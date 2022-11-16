Read full article on original website
Several guns stolen in burglary
Hopkinsville police are investigating after several guns were stolen during a burglary at an apartment on Cox Mill Road. An unknown suspect made forced entry into a residence at the Canterbury Apartments sometime Thursday night or early Friday morning and took four guns and a sight with a combined value of about $1,800, according to the incident report.
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Drug Possession
A Hopkinsville man was charged with drug possession on South Jessup Avenue in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 33-year-old Christopher Davis was seen by police swinging his arms around erratically while walking down the road. He reportedly told police he had been smoking meth and was found to have...
Two Hopkinsville Men Charged With Theft
Two Hopkinsville men have been charged Thursday morning with theft after an investigation into checks that were cashed at a Hopkinsville bank. Hopkinsville Police say 31-year-old Demarcus Fletcher wrote five checks to 21-year-old Montray Bibbs from a closed account then they split the money. The checks totaled $2,500. They are...
Pursuit ends with arrest of Cadiz man
A vehicle pursuit Friday night in Trigg County led to the arrest of a Cadiz man on multiple charges. Deputies attempted to stop 28-year old Jonathan Garner of Cadiz for numerous traffic violations, but he continued driving and fled, according to police. A PIT maneuver was used to end the...
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With DUI At Hospital
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with DUI and wanton endangerment after a report of a suspicious person at the hospital Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to Jennie Stuart Health for 30-year-old Kourtney Rutledge who was acting very erratic and had left with her 8-month-old child in the car.
Princeton Man Arrested On Escape Charge
A Princeton man has been arrested on two warrants out of Christian County. Assistant Princeton Police Chief Shane Allison says 48-year old Carlos Siggus was taken into custody around 12:40 Monday afternoon on a Christian County bench warrant charging him with contempt of court. He was also served with a Christian County arrest warrant charging him with second-degree escape.
Paducah police searching for woman charged with opioid trafficking
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is searching for a woman charged with four counts of drug trafficking. Police say she's charged in connection to an ongoing investigation into opioid trafficking. The police department is searching for 57-year-old Shelia Annie Shumpert of Paducah, wanted on charges of trafficking carfentanil...
Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Office captain gets escort
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s department escorted one of their own in a procession of honor. Officers escorted the body of Capt. Marty Plunk, of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday. He was escorted from George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home to Dresden.
Investigation Into Major Distribution Of Meth In West Tennessee Leads To Arrest
CEDAR GROVE – A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Memphis Police Department, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Henderson County man on drug and weapons charges. Since June, agents and officers...
Employee Threatened During Hopkinsville Robbery
An employee of a restaurant on Fort Campbell Boulevard was threatened during a robbery Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a woman failed to pay her bill at Buffalo Wild Wings and then threatened an employee before leaving. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as second-degree...
Woman arrested in connection with months-long Paducah drug investigation
The Airport in Paducah is getting closer to having a new carrier. Changes could be coming to another Heartland Airport. Cape Air flies between Veterans Airport in Marion and St. Louis. Pat Quinn to make political announcement. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Pat Quinn is expected to make a political...
Caldwell Co. man killed in Lyon Co. crash
Kentucky State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Lyon County Thursday night that killed a Caldwell County man. According to a news release, it happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday near the 2900 block of KY-293 in Lyon County when a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Jordan Duff of Princeton left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree. Duff was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lyon County Coroner.
Princeton man killed in crash in Lyon County
(KBSI) – A Caldwell County man died in a crash Thursday night in Lyon County. Kentucky State Police received a call just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 17 about a crash near the 2900 block KY-293. Jordan Duff, 24, of Princeton was driving a 2020 Ford Ecosport southbound on...
Hickory man facing drug charges after traffic stop
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A Hickory man faces drug charges after a traffic stop on Nov. 14 in Graves County. Michael E. Brock, 47, of Hickory faces charges of trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense – greater than two grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, driving on a DUI suspended license and traffic related offenses.
Sea of Blue held for Weakley County captain
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s deputy was honored by his fellow comrades with a procession. A Sea of Blue honoring the late Capt. Marty Plunk, with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, was held Thursday evening. It included units from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, along...
Kentucky candle factory workers who survived tornado, file ‘Charge Against Employer’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former employees that were injured while working the overnight shift at a Mayfield candle factory during the December 2021 Western Kentucky tornadoes filed a federal charge against Mayfield Consumer Products (MSP). According to the release, the charges were filed on behalf of 20 employees on Friday....
Report: Restaurant employee threatened by customer who left without paying
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a woman threatened a restaurant employee while leaving with an unpaid bill Tuesday night. The incident report says the customer left Buffalo Wild Wings a little after 10 p.m. and threatened to kill a female employee during the course of the incident, which is being investigated as second-degree robbery.
Clarksville mechanic targeted in arson
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary and arson after a mechanic and his son discovered a customer’s truck on fire Saturday morning.
Victim in Clarksville shooting dies, suspects in custody
The victim of a Clarksville shooting has died and two suspects have been arrested. Clarksville police responded to a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Road just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and learned the victim, 19-year old Emmanuel Allen, Jr. of Nashville, was arriving at Tennova Health Hospital with a gunshot wound.
Paducah police officers graduate from diversity training program
PADUCAH — Seven Paducah police officers recently graduated from the Paducah Police Department Cultural Leadership Academy, which provides training centered on diversity awareness. Officers Lucas Stone, Julia Cross, Pedro Loredo and Taylor Cissell, Sgt. Nicholas Francescon and Detectives Ryan Hudson and Beau Green were part of 2022's graduating class.
