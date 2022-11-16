ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

Florida deputies shoot man a second time in 4 years

By Dylan Abad
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BzP6O_0jD59m4j00

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 61-year-old man with a lengthy rap sheet was shot and killed by Hernando County deputies Friday while being served two felony arrest warrants, authorities announced.

On Friday, Nov. 11, deputies attempted to serve two arrest warrants to 61-year-old Gary Schryver at a home in Spring Hill. Authorities said Schryver was “known to have violent tendencies” and had been arrested at least 19 times since 1977.

After deputies were invited into his house, they were escorted to a bedroom where Schryver was waiting. When deputies tried to speak with him, they said he immediately became confrontational.

At some point, shots were fired, leading to Schryver’s death. The sheriff’s office did not elaborate on Schryver’s shooting death.

Friday’s incident did not mark the first time Schryver was shot by authorities.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, in February 2018, deputies made contact with Schryver after a caller reported him carrying a firearm while walking around the Family Dollar on Marble Avenue and Spring Hill Drive.

When deputies confronted Schryver, he became confrontational. Moments later, Schryver was shot by deputies. He later recovered from his injuries.

As per standard protocol, the deputy, whose identity is protected under Marsy’s Law, has been placed on paid administrative leave following Friday’s incident.

An investigation is being conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and is said to be in its preliminary stages.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 4

Related
fox35orlando.com

Charges dropped against officers accused in beating of Florida inmate

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Charges have been dropped against three Florida correctional officers and their captain in connection to the alleged beating of an inmate at a state prison in 2019. Capt. Milton Gass and officers Ian Gretka, Hunter Lingo, and Joshua Petersilge were terminated from their positions at the...
CLERMONT, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Purple alert issued for Lakeland woman last seen days ago

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Florida purple alert has been issued for 56-year-old Lisa-Marie Martin-LaFave, the Lakeland Police Department said in a news release. Martin-LaFave was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, near Rockingham Road in Lakeland. Authorities believe she's traveling in a 2018 white Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with Florida tag Z25DTY.
LAKELAND, FL
10NEWS

Missing Florida teen found shot dead at cemetery

REDDICK, Fla. — A 16-year-old reported missing on Tuesday, Nov. 8, was found dead one day later at a cemetery in Reddick, the Marion County Sheriff's Office reports. The sheriff's office received a call at 7:47 a.m. on Nov. 9 and were told that 16-year-old Kenneth Carr, Jr. was found dead at the Campground Cemetery on Northwest 130th Street.
REDDICK, FL
hernandosun.com

HCSO names man killed in deputy-involved shooting

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has released the name of the man shot by deputies earlier this month. The incident took place when HSCO law enforcement personnel attempted to serve a pair of arrest warrants on the Spring Hill man. In the early morning hours of Nov. 11,...
SPRING HILL, FL
villages-news.com

Illinois man moving to Florida nabbed with stolen U-Haul

An Illinois man who said he was moving to Florida was nabbed with a stolen U-Haul. Michael Brizendine, 39, of Evanston, Ill., was driving the U-Haul at about 6 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 441 when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy ran the vehicle’s Arizona license plate and discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen in North Carolina. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of the Winn-Dixie grocery store on U.S. 301 in Belleview.
EVANSTON, IL
villages-news.com

South Sumter teacher arrested after alleged inappropriate contact with student

A South Sumter High School teacher has been arrested after alleged inappropriate contact with a student. Jason Patrick Sager, 48, of Brooksville, was arrested Wednesday evening by Hernando County sheriff’s deputies on charges of transmission of harmful material to a minor and four counts of battery. He was booked on $14,000 bond at the Hernando County Jail.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Man arrested after 100-mph police chase in stolen vehicle on County Line Road

HUDSON, FLa.- A high-speed pursuit of a stolen vehicle on County Line Road led to a head-on collision that injured two people. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, troopers spotted a stolen 2007 Dodge Charger traveling northbound on Little Road in Hudson. As troopers approached Countyline Road and US-19 the Charger entered the right turn lane and pulled into the 7-Eleven Gas Station parking lot (located at 18934 US 19). Upon entering the parking lot, the Charger failed to pull over and subsequently accelerated through the parking lot at a high rate of speed, which was occupied with vehicles and foot traffic.
HUDSON, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood woman arrested after becoming ‘irate’ during interaction with police

A Wildwood woman was arrested after becoming “irate” during her interaction with police. Darian Noel Rose, 24, was a passenger in a car in the wee hours Saturday when the vehicle ran over a curb in the area of Huey Street and County Road 44A, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The vehicle had “severe front-end damage” and was “dragging tree debris underneath it.” During a traffic stop, Rose yelled at the driver and admonished her not to speak with officers. Rose also used her body to block interaction between the driver and police officers. Rose was told “multiple times” to stop interfering, but would not comply with officers’ commands.
WILDWOOD, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

63K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy