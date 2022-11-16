ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

whopam.com

Several guns stolen in burglary

Hopkinsville police are investigating after several guns were stolen during a burglary at an apartment on Cox Mill Road. An unknown suspect made forced entry into a residence at the Canterbury Apartments sometime Thursday night or early Friday morning and took four guns and a sight with a combined value of about $1,800, according to the incident report.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged With Drug Possession

A Hopkinsville man was charged with drug possession on South Jessup Avenue in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 33-year-old Christopher Davis was seen by police swinging his arms around erratically while walking down the road. He reportedly told police he had been smoking meth and was found to have...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two Hopkinsville Men Charged With Theft

Two Hopkinsville men have been charged Thursday morning with theft after an investigation into checks that were cashed at a Hopkinsville bank. Hopkinsville Police say 31-year-old Demarcus Fletcher wrote five checks to 21-year-old Montray Bibbs from a closed account then they split the money. The checks totaled $2,500. They are...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Pursuit ends with arrest of Cadiz man

A vehicle pursuit Friday night in Trigg County led to the arrest of a Cadiz man on multiple charges. Deputies attempted to stop 28-year old Jonathan Garner of Cadiz for numerous traffic violations, but he continued driving and fled, according to police. A PIT maneuver was used to end the...
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Charged With DUI At Hospital

A Hopkinsville woman was charged with DUI and wanton endangerment after a report of a suspicious person at the hospital Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to Jennie Stuart Health for 30-year-old Kourtney Rutledge who was acting very erratic and had left with her 8-month-old child in the car.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Princeton Man Arrested On Escape Charge

A Princeton man has been arrested on two warrants out of Christian County. Assistant Princeton Police Chief Shane Allison says 48-year old Carlos Siggus was taken into custody around 12:40 Monday afternoon on a Christian County bench warrant charging him with contempt of court. He was also served with a Christian County arrest warrant charging him with second-degree escape.
PRINCETON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah police searching for woman charged with opioid trafficking

PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is searching for a woman charged with four counts of drug trafficking. Police say she's charged in connection to an ongoing investigation into opioid trafficking. The police department is searching for 57-year-old Shelia Annie Shumpert of Paducah, wanted on charges of trafficking carfentanil...
PADUCAH, KY
WBBJ

Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Office captain gets escort

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s department escorted one of their own in a procession of honor. Officers escorted the body of Capt. Marty Plunk, of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday. He was escorted from George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home to Dresden.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Employee Threatened During Hopkinsville Robbery

An employee of a restaurant on Fort Campbell Boulevard was threatened during a robbery Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a woman failed to pay her bill at Buffalo Wild Wings and then threatened an employee before leaving. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as second-degree...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Caldwell Co. man killed in Lyon Co. crash

Kentucky State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Lyon County Thursday night that killed a Caldwell County man. According to a news release, it happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday near the 2900 block of KY-293 in Lyon County when a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Jordan Duff of Princeton left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree. Duff was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lyon County Coroner.
LYON COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

LYON COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Hickory man facing drug charges after traffic stop

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A Hickory man faces drug charges after a traffic stop on Nov. 14 in Graves County. Michael E. Brock, 47, of Hickory faces charges of trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense – greater than two grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, driving on a DUI suspended license and traffic related offenses.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
WBBJ

Sea of Blue held for Weakley County captain

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s deputy was honored by his fellow comrades with a procession. A Sea of Blue honoring the late Capt. Marty Plunk, with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, was held Thursday evening. It included units from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, along...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
whopam.com

HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Victim in Clarksville shooting dies, suspects in custody

The victim of a Clarksville shooting has died and two suspects have been arrested. Clarksville police responded to a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Road just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and learned the victim, 19-year old Emmanuel Allen, Jr. of Nashville, was arriving at Tennova Health Hospital with a gunshot wound.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah police officers graduate from diversity training program

PADUCAH — Seven Paducah police officers recently graduated from the Paducah Police Department Cultural Leadership Academy, which provides training centered on diversity awareness. Officers Lucas Stone, Julia Cross, Pedro Loredo and Taylor Cissell, Sgt. Nicholas Francescon and Detectives Ryan Hudson and Beau Green were part of 2022's graduating class.
PADUCAH, KY

