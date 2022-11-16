Read full article on original website
"American Horror Story: Freak Show" was inspired by this real Florida "Freak" Retirement TownEvie M.Gibsonton, FL
Tampa Bay Area Experiences Extended Mosquito SeasonToby HazlewoodTampa, FL
New Jorge M. Pérez Collection at Tampa Museum of ArtModern GlobeTampa, FL
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Invention by USF Researchers Creates Digital AlibiModern Globe
St. Pete Bacon & BBQ Festival coming to Vinoy Park in January
If you like meat, you're in for a treat.
cltampa.com
The best ways to see Christmas lights in Tampa Bay this holiday season
Nov. 25 - Jan. 1. Tropicana Field is yet again hosting Enchant Christmas, featuring a Christmas light maze, ice skating, and a market with holiday treats and drinks. Don’t miss your chance to meet Santa! Tickets start at $20 for children and $35 for adults. 333 S Franklin St.,...
Beach Beacon
Clearwater Marine Aquarium to build memorial garden for Winter the dolphin
CLEARWATER — Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced Nov. 11 that it plans to build a memorial garden for its famous dolphin Winter, who died one year ago to the day. The Winter Memorial Garden is set to be outside the aquarium’s main entrance, with a fountain centerpiece featuring a statue of the bottlenose dolphin coming out of the water. Winter was rescued in 2005 after being found tangled in a crab trap off the Cape Canaveral coast, and then later learned to swim with a prosthetic tail.
Festival cancelled due to 'circumstances beyond company's control'
Ticket holders are in limbo after the cancellation of the Blended Festival scheduled to be held on November 19th and 20th at Perry Harvey Sr. Park in Tampa.
wild941.com
Busch Gardens Announces Lineup For Food & Wine Festival Shows
There’s a lot going on at Busch Gardens right now! Iron Gwazi is an award winning rollercoaster, they’re building a new ride, and Christmas Town is back. To celebrate the holiday’s, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay today announced Black Friday deals on their annual passes. You can get $30 off a bronze, $35 off a silver and $40 off a gold annual pass until November 25.
Beach Beacon
Daniel Tosh to perform at Mahaffey
ST. PETERSBURG — Best known from the Comedy Central show “Tosh.O,” comedian Daniel Tosh will take the stage Saturday, Nov. 26, 7 and 10 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $48.50....
Beach Beacon
Historic Hacienda Hotel in downtown New Port Richey restored to its former glory
NEW PORT RICHEY — The change in the air is palpable as soon as you step into the courtyard of the newly restored Hacienda Hotel on Main Street — the aura of money-plus-glamour-meets-the-Jazz-Age is impossible to miss. The nearly century-old Spanish Mediterranean Revival gem, which is designated a...
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 18-20
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 18-20), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: The beach on Treasure Island is coming to life this weekend! Sanding Ovations will feature master sculptors turning piles of sand and buckets of water into world-class art. The theme this year is “Once Upon A Time” and admission to the sand festival is free. Enjoy the sand art, beach food court, beer garden, and the arts and crafts marketplace. Fireworks will light up the sky on Saturday night. The event runs November 17-20 with an encore weekend November 26-27.
businessobserverfl.com
Giant jet boat's debut makes waves
Tampa’s Yacht Starship, a company that operates dinner-cruise boats in Tampa and Clearwater, as well as a water-taxi service in downtown Tampa, has added a new vessel to its fleet — and you won’t be dining and dancing on this one. The Bay Rocket, a massive jet...
Family-owned winery in Bradenton adds unique touch to the area
For John and Kristin Hokanson, the Fiorelli Winery is a passion project. The Hokansons bought the property about 18 months ago and dove right in.
stpetecatalyst.com
Laura Hine announces resignation from James Museum
Laura Hine, executive director of the James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art, has announced her resignation. After working behind the scenes with founders Tom and Mary James, Hine took the director’s job in 2019, a year after the museum’s debut. In a prepared statement, she said she’s leaving to devote more of her time to public education.
JoDog, a new concept by Michelin-starred Chef Joe Isidori, is now open at Sparkman Wharf
Ready for some fancy glizzies?
813area.com
Experience the Exquisiteness of Food at Wiregrass Mall in Tampa
An open-air mall right in the heart of Tampa offers all kinds of exquisiteness for food, shopping, and lifestyle. You know we are talking about the picturesque Wiregrass Mall, right?. With over 800,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, and entertainment, Wiregrass Mall is a true gathering place for locals and...
SushiMotion Looks Poised to Establish a Permanent Base in Tampa
The caterer and sushi consultant has been operating out of Palm Harbor’s Thirsty Marlin.
Beach Beacon
Pro golfers take over Pelican Golf Club in Belleair
Many of the world's best women golfers teed up at the Pelican Golf Club recently for the Pelican Women's Championship.
fox13news.com
Famous Kellogg mansion preserved using virtual reality after it was demolished
DUNEDIN, Fla. - The man behind a popular breakfast cereal company once owned a home in the Tampa Bay area. In fact, WK Kellogg's mansion was one of the grandest homes in Pinellas County. Kellogg only spent three winters in the Dunedin area, but his home became a legend. Time...
Things To Do For Thanksgiving 2022 In the Tampa, Clearwater, And St. Petersburg Area
Families who love the Thanksgiving holiday and are interested in fun things to do may find the perfect fit with this list of our favorite 2022 Thanksgiving events and turkey trot races in the Tampa Bay area. Tampa YMCA Turkey Gobble WHEN: Thursday, November 24 at
This Florida City Has An Actual Snow Park & It's An Epic Winter Wonderland
Snow in Florida? Unheard of. Igloos in Florida? No, it can't be real. Ice skating in Florida? Okay, we're getting closer. Florida winter is around the corner and while the weather doesn't change much, there is an actual snow park in Tampa, and it's epic!. Snowcat Ridge is the perfect...
After 62 years, Tampa’s Joe Haskins Bicycle Shop will close next month
Its namesake passed away in March 2021.
'Morally we cannot continue to stand by:' Tampa's Blended Festival is not going to happen
Headliners at Tampa's Blended Festival, set for Nov. 19-20, included The Chainsmokers and Nelly.
