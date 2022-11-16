Read full article on original website
Winona County History Center to Showcase “Owls in Outer Space”
(KWNO)-From November 21 until January 1, 2023, Winona residents and visitors will be able to explore a new art exhibit at the Winona County History Center. “Owls in Outer Space” will showcase artwork from the International Youth Art Show with the International Owl Center. Nearly a decade ago,...
Top 10 Neighborhoods in Rochester with the Most Amazing Christmas Lights
I'm not sure what the feeling is exactly or the right word to use to describe it other than "magical" but that's what I feel when I see Christmas lights sparkling and twinkling all over Rochester, Minnesota. We've got some amazing neighborhoods with homes that have go all out too and to help save you some driving, I found 10 of the best neighborhoods in town where you can feel the Christmas spirit.
One Of The Popular Rochester Radio Stations Is Now Christmas 24/7
One of Rochester, Minnesota's biggest radio stations stopped playing popular songs from the '80s, '90s, and favorites from today. They have officially flipped the switch to another type of music - Christmas! (And they've also got Taylor Swift tickets! If you would love to win those, check out the info below.)
Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving in Rochester, MN (2022)
Thanksgiving 2022 is on Thursday, November 24th. For many, living in the kitchen cooking all day on Thanksgiving is not always realistic or appealing. Thankfully, you can leave your pots, pans, and spatulas in the drawers thanks to this list of Rochester restaurants open on Thanksgiving this year. If you...
Winona Health Physicians Hosting a “Drink With the Docs” Event
(KWNO)- Winona Health is inviting all men age 21 and older to enjoy a relaxing, casual, and free men’s health event. The “Drink With the Docs” event is set for Monday, November 28, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Bub’s Brewing Company lower level Party Room in Winona.
Sugar Loaf Bluff Featured on “Off 90”
Winona’s Landmark, Sugar Loaf Bluff, was the subject of KSMQ’S “Off 90,” public television program. The bluff’s past and present was told by Cynthya Porter, Visit Winona‘s Marketing Specialist, Mark Peterson, both the former mayor of Winona and Executive Director of the Winona County Historical Society, and Eric Barnard, owner of Big River Climbing Guides. The bluff is part of the Driftless Area that was created by the meltwaters of the Mississippi River. It was originally called Wapasha’s Cap after the Native American Chief’s hat but when the bluff was quarried by a business owner to use for building structures in Winona, it was changed to Sugar Loaf because of its resemblance as lump of sugar. Today, it is a recreational feature used for rock climbing with a hiking trail up to its base. Barnard said ,”it’s an awesome resource.”
WAPS Special Education Parent Network Night
(KWNO)-Families with children receiving special education services within the WAPS school district are encouraged to visit the Winona Middle School media center for the upcoming Parent Network Night being held from 6 to 6:45 p.m. on Monday, November 28th. Input is required as the district works on resurrecting the parent-driven...
Cecelia “Sally” Obieglo
(KWNO)-Cecelia “Sally” Obieglo, 93, formerly of Arcadia, died on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Pigeon Falls Healthcare Center. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Wozney-Killian Funeral Home with Father Kyle Laylan officiating. Family and friends are invited...
La Crosse Board of Park Commissioners approve concept for new Forest Hills clubhouse
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – La Crosse’s Board of Park Commissioners approved several requests at a meeting tonight. First, the board unanimously approved a concept for the new clubhouse at Forest Hills Golf, then approved a list of future major community events. The board also heard an update on plans for a meal site at the South Side Neighborhood Center starting...
Battle over ownership: City of La Crosse says it will evict members of Harry J. Olson Center
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The City of La Crosse says it will begin evicting members of the Harry J. Olson Senior Center if they do not vacate a city-owned building. Earlier this week, the city said it plans to use the Center as an emergency overnight shelter. Center staff say they still want to purchase the building. The Harry J....
Dear DMC, What Is This? Sincerely, Rochester Minnesota
We get a lot of questions here at Townsquare Media - Rochester. Having one of the finest news departments in the state will do that to you (humble brag!). Lately, a lot of questions have come in about the Discovery Walk project between our radio studios and One and Two Discovery Square.
Watch for traffic opening on Tuesday, November 22
Winter weather has temporarily slowed construction work on the Hwy 43 project in Winona, but the road should be fully open next week, weather permitting. Thank you for your patience!. Here is an update on current construction and the work ahead:. Hwy 43/Mankato Ave is scheduled to open fully to...
La Crosse’s Main Street to close to westbound traffic
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Starting on Nov. 17, La Crosse’s Main Street will be closed to westbound traffic between 7th and 6th Streets North. Crews will be working on the pavement. The road is expected to re-open on Nov. 19. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Minnesota’s First Japanese Donut Shop is 70 Minutes from Rochester
Most people really love a good donut. Every time donuts are brought into the office I can't say no. We have so many great spots in southeast Minnesota to get a donut but there's one spot about 70 minutes from Rochester that's like nothing else you can find in Minnesota.
Red Wing Cycling Company is moving, expanding
Early next year Red Wing Cycling Company will be moving to a new location. After opening in 2016, the shop has grown and expanded, leading owner Andrew Petersen to seek out a new place in Red Wing for his business. The space they are currently in is located on Main...
Highway 43 Traffic Opening Tuesday
(KWNO)-Highway 43 in Winona should be fully open next week, weather permitting, despite construction having been slowed down due to the recent inclement weather in the area. Weather permitting, construction work on Highway 43 and Mankato Avenue is tentatively set to fully reopen to traffic late in the day on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Eleanor T. Helgeson
(KWNO)-Eleanor T. Helgeson, 86, formerly of Mondovi, died on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Chippewa Manor under the care of St. Croix Hospice. Eleanor was born on February 19, 1936, to Irvin and Esther (Nelson) Klopp, grew up in Bennett Valley, and graduated from the Eleva-Strum School District. She was united in marriage to Joseph Helgeson on September 24, 1955, at Evanger Lutheran Church, and the couple enjoyed 56 years together. Joseph preceded her in death in 2011. Eleanor cooked for all grade levels of the Gilmanton School District until her retirement. She enjoyed attending sporting events for her children and grandchildren. In her spare time, Eleanor enjoyed making lefse, baking, canning, gardening, quilting, and feeding her birds. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, serving with the Ladies Aid group. Eleanor also volunteered her time to help with the polling station during elections and as a 4-H leader.
Clear Snow The Wrong Way And Face Fines In Minnesota
Winter in Minnesota means snow and ice. And it also means you have to get out there and keep that snow and ice from accumulating too much on your sidewalks. But if you clear it the wrong way, you could pay!. It IS true you have only 24 hours to...
Possible Record Breaking Buck Bagged in Eau Claire
(Eau Claire, WI) — An Eau Claire hunter has bagged a ten-point buck that he thinks might be a new record in the county for a vertical bow. Bobby Pagel says he first spotted the buck on his father’s property last month and he has been chasing it ever since. He finally tracked down the buck November fifth. The buck had a 22-and-a-half inch antler spread. Wisconsin’s gun deer season starts this weekend.
Body found in Rochester church shed; carbon monoxide suspected
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police responded Tuesday afternoon to the discovery of a deceased man inside a shed at Bethel Lutheran Church. The call came in at about 3:26 p.m., public information officer Amanda Grayson said. The 59-year-old man had gone out to the maintenance shed a few...
