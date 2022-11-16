Justin Gregory Young, age 39, of Oak Ridge, entered into eternal rest with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on November 16, 2022. He was born April 1, 1983, in Oak Ridge, the son of Kenton and Donna Ramsey Young, who survive him. Justin was an Affiliate Broker with Realty Executives Associates Oak Ridge for approximately 17 years where he and his father were blessed to have worked together. He and his family attend High Places Community Church in Oak Ridge. Justin was a graduate of Oak Ridge High School, class of 2002. He worked for ORAU as an intern while attending college at Roane State receiving his Associates Degree in Business. He coached his son’s basketball teams at the Civic Center’s Oak Ridge League. Justin enjoyed spending time with his family boating and traveling. He was a kind gentle compassionate family man devoted husband, father, brother, and son who loved his Heavenly Father.

