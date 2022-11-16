ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscola County, MI

sanilacbroadcasting.com

Clio man arrested, arraigned for holding two women hostage

State Troopers from the Caro Post responded to an Arbela Township subdivision on Saturday, November 5, after receiving a report concerning domestic violence and possible hostages. Troopers were dispatched to the Baker subdivision at 10:00 p.m. that night, with a third-party caller informing officers that there were two female victims...
CLIO, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Four arrested during Harbor Beach meth bust

The Huron County Drug Task Force and the Harbor Beach Police concluded part of a lengthy joint investigation November 16 when they served a search warrant at a Bartlett Street home in Harbor Beach. Officers on Wednesday found methamphetamine and other evidence of narcotic sales being done in the house,...
HARBOR BEACH, MI
abc12.com

Owosso woman pleads guilty to embezzling money from employer

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 49-year-old woman pleaded guilty embezzling nearly $20,000 from a Bridgeport Township construction equipment business where she worked. Victoria Wagner of Owosso, who also goes by the last name of Smith, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzling $1,000 to $20,000 from AIS along I-75 in Bridgeport.
OWOSSO, MI
1077 WRKR

Driving Thru an Abandoned Trailer Park in Flint, Michigan

Here's another look at yet another abandoned trailer park. When I see pictures like this, I always wonder: 'why was so much left behind'?. 'Why were the trailers left there to get vandalized?. 'Why hasn't there been an effort to clear out all that debris?'. 'Why was everyone kicked out...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Hunters advised not to eat deer taken from area of Iosco County

A Do Not Eat Advisory continues for deer and other wildlife taken within 3 miles of Clark's Marsh near Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport in Iosco County. Hunters advised not to eat deer taken from area of Iosco County. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is continuing a Do Not Eat...
IOSCO COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

Former Detroit Cop Films Flint’s Most Dangerous Streets at Night

Flint, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States. However, Flint Township did recently make the list of the 10 most dangerous cities in America in 2022. Earlier this year, YouTuber CharlieBo313 drove through some of Flint's most dangerous streets in the middle of the night and filmed his entire experience. For most people, I believe this would be a daunting task. Given this man's background, it was just another night on the streets.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

New construction in Flushing sparks controversy

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A plan to bring new apartments to a Genesee County Township is generating both excitement and disappointment. While some call the plans a good use of the land, many residents in Flushing Township don’t want to see the nearby trees torn down. The building...
FLUSHING, MI
My Magic GR

Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?

If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
HOLLY, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Chippewa Tribe Distributes Semi-Annual Gaming Revenue

Saganing Eagles Casino Hotel in Standish. (Photo by Saginaw Chippewa Tribe) The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) hosted their semi-annual 2% distribution November 18 in both Isabella and Arenac Counties. The SCIT dispersed funds derived from Class III gaming at its properties: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and Saganing Eagles Landing Casino & Hotel to qualifying local units of government and public schools.
ARENAC COUNTY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Thomas “Tom” Verran, 63

Thomas “Tom” Verran, age 63 of Brown City, has passed away. Services for Tom will be held on Tuesday, November 22, at 11:00 a.m. at the Faith Baptist Church in Brown City. Visitation will be held at the Carman Funeral Home on Monday, November 21, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
BROWN CITY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Frieda “Faye” Hampton, 87

Frieda “Faye” Hampton, age 87 of North Branch, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Services for Frieda will be held on Monday, November 21, at 1:00 p.m. at the Blackburn Chapel-Martin Funeral Home, with visitation being held there starting at 11:00 a.m. on Monday and running until time of service.
NORTH BRANCH, MI
Banana 101.5

Popular Grand Blanc Mexican Restaurant Opening Second Location

A popular Grand Blanc restaurant will soon be opening a second location. After multiple rumors and speculation, we now know exactly what will be opening in the former Sushi Land restaurant on Hill Road in Flint Township. Spoiler alert, it is not another sushi place. This past September the exterior of the building was repainted. At the time I thought a new sign had been put up. Nope, it was the same old Sushi Land sign.
GRAND BLANC, MI

