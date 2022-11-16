Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Wisconsin defeats Nebraska, 15-14
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, 15-14.
KSNB Local4
Huskers release 2023 softball schedule
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska softball team is scheduled to play a 56-game schedule this spring, including a 23-game conference slate. The Huskers will face a difficult schedule as nearly half of their games will be against postseason teams from last season. Nebraska will face 15 teams who competed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament including six Super Regional squads and four Women’s College World Series teams.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will play Saturday, per Mickey Joseph
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska head coach Mickey Joseph said starting quarterback Casey Thompson will play in Saturday’s game against Wisconsin. “Unless he wakes up tomorrow and he says my whole elbow is numb...yeah he’s going to play,” Joseph said following the Huskers’ practice Thursday morning.
KSNB Local4
Suggested routes for fans heading to Memorial Stadium Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There will be extra traffic coming into Lincoln Saturday for the final home Husker Football game of the season. Fans and drivers should be prepared for traffic slowdowns both before and after the game. The Nebraska Department of Transportation recommends fans heading to Memorial Stadium use the following routes:
KSNB Local4
Rural Doctor Program set to launch in 2023
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - CHI Health Good Samaritan and Creighton University are doing their part to solve a health care shortage. The two have created the ‘Rural Track Program’ which will provide a dual residency. The program is aimed to attract internal medicine and psychiatry students, giving them...
KSNB Local4
Passenger killed, driver arrested in high-speed chase
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
KSNB Local4
Omaha Police arrest 3 in connection to shooting that killed 1, injured 7
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a party that killed one and injured seven. According to police, Imhotep Davis, 25; Tyvel Lampkin-Davis, 28; and Kiwan Dampeer, 25 have been arrested in connection to the Nov. 13 shooting. Davis was arrested for...
KSNB Local4
Osceola man enters not guilty plea in Hastings officer-involved shooting
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Osceola man pleaded not guilty to a total of 10 felony charges connected to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree assault on an officer, two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
