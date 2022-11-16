Winona’s Landmark, Sugar Loaf Bluff, was the subject of KSMQ’S “Off 90,” public television program. The bluff’s past and present was told by Cynthya Porter, Visit Winona‘s Marketing Specialist, Mark Peterson, both the former mayor of Winona and Executive Director of the Winona County Historical Society, and Eric Barnard, owner of Big River Climbing Guides. The bluff is part of the Driftless Area that was created by the meltwaters of the Mississippi River. It was originally called Wapasha’s Cap after the Native American Chief’s hat but when the bluff was quarried by a business owner to use for building structures in Winona, it was changed to Sugar Loaf because of its resemblance as lump of sugar. Today, it is a recreational feature used for rock climbing with a hiking trail up to its base. Barnard said ,”it’s an awesome resource.”

WINONA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO