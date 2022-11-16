Read full article on original website
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Clio man arrested, arraigned for holding two women hostage
State Troopers from the Caro Post responded to an Arbela Township subdivision on Saturday, November 5, after receiving a report concerning domestic violence and possible hostages. Troopers were dispatched to the Baker subdivision at 10:00 p.m. that night, with a third-party caller informing officers that there were two female victims...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Four arrested during Harbor Beach meth bust
The Huron County Drug Task Force and the Harbor Beach Police concluded part of a lengthy joint investigation November 16 when they served a search warrant at a Bartlett Street home in Harbor Beach. Officers on Wednesday found methamphetamine and other evidence of narcotic sales being done in the house,...
Clio man charged with holding women captive, threatening to kill them
ARBELA TWP, MI — A Clio man is facing several felonies after allegedly holding two women captive and threatening to kill them. About 10 p.m. on Nov. 5, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a residence within the Baker Subdivision in Tuscola County’s Arbela Township for a hostage complaint.
WNEM
Child predator arrested for assaulting child he met on social media, sheriff says
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Genesee County sheriff said an alleged child predator was arrested after using a popular social media app to meet up with and assault young girls in multiple counties. During a press conference with Sheriff Chris Swanson, Linden Police Chief Scott Sutter said 28-year-old...
Midland police officer charged with being ‘super drunk’ in one-vehicle crash that left him injured
MIDLAND, MI — A month ago, a Midland police officer was injured in an off-duty crash to the point he had to be hospitalized. Now, prosecutors have charged him with causing the crash, and being super drunk when he did so. The crash itself was reported about 11:20 p.m....
Saginaw teen went to school, then confessed to killing stepsister while making TikTok videos
SAGINAW, MI — While police and civilians searched an East Side Saginaw neighborhood for a missing 10-year-old girl, her older stepbrother boarded a bus and went to school. Hours later, after the body of Na’Mylah J. Turner-Moore was found in an overgrown lot near her stepfather’s home, her stepbrother confessed to killing her, according to police.
abc12.com
Owosso woman pleads guilty to embezzling money from employer
BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 49-year-old woman pleaded guilty embezzling nearly $20,000 from a Bridgeport Township construction equipment business where she worked. Victoria Wagner of Owosso, who also goes by the last name of Smith, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzling $1,000 to $20,000 from AIS along I-75 in Bridgeport.
Driving Thru an Abandoned Trailer Park in Flint, Michigan
Here's another look at yet another abandoned trailer park. When I see pictures like this, I always wonder: 'why was so much left behind'?. 'Why were the trailers left there to get vandalized?. 'Why hasn't there been an effort to clear out all that debris?'. 'Why was everyone kicked out...
abc12.com
Hunters advised not to eat deer taken from area of Iosco County
A Do Not Eat Advisory continues for deer and other wildlife taken within 3 miles of Clark's Marsh near Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport in Iosco County. Hunters advised not to eat deer taken from area of Iosco County. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is continuing a Do Not Eat...
Former Detroit Cop Films Flint’s Most Dangerous Streets at Night
Flint, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States. However, Flint Township did recently make the list of the 10 most dangerous cities in America in 2022. Earlier this year, YouTuber CharlieBo313 drove through some of Flint's most dangerous streets in the middle of the night and filmed his entire experience. For most people, I believe this would be a daunting task. Given this man's background, it was just another night on the streets.
WNEM
New construction in Flushing sparks controversy
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A plan to bring new apartments to a Genesee County Township is generating both excitement and disappointment. While some call the plans a good use of the land, many residents in Flushing Township don’t want to see the nearby trees torn down. The building...
Recreational Marijuana Proposal Rejected in Most Northern Michigan Communities
Recreational marijuana was back on the ballot in communities across Northern Michigan this November, and the results were as many expected. Six Northern Michigan cities and township voted on the proposal, with just two passing it. Clement Township and Green Lake Township passed their proposals, while it failed in Frankfort,...
Michigan shuts down Flint pot shop accused of selling illicit marijuana
Michigan licensors on Nov. 15 suspended operations at a Flint shop accused of selling untracked, untested and unlicensed marijuana products. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency “summarily suspended” the medical provisioning center and recreational retail licenses held by GC FLint, operating under the name Green Culture at 808 S Center Road, Suite 2, in Flint.
Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?
If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
wsgw.com
Saginaw Chippewa Tribe Distributes Semi-Annual Gaming Revenue
Saganing Eagles Casino Hotel in Standish. (Photo by Saginaw Chippewa Tribe) The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) hosted their semi-annual 2% distribution November 18 in both Isabella and Arenac Counties. The SCIT dispersed funds derived from Class III gaming at its properties: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and Saganing Eagles Landing Casino & Hotel to qualifying local units of government and public schools.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Thomas “Tom” Verran, 63
Thomas “Tom” Verran, age 63 of Brown City, has passed away. Services for Tom will be held on Tuesday, November 22, at 11:00 a.m. at the Faith Baptist Church in Brown City. Visitation will be held at the Carman Funeral Home on Monday, November 21, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Frieda “Faye” Hampton, 87
Frieda “Faye” Hampton, age 87 of North Branch, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Services for Frieda will be held on Monday, November 21, at 1:00 p.m. at the Blackburn Chapel-Martin Funeral Home, with visitation being held there starting at 11:00 a.m. on Monday and running until time of service.
Beloved, Iconic Coney Shop Getting A Second Life In Downtown Flint, MI
Flint-Style Coney Island is a really big deal. Arguably the best version of a coney anywhere in the world. "Runny chili-dog" isn't my idea of a good meal. And the Flint-Style Coney has better flavor than most diners or restaurants, too. Must be that Koegel's hot dog inside. What are...
Meet Billy Putman, the rural populist reformer running for Michigan GOP chair
Serious public talks of Michigan Republican leadership changes are only days old, as names for party chair float around. But there’s one local-level Republican who’s been on the stump since August. Meet Billy Putman, GOP chair in rural Tuscola County, home to around 50,000 people east of Saginaw....
Popular Grand Blanc Mexican Restaurant Opening Second Location
A popular Grand Blanc restaurant will soon be opening a second location. After multiple rumors and speculation, we now know exactly what will be opening in the former Sushi Land restaurant on Hill Road in Flint Township. Spoiler alert, it is not another sushi place. This past September the exterior of the building was repainted. At the time I thought a new sign had been put up. Nope, it was the same old Sushi Land sign.
