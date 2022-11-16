The Devil’s own backyard, they call it. That’s how the old school country star Freddie Hart described his hometown in his song titled ‘Phenix City.’ Between the twang of the guitar and on an upbeat rhythm that’ll get you stomping your feet, he sings the story of the town’s troubled past, when it had a notorious reputation in the ’40s and ’50s — of crime, of gambling, and of bodies that he says were sunk to the bottom of the Chattahoochee by the mob.

PHENIX CITY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO