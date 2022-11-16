Read full article on original website
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
Opelika-Auburn News
GOING TO STATE: Auburn High tops Central, advances to Jordan-Hare Stadium
Senior quarterback Clyde Pittman ran in the game-winning touchdown with less than two minutes to go, and Auburn High is headed to the title game. Auburn High beat Central-Phenix City 14-13 on Friday night on Pittman’s late touchdown, and the Tigers advance to meet Thompson in the Class 7A state championship game Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
247Sports
Former 5-star recruit: Auburn's new facility is 'definitely top 3'
The best recruit on Auburn’s roster won’t get to enjoy the program’s flashy new facility for more than just a few months before he turns pro. But senior linebacker Owen Pappoe knows the value it holds for the future of the Tigers’ recruiting efforts. “Me being...
Auburn basketball legend offers support for long shot Auburn football coaching candidate
Auburn basketball legend Charles Barkley has weighed in on the Auburn football head coaching search — throwing his support behind current Jackson State head coach Deion ‘Prime Time’ Sanders. During an appearance on “The Next Round,” Barkley told hosts Lance Taylor, Jim Dunaway, and Ryan Brown that...
247Sports
#PMARSHONAU: For Cadillac Williams, it's about family and giving back to Auburn
Carnell Williams did not hesitate when he answered the question Thursday afternoon. What were his thoughts about what his future would hold when he is no longer Auburn’s interim head football coach?. “I haven’t had time to think about it,” Williams said. “I’ve always lived my life in the...
Auburn football: 2 schools to beat for 4-star edge Qua Russaw
The Auburn football program has only 10 commits in the recruiting class of 2023 so far, and the lack of a permanent head coach is definitely impacting recruiting. While the Tigers lost only one commit in Gernorris Wilson following the firing of Bryan Harsin, many other recruits are hesitant to commit without an understanding of who the staff will be next year.
Auburn football rumors: 2 names trending up in coaching search
The Auburn football coaching search is largely dominated the minds of fans as the end of the 2022 season gets closer. Though new life was certainly inject into the program after the firing of Bryan Harsin and the naming of Cadillac Williams as interim head coach, the program won’t truly be able to turn the page on this chapter until the next guy is hired.
prepsnet.com
Auburn, Central Showdown Slated for AHSAA TV Game of the Week
Class 7A Semifinal Clash between Region 2 Rivals Auburn and Central-Phenix City Featured as AHSAA TV Network Playoff Game of the Week. Montgomery, AL – When Auburn faces Central-Phenix City Friday night at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in the semifinals of the AHSAA Class 7A football playoffs, it will mark the eighth meeting between the two East Alabama rivals in the last four years.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Should Carnell Williams be Auburn's next head coach?
A few weeks ago in the midst of one of the most surprising and unpredictable college football seasons in quite some time we finally found some familiarity with something that has become so predictable that it’s almost tradition at this point – an Auburn coaching search. Just setting...
Auburn football fans react to bold Lane Kiffin-AU prediction
Even before Bryan Harsin was fired by the program towards the end of the 2022 season, all Auburn football fans have been able to talk about is who the next head coach of the program will be. The Tigers rebounded in a major way by naming Cadillac Williams the interim head coach, but all eyes are on the next leader of the program.
Auburn football coaching rumors: Tigers talking to 2x national champion HC
Auburn football has seen its share of believable and, well, not believable candidates tossed into the running for its vacant head coaching position — created in the wake of Bryan Harsin’s October 31 firing. Many see Carnell “Cadillac” Williams has done an admirable job filling in, leading the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn High meets Central-Phenix City with it all on the line again
Auburn High has an uphill climb in its semifinal matchup at Central-Phenix City, a rematch of the exact situation from 2021 that sent the Red Devils to the championship. The Tigers are again traveling to Phenix City, looking to avenge a 28-17 loss from last season that saw Central rack up 318 yards of offense. In their 2022 season, the Tigers (11-1) took their lone loss on the road against Central, a Week Eight matchup where they fell 38-17 to the Red Devils (10-2).
Opelika-Auburn News
PHOTOS: Auburn High vs. Central-Phenix City in the Class 7A state semifinals
Auburn High defeats Central-Phenix City 14-13 in an AHSAA 7A state semifinal game at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City on Friday. The Tigers will face Thompson in the 7A state championship game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
thewestsidegazette.com
Tigers Dominate Tuskegee For First-Ever SIAC Football Championship
COLUMBIA, S.C. – In a historic season of firsts, the Benedict College Tigers reached another milestone with their first-ever SIAC football championship by overwhelming Tuskegee 58-21 on Saturday in Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. An emotional head coach Chennis Berry, as he always does after the team wins, gave praise...
WTVM
Smiths Station child unable to play in championship due to religious beliefs
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - For parents in the Chattahoochee Valley, heading to little league games may be very common. The Packers, a little league team in Smiths Station, has made it to the playoffs. The coaches of that team say they may be headed to the playoffs without their...
Dothan, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Dothan, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Eufaula High School basketball team will have a game with Dothan High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
collegeandmagnolia.com
HOW TO WATCH AND LISTEN: Auburn vs Western Kentucky; Time, TV Channel, Weather
Game time: 3:00 pm CST/4:00 pm EST - Saturday, November 19th, 2022. TV channel: SEC Network (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup) TV Announcers: Dave Neal, Deuce McCallister, Andraya Carter. Stream: Watch ESPN. Radio station: Auburn Radio Network list of affiliates and internet stream (Andy Burcham/Stan White/Ronnie Brown) Weather: Wonderful...
Alexander City, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Alexander City, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Auburn High School basketball team will have a game with Benjamin Russell High School on November 17, 2022, 17:30:00.
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: The showdown in Phenix City, ‘the Devil’s own backyard’
The Devil’s own backyard, they call it. That’s how the old school country star Freddie Hart described his hometown in his song titled ‘Phenix City.’ Between the twang of the guitar and on an upbeat rhythm that’ll get you stomping your feet, he sings the story of the town’s troubled past, when it had a notorious reputation in the ’40s and ’50s — of crime, of gambling, and of bodies that he says were sunk to the bottom of the Chattahoochee by the mob.
eagleeyeauburn.com
Second Auburn High School to be Built
AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - The Auburn City Schools Board of Education approved updated plans to build a second high school in the Auburn area on Tuesday. Auburn has grown in population, and Auburn City Schools recognized the need for a second high school to accommodate the growing population. The city of Auburn is the seventh largest city in Alabama, and it has seen a population growth of over 40% in the last 10 years.
Opelika-Auburn News
Award-winning vegan restaurant opens in Opelika
Quebe Merritt never intended to open a restaurant. She’s done a lot in her life. Notably, she’s an author and an educator. She’s also an Auburn grad who earned her doctorate in education on the Plains in 2015. But restaurants? That wasn’t exactly on the menu for her.
