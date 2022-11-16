Biden Administration Warns of ‘Historically Large Increase' in Student Loan Defaults Without Debt Forgiveness

Read full article on original website
Justice Department signals it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate Biden's student debt relief program
CNN — The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the Biden administration’s student debt relief program. “The government will be filing an application with the Supreme Court to vacate a separate injunction against the Secretary’s action...
Biden Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Student Debt Forgiveness Plan to Continue
The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to lift an injunction barring its student loan debt forgiveness plan from taking effect. The request comes days after a federal appeals court in St. Louis issued a nationwide injunction temporarily barring the program. That ruling by the appeals court was the latest...
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
FTX Used Corporate Funds to Purchase Employee Homes, New Filing Shows
FTX used corporate funds to purchase homes for the benefit of employees, a bankruptcy filing from new CEO John Ray III said. Ray, who oversaw Enron's restructuring, noted that "certain real estate" was recorded as being directly owned in the personal name of certain employees. Ray torched the lack of...
Starwood's Barry Sternlicht Says What the Fed Is Doing to the Economy Is ‘Suicide'
The Federal Reserve's moves in 2022 to aggressively raise interest rates to cool down inflation will inflict greater harm to the economy than expected, according to Barry Sternlicht, chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group. "It's not sustainable," he said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Thursday. "What they want to do...
Impacted by Major Layoffs? Here Are 3 Things to Consider
It’s a tough topic that has dominated headlines in recent weeks: major layoffs are happening at some of the country’s largest companies, including within the once thought of bulletproof tech industry. Companies like Twitter, Meta and Amazon have all recently announced that layoffs unfolding. The unwelcome news naturally...
