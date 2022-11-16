ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFist

Day Around the Bay: Downtown Whole Foods in SF Now Requires Receipt to Use Restrooms

Citing an increase in shoplifting and instance of drug use, the bathrooms at the Whole Foods location at 1185 Market Street are now only open to customers. The new bathroom rules come after the downtown location dramatically cut operating hours amid instances of violence and retail theft; shoppers must scan a QR code found to gain entry to the restrooms... after they've shown on-site security their receipt. [SF Standard]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco's New Central Subway to Open With Limited Service

After years of waiting and more than $1 billion spent, San Francisco's new Central Subway officially opens Saturday with limited service. The long-awaited project will take Muni riders to four new stations: 4th and Brannan, Yerba Buena/Moscone, Union Square/Market Street and Chinatown/Rose Pak. Testing has been underway for some time....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Mateo County residents to receive county park access for free

SAN MATEO - All San Mateo County residents will soon be able to access the county's 16,000 acres of parkland, regardless of economic status, after the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to give low-income families and individuals annual County Park passes.Nearly 20 percent of all county residents are eligible for public assistance programs for resources like health care, shelter and food. They will also soon be able to obtain an annual pass for free under the what is being called the Mariposa Program. "Every resident of San Mateo County deserves the opportunity to enjoy our wonderful parks, no matter their...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Aneka Duncan

Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 Monthly

For a limited time residents of San Francisco can apply to receive $1,200 monthly. This money will be offered to transgender people and other select groups. (source) Residents that are a part of the Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will receive $1,200 a month. The name of the program is Universal Basic Income (UBI). The city, Lyon-Martin Community Health Services and Transgender District are running it, and it is expected to last eighteen months. Officials running the program made the following statement. (source)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Examiner

Wasting taxpayer dollars is what San Francisco does best

San Francisco is losing out on tax revenue as residents have fled the city over the last several years. Given how the city wastes money, it would be difficult to argue that it was a bad thing. The city’s Department of Public Health paid researchers $500,000 to “determine the impact”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PLANetizen

San Francisco Could Strike Deal on New Tower

If the San Francisco Board of Supervisors approves a proposed deal with developer Related California, the firm will move forward with the construction of a new mixed-use tower near Van Ness Avenue and Market Street. According to J.K. Dineen of the San Francisco Chronicle, as part of the deal, Related would purchase a nearby lot and give it to the city to use for affordable housing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Central Subway Opens Saturday—4 Years Late and $375M Over Budget

The decades-in-the-making Central Subway will start limited service this weekend, allowing passengers to ferry between its four stops for free while giving the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency time to work out any kinks in operations. Deemed a boondoggle by detractors from the jump and even labeled the “Central Circus”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Recology bill from Nuru scandal balloons with new $25M S.F. settlement

Recology's bill stemming from the fallout of the Mohammed Nuru scandal just keeps getting bigger. San Francisco officials announced on Tuesday that, as part of a proposed settlement, the trash company will deposit $25 million into an account used to delay rate increases after the company's profits exceeded those allowed under its rate agreement with The City. A San Francisco Controller's Office report in May revealed that Recology profited $23.4...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

Plan for ‘safe work zones’ around homeless camps alarms advocates

Oakland officials want to give city work crews more power and protection when they’re closing and cleaning homeless camps. The administration is seeking an OK from the City Council to erect barriers around work areas at encampments, as well as at parks, construction sites, and other public places, making it a crime for anyone to enter the area if they’re ordered not to.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sheng Thao leads Loren Taylor in latest vote count for Oakland mayor

OAKLAND -- It appears likely Sheng Thao will be the next mayor of Oakland.Thao led Loren Taylor by 680 votes in the latest rank-choice-voting numbers released by the Alameda County elections office Friday night.The registrar of voters, Tim Dupuis, said there aren't many ballots left to count. Dupuis said there are about 2,700 vote-by-mail ballots with signature issues across all of Alameda County which have not been tallied but he did not release a number specific to the city of Oakland.Thao's campaign representatives said their math shows the number of Oakland ballots with signature issues is around 700. They don't believe there are enough ballots for Taylor to change the outcome.Coming into this election, city councilmembers Thao and Taylor were the two front-runners to succeed outgoing mayor Libby Schaaf, who has been termed out.Thao is the more progressive candidate with support from the local Democratic Party and unions. Taylor is the more moderate Democrat with endorsements from Schaaf, San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo and San Francisco mayor London Breed.Thao previously said that, if elected, she'll hit the ground running because she has the backing of the city council, which has a progressive majority.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Court blocks San Jose homeless camp cleanup

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Homeless people living at Columbus Park in San Jose will have more time to stay. A federal judge has blocked the city from removing them. “It means a lot right now, because really nowhere else to park,” said Cheryl Imus, who lives at Columbus Park. Imus and six other plaintiffs […]
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

City Flags FBI After Finding ‘Criminal Activity’ at Homelessness Nonprofit

An audit found a pattern of serious problems at a government-funded nonprofit that provides housing and other homelessness services, and the city has referred the situation to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s office as a criminal matter. The audit by the San Francisco Controller’s Office...
STANDARD, CA

