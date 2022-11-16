Jeff Bezos Giving Away Most of His $122 Billion Fortune Is ‘a Big Deal'—But Leaves Many Questions Unanswered, Expert Says

Read full article on original website
NBC Chicago
Trump Media Deal Partner Says Shareholders Approve Delay of Merger With Truth Social Parent
Digital World Acquisition Corp. aims to take the parent company of Donald Trump's Truth Social public. DWAC, a so-called blank check company, held a shareholder meeting Tuesday after numerous delays. The company has secured the necessary 65% shareholder support to extend the Trump Media merger deadline to September 2023. The...
NBC Chicago
Jim Cramer Says These 10 Tech and Software Stocks Can Make a Comeback
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday named hammered tech stocks that he believes can make a comeback after the Federal Reserve finishes tightening the economy. He also predicted that there are many pandemic plays that likely won't recover from this year's challenges. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday named hammered tech stocks...
NBC Chicago
New York Governor Signs First-Of-Its-Kind Law Cracking Down on Bitcoin Mining — Here's Everything That's in It
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law on Tuesday banning certain bitcoin mining operations that run on carbon-based power sources. For the next two years, unless a proof-of-work mining company uses 100% renewable energy, it will not be allowed to expand or renew permits, and new entrants will not be allowed to come online.
