, Ind.), Foster Smith (age 11; Norfolk, Va.), Alissa Telusca (age 12; Naples, Fla.), Peyton Waldrep (age 10; Baton Rouge, La.), and Naho Yanagai (age 13; Morgan Hill, Calif.).

Variety

‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Stars Talk True Crime Series With ‘Lots of Boys Ripping Their Pants Off’

It’s not every day you see a TV series that features male strippers, true crime and Kumail Nanjiani, but “Welcome to Chippendales” is just that. Based on the lurid saga of Somen “Steve” Banerjee’s L.A. bar-turned-empire, the Hulu show has a shiny exterior, with much more going on below the surface. Speaking to Variety at the show’s premiere, held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood Tuesday evening, star and executive producer Nanjiani explained what drew him to the project and the role of Banerjee. “It’s a really fun show and everything, but it really gets at a lot of stuff...
Variety

‘The Menu’ Director on Finding Empathy For the Obscenely Rich and Being ‘Paranoid’ About ‘Succession’ Season 4 Shoot

Mark Mylod has a unique gift: telling stories that show empathy for the ultra-wealthy as they treat the world as their playground. “We, of course, realize that we ourselves are flawed and we can’t help but see, if not the same bank balance, some level of ourselves in those characters in our own follies,” says the Emmy-winning executive producer of “Succession” and director of “The Menu,” a Nov. 18 Searchlight release. In the pitch-black comedy, Anya Taylor-Joy plays a woman joining her boyfriend (Nicholas Hoult) on an exclusive foodie trip to a remote island, where an obsessive chef (Ralph Fiennes)...
Variety

Amy Adams’ Bond Group Entertainment Sets First-Look TV Deal With Fifth Season

Amy Adams and her Bond Group Entertainment production company have signed a first-look TV deal with Fifth Season (formerly Endeavor Content). “Amy’s passion as an artist and her commitment to illuminating our shared humanity through complex characters in all genres aligns perfectly with what we want to do here at Fifth Season,” said Joe Hipps, president of TV development and production for Fifth Season. “We look forward to working with Amy, Stacy, and the rest of the Bond Group team.” Bond Group Entertainment was founded by Adams and her manager, Stacy O’Neil, with a goal of elevating female creatives. Along with...
Variety

Jason Momoa Apple Series ‘Chief of War’ Casts Luciane Buchanan (EXCLUSIVE)

Jason Momoa’s upcoming historical epic limited series “Chief of War” at Apple has cast Luciane Buchanan, Variety has learned exclusively. Buchanan will now star in the nine-episode series opposite Momoa and Temuera Morrison. It was first reported as being in the works at Apple back in April. Per the official logline, the series “follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view.” Buchanan will play Ka’ahumanu, described as “intelligent and progressive in thought. Ka’ahumanu is curious about the larger world beyond her home islands.” Buchanan was born in New Zealand and is...
HAWAII STATE
Variety

‘Monster High’ Renewed for Season 2 at Nickelodeon

“Monster High” has been renewed for Season 2 at Nickelodeon. The series is based on the Mattel toy franchise of the same name. The second season will consist of 20 episodes. The series debuted on Nickelodeon in October. It is available in the U.S. and UK and will launch later this month in Australia on Nickelodeon and Paramount+. The series will roll out in additional international territories in 2023. “’Monster High’ is an iconic franchise that continues to connect with fans around the globe because of its creativity, relatable characters, and authenticity,” said Claudia Spinelli, senior vice president of Big Kids...
Joel Eisenberg

Red Lobster Restaurant Location Permanently Closes

The decision to shutter the location was difficult and strategic in nature, says a senior company executive. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantClicks.com and GulfshoreBusiness.com.
NAPLES, FL
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Variety

‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega on Why ‘It Felt Wrong’ Working With Christina Ricci: ‘I’ve Never Been So Awkward’

Following Christina Ricci’s Wednesday Addams is no easy feat. So when Jenna Ortega had to embody the iconic role in front of Ricci herself, it was daunting to say the least. “I’ve never been so awkward. I felt like I didn’t know what to say to her,” Ortega told Variety at the red carpet premiere of the Netflix series “Wednesday” at the Hollywood Legion Theater. “I think she’s a fantastic character actress. I know her as Wednesday in my head, so it was intimidating. But she’s so wonderful and talented — she made it really easy.” Asked how she felt wearing...
Variety

Republicans Take Control of House of Representatives; President Biden Says He’s ‘Ready to Work’ with GOP

Republicans secured control of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, sealing a razor-thin margin divides the two chambers of Congress and promises to complicate President Joe Biden’s pursuit of his legislative agenda. The GOP on Wednesday evening reached the 218-seat threshold needed to take the leadership of the House. The re-election of California Rep. Mike Garcia, in the state’s 25th district covering Lancaster and Palmdale, put the party over the top to victory, as reported by the Associated Press. The Senate remains in Democratic control but by the slimmest (50-49) of margins. Another California House member, veteran GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Variety

Quentin Tarantino Reveals Plans to Shoot an Eight-Episode TV Series Next Year

Quentin Tarantino has disclosed that he has plans to step back into television, looking to shoot an eight-episode series in 2023. The film director shared news of the project Wednesday night while promoting his new book, “Cinema Speculation,” at a New York event hosted by Elvis Mitchell. The filmmaker wasn’t forthright with narrative or production details around the project. Tarantino has worked in television before, directing two episodes of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” in 2005. Since then he has flirted with venturing back, with reports emerging in February that the director was in talks to helm installments of FX’s “Justified”...
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

