Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Chicago
Kobe Bryant's 19-Year-Old Daughter Asking For Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker
Natalia Bryant, the 19-year-old daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant, has filed for a restraining order against an alleged stalker, court records show. Bryant, a student at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles’ Exposition Park area, filed for a civil harassment restraining order against Dwayne Cortez Toliver Kemp, a 32-year-old Sun Valley man.
NBC Chicago
One of the Busiest Travel Days of the Thanksgiving Holiday Begins
Planning to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday? You certainly won't be alone. Wednesday marks one of the busiest travel days of the holiday week, but things could get worse. Thanksgiving this year falls on Thursday Nov. 24, and just as some are preparing turkeys, green bean casserole and Grandma's famous mashed potatoes, others are preparing to pack their bags and hitting the road - or the skies.
Comments / 0