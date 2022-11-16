Greenville Police Department announces passing of K9

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A dog that did a lot for the Greenville community has passed away.

On Wednesday, Chief Sauls and the rest of the Greenville Police department announced the passing of K9 Pepper.

Their post reads:

“Pepper may have been small in stature but he was a feisty guy and arrived at the Greenville Police Department ready to work. He was added as a member of our K9 unit nearly 3 years ago thanks to a very generous donation from Police Community Relations Board Member and valued GPD friend, Ms. Diane Kulik.

“Sadly, Pepper died as a result of complications from a snake bite late last week. Please keep Pepper’s handler, Officer Bobby Parker, in your thoughts and prayers. It is never easy to lose a partner in our line of work — our four-legged ones hold an extra special place in our hearts.”