Producer Lamia Chraibi Unveils New Projects, Talks Morocco’s Industry (EXCLUSIVE)

MARRAKECH – One of Morocco’s highest-profile female producers has got her hands full with a slew of new projects. Lamia Chraibi (“Mimosas,” “Jahilya”) of the Casablanca-based production shingle Laprod has revealed a full new production slate to Variety that she is working on beyond her current focus, the production “Thank You Satan” directed by Morocco’s Hicham Lasri (“Cruelty Free”).   Previously called “Happy Lovers,” the dark comedy is about a penniless novelist who plans to assassinate a famous author that has been issued a fatwa. He wants to use the money to buy his wife and new children a place in the sun. “It will...
Variety

Academy President Janet Yang Promises ‘Improvements’ at Oscars, but No ‘Drastic’ Changes

The Oscars may have a ratings problem, but don’t expect a major overhaul of next year’s ceremony. “I would say nothing drastic,” Academy president Janet Yang told me Wednesday at the Academy Women’s Luncheon, presented by Chanel, at the Academy Museum. “We like to think [of] improvements and really helping to give the audience a great experience, as well as the viewers on TV.” It was announced earlier this month that Jimmy Kimmel will return as host for the third time. He last fronted the ceremony five years ago. “The decision was to not play with something that was working,” Yang said...
Variety

‘Property Brothers’ Stars Join Variety’s Inaugural Business of Lifestyle Breakfast

Variety will host its first-ever Business of Lifestyle Breakfast, honoring lifestyle TV pioneers and rising stars who have used their platforms to drive thriving retail, e-commerce, licensing, branded products and endorsement businesses on Nov. 30 in Los Angeles. Drew and Jonathan Scott, hosts and executive producers of “Property Brothers: Forever Home,” “Celebrity IOU,” “Brother vs. Brother” and many more series, will keynote the breakfast in a conversation with Variety Co-Editor-in-Chief Cynthia Littleton. The Scott brothers will discuss the growth of their Scott Brothers Entertainment production arm as well as other brands and product lines spanning retail, e-commerce, gaming, digital content, merchandise...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘White Lotus’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

“The White Lotus” has been renewed for Season 3 at HBO. The news of the renewal comes as creator Mike White’s hit anthology series has aired just three out of seven episodes of its second season. Like the seasons before it, the third season will follow a new group of guests at an entirely different White Lotus resort. The first season was set in Hawaii, while the second is set in Sicily. “Reflecting on ‘The White Lotus’’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest...
HAWAII STATE
Variety

How ‘The Menu’ Cooked Up Its Wild Meal and Trendy Restaurant With Help From Chef Dominique Crenn

“The Menu” is one of the rare movies, along with classics like “Big Night” and “Babette’s Feast,” that revolves almost completely around a singular meal. But unlike those odes to pleasure, “The Menu” starts out as a deluxe culinary experience for the 1%, but then devolves into something much darker — and far less appetizing. Ralph Fiennes stars as the renowned Chef Slowik, whose relentless pursuit of the perfect experience threatens to drive him to madness. Anya Taylor-Joy is an unexpected dinner guest at Hawthorn, the $ 1250-a-head-restaurant situated on a lonely island, while Nicholas Hoult is her chef-worshipping foodie...
Variety

‘Sofia the First’ Spinoff in Development at Disney Branded Television in Extension of Craig Gerber’s Overall Deal

Craig Gerber has extended his overall development deal at Disney Branded Television, under which he is developing a spinoff of “Sofia the First.” Created by Gerber, the original “Sofia the First” ran on Disney Junior from 2013 to 2018 and follows a young girl (Ariel Winter) who becomes a princess after her mother (Sara Ramirez) marries the king (Travis Willingham) of Enchancia. The spinoff will be set in in Royal Prep Academy, a school for princes and princesses of Enchancia. Along with creating “Sofia the First” and the preceding TV movie “Sofia the First: Once Upon a Princess” in 2012, Gerber is...
Variety

‘The People We Hate at the Wedding’ Review: Americans Abroad Crash the Party in a Romcom Caught Between Edginess and Squidginess

The term “romantic comedy” these days covers a lot of light entertainments that only notionally meet the genre requirements: They pivot on relationships while just glancing at romance, and are packed with dialogue that’s zappily delivered but not all that funny. “The People We Hate at the Wedding” is one such nonromcom. Sporting a game cast and efficient sitcommy pacing, it looks and sounds the part just enough to keep you diverted — until you notice, as the credits roll to upbeat electropop, that you haven’t laughed once. Starring Kristen Bell, Ben Platt and Allison Janney as the blundering American...
Variety

‘Murderville’ Christmas Special Set at Netflix

“Murderville” is returning to Netflix with a Christmas special. The streamer will release a new episode of the murder mystery comedy on Dec. 15, with Will Arnett returning in the role of Detective Terry Seattle. Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph will be the celebrity guest stars in the special, with Bateman having starred in “Arrested Development” with Arnett while Rudolph starred with Arnett in the NBC series “Up All Night.” Bateman and Arnett also work with Sean Hayes on the podcast “SmartLess.” Per the official description, “Senior Detective Terry Seattle is back and this time, the case is critical. Along...
Variety

Variety

