Dunedin, FL

cltampa.com

The best ways to see Christmas lights in Tampa Bay this holiday season

Nov. 25 - Jan. 1. Tropicana Field is yet again hosting Enchant Christmas, featuring a Christmas light maze, ice skating, and a market with holiday treats and drinks. Don’t miss your chance to meet Santa! Tickets start at $20 for children and $35 for adults. 333 S Franklin St.,...
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Clearwater Marine Aquarium to build memorial garden for Winter the dolphin

CLEARWATER — Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced Nov. 11 that it plans to build a memorial garden for its famous dolphin Winter, who died one year ago to the day. The Winter Memorial Garden is set to be outside the aquarium’s main entrance, with a fountain centerpiece featuring a statue of the bottlenose dolphin coming out of the water. Winter was rescued in 2005 after being found tangled in a crab trap off the Cape Canaveral coast, and then later learned to swim with a prosthetic tail.
CLEARWATER, FL
wild941.com

Busch Gardens Announces Lineup For Food & Wine Festival Shows

There’s a lot going on at Busch Gardens right now! Iron Gwazi is an award winning rollercoaster, they’re building a new ride, and Christmas Town is back. To celebrate the holiday’s, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay today announced Black Friday deals on their annual passes. You can get $30 off a bronze, $35 off a silver and $40 off a gold annual pass until November 25.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Daniel Tosh to perform at Mahaffey

ST. PETERSBURG — Best known from the Comedy Central show “Tosh.O,” comedian Daniel Tosh will take the stage Saturday, Nov. 26, 7 and 10 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $48.50....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 18-20

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 18-20), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: The beach on Treasure Island is coming to life this weekend! Sanding Ovations will feature master sculptors turning piles of sand and buckets of water into world-class art. The theme this year is “Once Upon A Time” and admission to the sand festival is free. Enjoy the sand art, beach food court, beer garden, and the arts and crafts marketplace. Fireworks will light up the sky on Saturday night. The event runs November 17-20 with an encore weekend November 26-27.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Giant jet boat's debut makes waves

Tampa’s Yacht Starship, a company that operates dinner-cruise boats in Tampa and Clearwater, as well as a water-taxi service in downtown Tampa, has added a new vessel to its fleet — and you won’t be dining and dancing on this one. The Bay Rocket, a massive jet...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Laura Hine announces resignation from James Museum

Laura Hine, executive director of the James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art, has announced her resignation. After working behind the scenes with founders Tom and Mary James, Hine took the director’s job in 2019, a year after the museum’s debut. In a prepared statement, she said she’s leaving to devote more of her time to public education.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
813area.com

Experience the Exquisiteness of Food at Wiregrass Mall in Tampa

An open-air mall right in the heart of Tampa offers all kinds of exquisiteness for food, shopping, and lifestyle. You know we are talking about the picturesque Wiregrass Mall, right?. With over 800,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, and entertainment, Wiregrass Mall is a true gathering place for locals and...
TAMPA, FL

