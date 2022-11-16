Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Election 2023: Meet the Candidates for Governor of Kentucky
Kentucky Governor's MansionCredit: Stock Photo. Manchester, KY (November 16, 2022) - With the midterm elections of 2022 last week many people are wanting to take a brief break from politics. While many are focused on the holiday season approaching, others are already looking towards the next big political contest in Kentucky. That contest will be the election for the Governor's race to be decided in 2023.
Kentucky bankers: Daniel Cameron trying to create 'state surveillance system'
The Kentucky Bankers Association is suing Attorney General Daniel Cameron for allegedly exceeding his legal authority and violating free speech rights with his recent subpoenas and demands for information sent to six major banks doing business in the state. The lawsuit, filed in Franklin Circuit Court two weeks ago, is...
Georgia judge permits early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in the Senate runoff election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker
The judge also blocked the state from "interfering in counties' efforts" to administer Saturday voting. Secretary of State Raffensperger will appeal.
WBKO
Football Friday Night, 11-18-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A crisp, cold, and chilly night made for some heat to happen on the football field as the third round, the quarterfinals, of the 2022 high school football playoffs took place tonight. Kaden Gaylord-Day and Isaac Calvert break down what happened across southcentral Kentucky and who made it to the semifinals.
In election aftermath, Kentucky Supreme Court considers pausing abortion bans
Post-election developments have kept rolling in since last week's midterms, with the Kentucky Supreme Court holding an important hearing about a lawsuit over two state abortion bans − a case that voters' defeat of the proposed Constitutional Amendment 2 ensured could continue. Over in Congress, Sen. Mitch McConnell learned...
Comments / 0