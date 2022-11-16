Read full article on original website
bbbtv12.com
Helen Roberta “Sister” Cagle, Rockwood
Mrs. Helen Roberta “Sister” Cagle, age 75, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her home. She was born on August 4, 1947, in Birmingham, Alabama. She enjoyed crafting and used her skills volunteering at Victorian Square Assisted Living, helping with the senior activities. She along with her husband were also newspaper carriers for the Knoxville News Sentinel for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles Howard Long, Sr., and Helen Roberta Stewart Long; husband, Raymond Max Cagle, Sr.; son, Raymond Max “Buddy” Cagle, Jr.; and brother, Randy Long.
Myra Hopkins Stroud, 98, Oak Ridge
Myra Hopkins Stroud, 98, of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away on November 16, 2022. Myra was born on October 4, 1924, in Oconee County, SC to the late James Martin Hopkins and Mattie Lay Hopkins. She graduated from Tamassee DAR High School in 1942 and then graduated from Robinson Business School in Spartanburg, SC. She worked at Clemson College while her husband, Dan, was in undergraduate school. She was a loving wife, mother, and stay-at-home homemaker while her children were growing up. She also enjoyed working for ten years at the Family Clinic of Oak Ridge after her children left home.
Justin Gregory Young, Oak Ridge
Justin Gregory Young, age 39, of Oak Ridge, entered into eternal rest with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on November 16, 2022. He was born April 1, 1983, in Oak Ridge, the son of Kenton and Donna Ramsey Young, who survive him. Justin was an Affiliate Broker with Realty Executives Associates Oak Ridge for approximately 17 years where he and his father were blessed to have worked together. He and his family attend High Places Community Church in Oak Ridge. Justin was a graduate of Oak Ridge High School, class of 2002. He worked for ORAU as an intern while attending college at Roane State receiving his Associates Degree in Business. He coached his son’s basketball teams at the Civic Center’s Oak Ridge League. Justin enjoyed spending time with his family boating and traveling. He was a kind gentle compassionate family man devoted husband, father, brother, and son who loved his Heavenly Father.
Karen Knight, Oak Ridge
Karen Knight, age 58 of Oak Ridge Tennessee, passed away Saturday, November 12th, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center. She was a loving mother, sister, and friend. She had a big heart and a great sense of humor. Karen was very caring and enjoyed helping others, especially her children. She devoted her life to making sure her children were happy and had everything that they needed.
