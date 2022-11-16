Read full article on original website
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"
The Poinsett Bridge is the oldest span in South Carolina and perhaps in the entire Southeast. It was constructed in 1820 as a portion of a road from Columbia, South Carolina, to Saluda Mountain and was named after Joel Roberts Poinsett.
How state leaders plan to address thousands of unfilled job openings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As South Carolina sees increased economic investment, state lawmakers are studying how to keep up with the growing demand of workers. According to state lawmakers, new companies have invested more than $1.4 billion dollars in South Carolina, creating more than 3,000 jobs over the last year.
Two Cities in SC Are in the “Top 50 Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America”
Two cities in South Carolina were listed as the most expensive cities to rent in America.SC Picture Project. Although the state of South Carolina is known as a place that is very affordable for people to settle down, raise a family, and even retire - two cities in the state made a list highlighting "The Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America". In this article, we will take a look at which two cities in SC made the list and what makes them so expensive.
Local mental health departments in South Carolina react to multi-million-dollar grant
AIKEN, SC. (WJBF) — Ten rural counties in South Carolina will have stronger programs due to funds given to the state to help folks in these areas get all the mental health support they need. The funds were given by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and will be spread out over […]
Gov. McMaster fights attempt to shutter SC's faith-based foster agencies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In a new filing, Governor Henry McMaster Friday called upon the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina to protect the state’s right to partner with private faith-based foster care agencies that help place children in foster care in loving homes. The...
Most commonly seen birds in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in South Carolina using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not […]
South Carolina’s COVID-19 rental assistance program to stop accepting applications
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The SC Stay Plus program application process is soon coming to an end. Officials said due to the success of the program on Friday, Dec. 16, at 11:59 p.m. no new applications will be accepted. The program has provided approximately 90,000 South Carolinians with more than...
South Carolina Department of Revenue involved at scene in Conway area
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue was part of a scene in the Conway area on Thursday. A spokesperson from the agency confirmed to WMBF News that the SCDOR was at a location in the area of Cates Bay Highway. No further information was immediately available.
South Carolina port to double capacity — what it means for the supply chain
The S.C. Ports Authority along with elected leaders and community partners celebrated an expansion of the state’s railroad system with a ceremony on Friday. They also touted the next phase of expansion that will double cargo capacity at Inland Port Greer. As one the eight largest inland ports in...
South Carolinians sue to end unauthorized police surveillance program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A public service organization and a Greenville resident filed a lawsuit against the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for its operation of a secretive surveillance program that automatically tracks and records the movements of all drivers on the state’s roads and highways.
SC Stay Plus program to stop accepting applications Dec. 16
COLUMBIA, S.C. — SC Stay Plus emergency rental assistance program will stop accepting new applications at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 16. The program provided short-term rental and utility relief to 90,000 South Carolinians in 39 counties with more than $267 million in assistance. SC Stay Plus will continue to...
SC receives an F for preterm birth rates, March of Dimes reports
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Maternal health organizations and lawmakers across the Palmetto State are weighing in after a scathing report from the national organization, March of Dimes, showed South Carolina had failing grades when it comes to preterm birth rates this year. March of Dimes’ 2022 report card gave...
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why
This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why!Oswald Cooke & Associates. There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!
‘Rotten eggs’: $1.1M fine signed off against South Carolina paper mill
The odors, which were described to smell like 'rotten eggs,' were said to have been caused by H2S exposure.
LIST: Free turkey giveaways in the Charleston area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With Thanksgiving around the corner, community members and groups are lending a hand to Lowcountry families in need by hosting free turkey giveaways. *This list may be updated. If you know of another Thanksgiving giveaway in the area, please let us know! Thursday, Nov. 17 Greater Unity AME Church will give away […]
Here’s South Carolina’s Biggest Tourist Trap
Welcome to the Palmetto State! There’s a lot to do in South Carolina, just skip this one! Here’s South Carolina’s biggest tourist trap. It’s called South of the Border. It’s got a restaurant a hotel and attractions. And according to Bestlife it’s not great. Bestlife says it has bad theming, as well as political incorrectness and not so-subtle stereotypes. South of the Border is a tourist attraction for some reason. Named for its positionality along the South and North Carolina border, it’s a gift shop with a tacky name. Even visitors have pretty mixed opinions about this “destination,” in general.
Want to Own Your Own Pizza Franchise in South Carolina?
Have you ever thought about owning or wanting to own your own pizza franchise? Now you have the opportunity to do so. In order to own a pizza franchise in South Carolina you will first need to have a love for pizza in general. Your Pie Pizzeria is hoping to...
Court: South Carolina’s License Plate Tracking Is Illegal
(TNS) — You probably don’t even notice the cameras. They are mounted on bridges and on top of police cars. They sit on top of poles extending from mobile trailers watching cars pass by. But what they’re really watching is your license plate. These automatic license plate...
SC lawmakers suing schools over allegations of teaching critical race theory
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A group of sitting state lawmakers is now suing a South Carolina school district over allegations it is training staff to teach critical race theory, and they vow more lawsuits will follow for other schools and districts. The sole plaintiffs in this lawsuit are the South...
See scenes from the 2022 South Carolina Manufacturing Expo (PHOTOS)
The 2022 South Carolina Manufacturing Conference & Expo is in the books. Over 1,500 attendees strolled the exhibit hall at the Greenville Convention Center to engage with manufacturing sector influencers and to learn about the latest innovative products. The event carried an artificial intelligence them. In fact, several robots (and...
