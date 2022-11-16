ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys sign 3 to practice squad, including former 1st round pick

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Dallas Cowboys added three players to their practice squad on Wednesday, including former Atlanta Falcons defensive end and first round pick, Takk McKinley, the team announced.

Dallas also announced the signings on wideout Antonio Callaway, offensive lineman Brock Hoffman. They also released edge rusher Mika Tafua and placed Alec Lindstrom on the practice squad.

McKinley attempted to catch on with multiple teams over the last two seasons, and most recently landed with the Los Angeles Rams.

McKinely played in four games for the Rams this season, making one tackle. in 2021 with the Cleveland Browns, he appeared in 11 games with two starts and had 2.5 sacks.

Upon his arrival in the NFL, McKinley was one of the more intriguing prospects in the league and got off to a hot start to his career, amassing 16.5 sacks over his first three seasons.

Callaway has not played since 2020 with the Dolphins, but has been on multiple teams.

Callaway has hauled in 53 receptions for 695 yards and five touchdowns in 25 games.

