Read full article on original website
Related
Leaders of French-speaking countries hold summit in Tunisia
Leaders of French-speaking countries are gathering on the Tunisian island off the Mediterranean coast for a summit amid a soaring cost-of-living crisis across Africa, Europe and the Middle East due to the war in Ukraine
Day before FIFA World Cup, Qatar faces overcrowding troubles
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Authorities turned away thousands of fans Saturday night from a concert celebrating the World Cup beginning the next day in Qatar, revealing the challenges ahead for Doha as it tries to manage crowds in FIFA's most-compact tournament ever. Disappointed fans took being turned...
Comments / 0