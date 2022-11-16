Read full article on original website
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Downtown Whole Foods in SF Now Requires Receipt to Use Restrooms
Citing an increase in shoplifting and instance of drug use, the bathrooms at the Whole Foods location at 1185 Market Street are now only open to customers. The new bathroom rules come after the downtown location dramatically cut operating hours amid instances of violence and retail theft; shoppers must scan a QR code found to gain entry to the restrooms... after they've shown on-site security their receipt. [SF Standard]
SFist
Supervisors Spend Five Hours Haranguing Over Mandated 82,000 New Housing Units, But We Might Actually Hit That Goal?
It’s not surprising that the SF Board of Supervisors spent nearly five hours debating a state-mandated housing requirement that the city build 82,000 new housing units by 2031. What is surprising is that we might actually achieve the goal. One of the biggest high-stakes dramas going at San Francisco...
SFist
Take A Look at Your New Muni Subway Map — With Central Subway Starting Some Service Saturday
Saturday is the soft opening of Muni's long-awaited, much-delayed Central Subway, with free weekend service beginning to just the four new stops on the new line. It's January when the big service changes begin. Yes, I can hardly believe it either, but the Central Subway will actually begin welcoming passengers...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco's New Central Subway to Open With Limited Service
After years of waiting and more than $1 billion spent, San Francisco's new Central Subway officially opens Saturday with limited service. The long-awaited project will take Muni riders to four new stations: 4th and Brannan, Yerba Buena/Moscone, Union Square/Market Street and Chinatown/Rose Pak. Testing has been underway for some time....
San Mateo County residents to receive county park access for free
SAN MATEO - All San Mateo County residents will soon be able to access the county's 16,000 acres of parkland, regardless of economic status, after the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to give low-income families and individuals annual County Park passes.Nearly 20 percent of all county residents are eligible for public assistance programs for resources like health care, shelter and food. They will also soon be able to obtain an annual pass for free under the what is being called the Mariposa Program. "Every resident of San Mateo County deserves the opportunity to enjoy our wonderful parks, no matter their...
Washington Examiner
Wasting taxpayer dollars is what San Francisco does best
San Francisco is losing out on tax revenue as residents have fled the city over the last several years. Given how the city wastes money, it would be difficult to argue that it was a bad thing. The city’s Department of Public Health paid researchers $500,000 to “determine the impact”...
KQED
For the First Time in 2 Decades, This Majority-Asian SF District Will Not Have an Asian Supervisor
Leland Yee. Fiona Ma. Ed Jew. Carmen Chu. Katy Tang. Gordon Mar. Since 2001, these six Asian American officials passed the torch to one-another, representing San Francisco’s majority-Asian District 4 on the Board of Supervisors. But now for the first time in more than 20 years — and the...
PLANetizen
San Francisco Could Strike Deal on New Tower
If the San Francisco Board of Supervisors approves a proposed deal with developer Related California, the firm will move forward with the construction of a new mixed-use tower near Van Ness Avenue and Market Street. According to J.K. Dineen of the San Francisco Chronicle, as part of the deal, Related would purchase a nearby lot and give it to the city to use for affordable housing.
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
How did Contra Costa County receive so many other California county ballots?
Around 1,500 vote-by-mail ballots from other California counties ended up in the hands of Contra Costa election workers this month, potentially slowing the already snail-like pace of ballot counting seen in some counties. The out-of-county ballots “did not come come to us from the USPS,” said Dawn Kruger, the county’s...
sfstandard.com
Central Subway Opens Saturday—4 Years Late and $375M Over Budget
The decades-in-the-making Central Subway will start limited service this weekend, allowing passengers to ferry between its four stops for free while giving the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency time to work out any kinks in operations. Deemed a boondoggle by detractors from the jump and even labeled the “Central Circus”...
Recology bill from Nuru scandal balloons with new $25M S.F. settlement
Recology's bill stemming from the fallout of the Mohammed Nuru scandal just keeps getting bigger. San Francisco officials announced on Tuesday that, as part of a proposed settlement, the trash company will deposit $25 million into an account used to delay rate increases after the company's profits exceeded those allowed under its rate agreement with The City. A San Francisco Controller's Office report in May revealed that Recology profited $23.4...
oaklandside.org
Plan for ‘safe work zones’ around homeless camps alarms advocates
Oakland officials want to give city work crews more power and protection when they’re closing and cleaning homeless camps. The administration is seeking an OK from the City Council to erect barriers around work areas at encampments, as well as at parks, construction sites, and other public places, making it a crime for anyone to enter the area if they’re ordered not to.
Sheng Thao leads Loren Taylor in latest vote count for Oakland mayor
OAKLAND -- It appears likely Sheng Thao will be the next mayor of Oakland.Thao led Loren Taylor by 680 votes in the latest rank-choice-voting numbers released by the Alameda County elections office Friday night.The registrar of voters, Tim Dupuis, said there aren't many ballots left to count. Dupuis said there are about 2,700 vote-by-mail ballots with signature issues across all of Alameda County which have not been tallied but he did not release a number specific to the city of Oakland.Thao's campaign representatives said their math shows the number of Oakland ballots with signature issues is around 700. They don't believe there are enough ballots for Taylor to change the outcome.Coming into this election, city councilmembers Thao and Taylor were the two front-runners to succeed outgoing mayor Libby Schaaf, who has been termed out.Thao is the more progressive candidate with support from the local Democratic Party and unions. Taylor is the more moderate Democrat with endorsements from Schaaf, San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo and San Francisco mayor London Breed.Thao previously said that, if elected, she'll hit the ground running because she has the backing of the city council, which has a progressive majority.
Court blocks San Jose homeless camp cleanup
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Homeless people living at Columbus Park in San Jose will have more time to stay. A federal judge has blocked the city from removing them. “It means a lot right now, because really nowhere else to park,” said Cheryl Imus, who lives at Columbus Park. Imus and six other plaintiffs […]
KTVU FOX 2
Pamela Price declares victory in Alameda County district attorney's race
OAKLAND, Calif. - With the latest round of votes coming in Friday evening, Pamela Price widened her lead over her opponent and has declared the win in Alameda County's district attorney's race. Price had 53% of the vote to Terry Wiley's 46% with 100% of the precincts reporting. The breakdown...
Another SF grocery store temporarily closes due to rodent infestation
The store was temporarily shut down by the city's health department after inspectors cited a pest infestation.
sfstandard.com
City Flags FBI After Finding ‘Criminal Activity’ at Homelessness Nonprofit
An audit found a pattern of serious problems at a government-funded nonprofit that provides housing and other homelessness services, and the city has referred the situation to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s office as a criminal matter. The audit by the San Francisco Controller’s Office...
NBC Bay Area
Unhoused Individuals Plan to Build Rent-Free Permanent Housing Community in Oakland
It's been a long-term problem addressing the homeless crisis in Oakland and now those at the center of the fight are trying their own solutions. A group of unhoused individuals are buying land and building their own community to get people off the street permanently. The land on MaCarthur Boulevard...
