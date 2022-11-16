Planning to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday? You certainly won't be alone. Wednesday marks one of the busiest travel days of the holiday week, but things could get worse. Thanksgiving this year falls on Thursday Nov. 24, and just as some are preparing turkeys, green bean casserole and Grandma's famous mashed potatoes, others are preparing to pack their bags and hitting the road - or the skies.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO